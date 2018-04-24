Schneider Electric Still Not Getting Full Marks For Its Performance

Schneider looks set for a good 2018 and the shares still seem to have a little upside left from here.

The performance of French automation and electrical equipment manufacturer Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSY) (SCHN.PA) remains a little confounding. The company has been producing good growth recently in comparison to peers/rivals like ABB (ABB), Eaton (ETN), Emerson (EMR), and so on, but the share price performance over the last year hasn’t been all that impressive – a little better than ABB and in line with Eaton, but certainly nothing special next to Rockwell (ROK), Emerson, or Honeywell (HON).

Of course, one-year performance numbers can only tell you so much, and comparisons to conglomerates like Honeywell aren’t entirely fair, but Schneider’s recent performance doesn’t seem to reflect much confidence in the company’s outlook.

A Strong Start

Schneider reported a very good set of top line numbers for the first quarter of 2018. Unfortunately, as is often the case with European companies, Schneider reports only revenue on a quarterly basis, with profit details coming twice a year.

Revenue rose 6% on an organic basis in the first quarter, well ahead of ABB’s 1% growth. Revenue was led by 9% growth in the low voltage and industrial automation businesses. Although the companies don’t report in perfectly comparable ways, that 9% growth in low voltage was far better than the 2% growth seen in ABB’s Electrification Products segment, and the 9% growth in automation was far better than what Honeywell did with its automation business and what ABB reported on a blended basis for its Robotics and Motion and Industrial Automation segments. It remains to be proven, but I think Eaton and Legrand will have a tough time knocking Schneider off the top spot for what has been a multi-quarter run in low voltage.

Revenue declined almost 3% in the medium voltage business, though, and working that number into the comparisons puts Schneider’s overall Energy Management performance more in line with ABB’s business (as ABB’s EP segment includes both low voltage and medium voltage businesses). Schneider also saw 3% growth in its Secure Power business.

All told, product sales were up 8% in the quarter, while “solutions” were up 4%, including 6% growth in service revenue. Although Schneider’s results bolstered the case that China is a very strong market right now (revenue up close to 20%), Schneider’s results in North America were stronger than what many other industrials have been reporting, while sales in Western Europe were flat.

End Markets Should Remain Supportive For The Year

Schneider should be positioned to enjoy a pretty good year of growth, and management did guide toward 3% to 5% organic revenue growth and 4% to 7% EBITA growth for the year.

With more than 40% of the company’s revenue coming from low voltage products like switchgear, circuit breakers, enclosures and so on, construction is a significant market for the company (more than a third of sales). Global trends in construction remain healthy, with ongoing growth in residential and non-residential construction in the U.S. and improving non-residential trends in Western Europe and China.

Schneider may see some pressure from ABB’s integration of GE Industrial Solutions, but I think ABB is looking at a long turnaround process there and I don’t think Schneider needs to worry about its leading position in low voltage yet. Given the recent performance at Honeywell, I do wonder if Schneider might be picking up some share in its building automation business, and this is an area to watch.

Schneider management also called out good demand in discrete automation, which seems to fit with ABB’s reported results. Schneider is not burdened with lower-value products like drives and motors to the same extent as ABB, and although Schneider lacks ABB’s exposure to robotics and isn’t especially strong in PLCs, it does have strong positions in drive/motor control, control/signaling, HMI, and software. In fact, about three-quarters of Schneider’s automation R&D spending now goes toward software development.

Management’s comments on sluggish/weak demand in process automation and utility spending are a little more complicated. Emerson is seeing better demand in process automation, and Honeywell is seeing a pick-up as well, but some of the difference is due to market/geographic exposures. While process automation overall is picking up (helped by recovering spending in oil/gas), it’s not equally strong for all markets. Likewise in utility, where ABB’s outlook seems a little stronger and I believe that’s down to different market exposures.

The Opportunity

Schneider completed the combination of its software operations with Areva (OTCPK:ARVCY) and now owns about 60% of that expanded business, with Areva plugging in gaps in the engineering, design, and construction management sections of its software business.

There are also rumors that Schneider is kicking the tires on a bid for the low/medium voltage and automation assets of India’s Larsen & Toubro, though journalists have been reporting on rumored M&A interest here for a while (including potential bidders like ABB (NYSE:ABB) and Honeywell (NYSE:HON)). Although it wouldn’t be an awful deal for Schneider, I don’t think it would be much of a value-creation opportunity either.

Ongoing global urbanization should support healthy growth for low-voltage products and I’ve discussed the strong outlook for automation many times before. To that end, I don’t think my long-term revenue growth estimate of 3% to 4% for Schneider is particularly bold or aggressive. My outlook for high single-digit FCF growth and double-digit FCF margins is more aggressive relative to the company’s past performance, but I believe Schneider’s efforts to streamline manufacturing, improve supply chain efficiencies, and shift toward higher-margin businesses like software can support a stronger FCF margin outlook.

The Bottom Line

Schneider looks a little undervalued now, and I’m honestly a little surprised that a growth outperformer isn’t getting a little more love. I realize the medium voltage business is still lagging and that investors don’t really trust management when it comes to its M&A strategy, but I think there could be a worthwhile opportunity here for investors to explore further.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.