Floating Rate Funds Pt. 1: The Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

In this first article of a multi-part series, I will look at one of the funds through which investors can gain exposure to senior loans: the Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund.

As a somewhat conservative dividend growth investor, I tend to stick to companies that offer a relatively low starting dividend yield but (hopefully) will make up for it in the long run by steadily increasing their dividend each year at a rate that exceeds that of inflation. However, recently, I have been wondering whether, now that interest rates are on the upswing, it might be a good time to look into buying into assets which offer a higher yield (i.e., 5% and up). In particular, I am intrigued by debt securities which come with a so-called "floating" interest rate that varies with movements in a reference interest rate. To that end, I will be evaluating some of the funds available to retail investors to serve this purpose and to decide whether one or more of them are deserving of a small slice of my investment dollars. The first fund I will evaluate, the Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT), primarily holds floating rate senior loans.

Senior Loans: A Primer

Most investors are reasonably familiar with the mechanics of stocks and bonds. Stocks trade on an exchange, offer the potential for massive capital appreciation, but also usually get wiped out in the event that the company goes bankrupt. Bonds offer less capital appreciation, greater current income, and hold out to investors the hope of recovering at least a portion of their investment should the issuer go bust. Senior loans, however, are a type of securities which some retail investors may not be familiar with. Fortunately, they are relatively easy to understand.

Senior loans are essentially debt securities, usually issued to less-than-investment-grade companies, which rank "senior" to the issuer's bond issues and usually offer a floating rate. This floating rate is usually calculated by adding a specified number to a reference rate (frequently the LIBOR). Some issues have so-called "floors" which ensure that the holder of the senior loan will always receive a minimum rate on their money should interest rates drop precipitously. In the current environment, however, interest rates are more likely to go up rather than down. As a result, holders of senior loans can reasonably expect to receive greater amounts of income from their investments as interest rates go up and the floating rates on their securities reset accordingly.

Source: Oppenheimer Funds Website

Of course, there is no such thing as a "free lunch". The most creditworthy of companies are able to issue bonds at fixed rates, and as such do not have to resort to floating rate senior loans in order to finance their operations. As a result, the firms which issue this debt are typically less than creditworthy. This results in much higher default rates than that experienced by holders of investment-grade bonds, as the chart below shows.

Source: Oppenheimer Funds Website

In looking at this chart, it is important to note the sudden spike in defaults from 2006 through 2009 - from less than a single percentage point to over 12 percent! This rate of increase alone should serve to illustrate the relative fragility of the firms which issue senior loans. At the same time, the fact that senior loans sit atop the capital structure of their issuers means that investor in notes that default generally recover at least the majority of their investment. Nonetheless, investors who are looking for extra yield in the senior loans space should not invest more money than they are prepared to lose. To do otherwise would be to border on overconfidence and to be willfully ignorant of the past history of these securities.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

While senior loans are a fairly risky investment, there may be a place in a diversified portfolio for them, provided the investor goes in with their "eyes open" as to the potential risks. To that end, let's evaluate the Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund AFT to determine whether it is an appropriate vehicle for investors seeking exposure to this asset class.

AFT is a leveraged closed-end fund which attempts to "seek current income and preservation of capital by investing primarily in floating rate senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade ("Senior Loans") and investments with similar economic characteristics." It began trading in February of 2011 and currently possesses net assets of $278 million. The fund is run by Apollo Credit Management, an affiliate of Apollo Global Management (APO), a publicly-traded alternative asset manager. Apollo Credit Management charges a 1% management fee in exchange for the "services" it provides. Given the fund's 33% leverage, there is also interest expense that is paid - about $3 million on $278 million in net assets.

Taking a look at AFT's portfolio composition yields no surprises - the portfolio is primarily composed of low credit-quality senior loans, although high-yield bonds do account for a noticeable slice of the portfolio.

Source: AFT Fact Sheet February 2018

Taking a look at the sector allocations of AFT's portfolio helps us to get a sense of where potential trouble spots might lie in this portfolio. To its credit, AFT has relatively little exposure to the energy sector - less than 5 percent of total assets. On the other hand, a solid chunk (6% or so) of the portfolio is devoted to the retail sector, including about $3.6 million in loans to J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), as well as over $3.3 million in loans to Sears Roebuck Acceptance Corp. This fund is definitely one for which investors need to research the individual holdings in order to understand exactly what it is that they are buying into. Other ..." interesting"... issuers which are represented in this fund include Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (NYSE:VRX), CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), and Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR).

While some of AFT's holdings give me pause, its distribution record is somewhat reassuring. The fund has maintained its 6%+ distribution within the $0.08-0.10 range, with special distributions sporadically being paid on top of the regular monthly distribution.

Source: CEF Connect

As a closed-end fund, AFT can sometimes trade for less than the assessed value of its assets. During these periods, it might be doubly attractive for investors to purchase units of a closed-end fund which they believe to be undervalued. AFT has been trading at such a discount to its net asset value for several years now. However, the discount has shrunk dramatically from its lows at the start of the year to stand at only 6.44%. Put another pay, investors who buy in at today's prices are purchasing $1 worth of assets for about 93 cents. While this is potentially a great deal for retail investors, it is important to keep in mind that there is no guarantee that this discount will ever return to zero. As such, I would not treat the existence of a large discount to net asset value as a top reason to invest in any particular closed-end fund.

Source: CEF Connect

Risks

Investors who decide to invest in AFT need to have no illusions about the nature of the fund that they are buying. This fund specialized in buying debt issued by companies that have shaky balance sheets at best and whose long-term future is somewhat murky. The presence of Sears Roebuck Acceptance Corp., Frontier Communications, and CenturyLink within the list of Top 10 Issuers for the fund should be evidence enough of that. In the event of an economic recession, default on a significant portion of the loans held by this fund is a real possibility. Even if a recession fails to materialize, it is also possible that, as interest rates rise, we may see a repeat of the dynamic that took place during 2006-2009, when rising interest rates forced businesses and homeowners to default on floating rate loans which they had taken out.

The fact that the fund is levered is also a potential source for concern. While AFT's concentration in floating rate assets allow it to largely negate the impact of rising interest rates on its own borrowing costs, its leverage still makes it vulnerable to the whims of global capital markets. Should AFT's current credit agreements with its lenders expire during a time of economic calamity, it may be forced to conduct a "fire-sale" of its assets in order to maintain liquidity. This would result in losses for fund investors.

Closing Thoughts

The senior loan space offers an intriguing (if somewhat risky) way to earn a high current income while benefiting from any continuing increases in interest rates. If investors can stomach the risk associated with the Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund's portfolio, the fund might be a good place to park a small amount of money in order to boost the overall yield of a more conservative dividend growth portfolio. However, before making a final recommendation regarding the fund, I intend to research other potential alternatives to this fund.

Disclaimer: Use my work as a starting point for your own due diligence, not as a substitute. All investments involve the risk of loss of income as well as the principal. Consider consulting with an investment adviser before making any investment. I am not a tax professional or investment adviser. Please consider consulting with a tax professional before making any investment. Author-generated charts are subject to error due to discrepancies in source data or securities being listed on multiple international markets.

