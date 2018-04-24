Why The Stock-Bond Relationship Matters

Investors have focused their attention on the Treasury bond market of late, and for good reason. Rising T-bond yields have served to suppress appetites for risk assets and have kept stock prices confined within narrow trading bands in recent weeks. In today’s report, we’ll discuss the extent of the threat to equities posed by rising rates and see why stocks are poised to immediately benefit once Treasury rates stop rising even for a few days.

The chart shown below was Wall Street’s number one concern on Monday. The 10 Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) rose to another high as the benchmark 10-year note approached the 3% mark. This is prompting concerns that rising rates could, if the trend continues, torpedo the nine-year bull market in equities.

Source: BigCharts

If there was any question as to what impact rising interest rates have on stock prices, the market action of the last three months should answer it. Rising rates, or more specifically, the threat of rising rates, have caused investors undue apprehension over the outlook for equity prices. While corporate earnings remain strong, due in part to the effect of last year’s tax cuts, stock prices remain subject to the headwinds of rising yields on Treasuries and corporate bonds. As long as bond yields continue rising, stocks will face headwinds going forward and will, with some difficulty, overcome interest rate-related hurdles.

One of the first technical analysts to note the direct impact that interest rate-sensitive securities had on the broad market was John Murphy. He observed in his 1991 book, Intermarket Technical Analysis, that rising bond rates over a prolonged period usually result in weakness in rate-sensitive securities. If weakness continues long enough in rate-sensitive securities, he wrote, sooner or later, this will exert a negative impact on the broad market. This observation has been verified by similar instances in recent years, including, most recently, the early February stock market sell-off.

The flip-side of this stock-bond relationship is that a temporary cessation of rising bond yields can be sufficient excuse for stocks to rally. “If a bond market decline begins to level off,” Murphy wrote, “that stability might be enough to push stock prices higher.” In view of the latent fundamental strength underlying the stock market, a leveling off of the recent bond liquidation would probably serve to stimulate an equity market rally.

On Monday, the list of new 52-week lows on the NYSE continued to be populated by such securities, including bond funds and REITs. As I’ve argued in the last several commentaries, the biggest sign of diminished demand for equities has been the negative differential between stocks making new 52-week highs and lows. With more stocks making new lows than highs of late, investors can assume that the market’s internal health is in need of improvement. Before the next rally gets underway, we should see the high-low differential turn positive while the daily number of stocks making new lows returns to a normal, healthy level (i.e. under 40).

Not every sector has been dented by the rising rate environment, however. Banks and brokerages are actually benefiting from higher rates as evidenced by the resilience of both groups lately. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, the PHLX Bank Index (BKX) was 0.43% higher after rising for the third straight session. Banks benefit from higher interest rates since it increases the yield on their massive cash holdings.

Source: BigCharts

Even more impressive has been the recent performance of the broker/dealers. Shown below is the graph of the NYSE Securities Broker/Dealer Index (XBD), which, unlike the other major indices, isn’t far below its 2018 high. The broker/dealers can be considered as a leading indicator of broad equity market trends, thus the positive performance of XBD is encouraging. Indeed, the relative strength in XBD is one reason for believing that the stock market will muddle its way through the threat of higher interest rates.

Source: BigCharts

Another indication that stocks are primed to rally if Treasury yields stop rising, even temporarily, is reflected in the following graph. This one is my favorite tool for gauging the stock market’s near-term path of least resistance. It’s the well-known 4-week rate of change (momentum) of the cumulative NYSE new 52-week highs-lows. Known as HILMO, this indicator measures the rate of change in the immediate-term incremental demand for equities and has often served as a heads-up” for reversals of the stock market’s trend.

Source: WSJ

A rising 4-week HILMO indicator makes it easier for buyers to push stocks higher. A rising HILMO indicator doesn’t guarantee that stocks will move upward, but it does mean that the market is more vulnerable to buying than selling pressure - especially if the market is greeted with encouraging news. The sheer volume of articles in the financial press lately drawing attention to the interest rate threat suggests that the rising rate trend has overshot itself in the immediate term and may soon reverse, at least temporarily. This would most certainly constitute good news for the stock market. As the above graph shows, HILMO has been rising on a daily basis, which increases the likelihood of a stock market rally once the immediate pressure of rising T-bond yields ceases.

In the meantime, until the number of stocks making new 52-week lows on both exchanges decreases below 40 for several days in a row, investors should continue to tread lightly. As long as there are more than 40 lows on a daily basis, and the new high-new low differential remains negative, the implication is that selling pressure just below the market’s surface is still strong enough to keep the market from rallying in the immediate term.

On a strategic note, I currently have a conservative long position in the ETFMC Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) based on momentum and relative strength considerations. I’m using the $35 level as the stop loss for this position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HACK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.