First Bancorp, Inc.: Looking Risky Heading Into Higher Rates

Management is sourcing more expensive wholesale CDs to fund a very long-dated security portfolio that has the balance sheet in a bad position for rising rates.

Instead of branching out like most of its peers, FNLC has doubled down on core markets.

Established in 1864, First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC) is a $1.6 billion-asset bank holding company headquartered in Demariscotta, Maine. The small community bank operates 16 branches along the coastline that typically produces a seasonal deposit base (lower in winter and spring months). In addition to its focus on traditional lending, the company also offers investment and trust services through First Advisors, an operating division of the bank. Unlike most of its peers, FNLC hasn’t expanded its branch network in recent years and has instead looked for opportunities to provide personal services to smaller customers that may not meet the account criteria of larger banks.

Past Performance

First Bancorp has performed well despite heavy competition for loans and assets with down trending yields. As you can see below, the bank did a great job growing net interest income by trimming interest expenses up until 2015, while the past 2-years have been led by growth in interest revenues.

From 10-K

Also attractive is the fact that non-interest expenses have only increased by a modest amount. Salaries fluctuate in a tight band between 0.93-1% of total assets, which compares favorably to peers like Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) and Camden National Corp. (CAC) who last reported salaries to assets at 1.05 to 1.19%. This isn’t a huge advantage, but growing assets and maintaining a consistent headcount means efficiency gains flow straight to the bottom line.

Loans and Asset Quality

FNLC’s loan portfolio has grown 7.36% a year since the end of 2013. As shown in the table below, FNLC has a diversified loan mix, with significant exposure to commercial real estate and residential term loans. Over time, the percentage of residential term loans has slowly fallen to make way for more attractive (shorter-duration) commercial and industrial loans (Listed under Commercial as ‘Other’).

From 10-K

This is a low-churn portfolio. At year-end, 76% of all loans had contractual maturities of more than 10 years.

From 10-K

While these maturities make for a long-dated portfolio, 56% of all loans have adjustable rates.

From 10-K

Per year-end FDIC reports, ~39.36% of all loans reprice in 2018. These loans will help support margins as rates increase, but note that 39.36% of the portfolio is equivalent to only 28.6% of total assets.

Based on the 1st quarter report, ‘credit quality metrics remain solid.’ However, the company maintains a lower than average allowance account (0.92%) that tracks closer to charge-offs than it does to nonperforming loans (1.34%). This is a quality that is typical for this region, and one that is probably tied to +100 year trends. But, it’s also one that means that future provision expenses may be more sensitive and volatile than banks in other areas of the country that already have more coverage sidelined for ‘rainy days.’

Margins, Securities, and Deposits

While the loan portfolio appears to be in good shape, margins are under an unusual amount of pressure that’s tied to supporting a lot of very long-dated securities.

Shown below, NIMs fell slightly in 2017 despite an 8 bps improvement in asset yields. This was due to a 34.4% increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, but note that the total cost of other borrowings fell by 15% to $4 million during the same time.

From 10-K

There are a lot of moving parts, but the major moves in 2017 were deposit growth of 14.1%, a lower balance of more expensive other borrowings (down 21%), and an increase in loans (8.6%). Anyone of these in the headline of an earnings announcement would satisfy investors, but concerning is the number of new deposits being sourced from wholesale CDs that the local markets haven’t been able to provide. In 2017, wholesale CDs increased by $69.6 million, which compares to low-cost core deposit growth of $55.2 million, and less expensive local CDs of $12.8 million.

I said there are a lot of moving parts, and I bring up the source of funds because these expensive wholesale CDs appear to have found their way onto the balance sheet in order to prop up a very long-dated security portfolio.

Shown below, only $19.6 million, or 3.52% of total securities had maturities of less than 5 years at the end of 2017 (~34.7% of total assets).

From 10-K

And, note that most of the available for sale security portfolio is made of mortgage-backed securities that carry more interest rate risk than other long-dated assets with fixed maturity schedules – when rates increase, prepayment assumptions fall and extend the duration and the interest rate risk embedded in these ‘mortgage baskets.’

The negative side of interest rate risk is already starting to creep into the balance sheet. Temporary changes in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI), which is the equity account that measures changes in the fair value of the available for sale security portfolio (AFS), fell $2 million last year, and then another ~$4 million in the 1st quarter. In addition, rate assumptions show funding costs rising much faster than asset yields in a rising rate environment. At the end of 2017, the bank projected more than a 5% loss in net interest income from rate increases of 2% in 1-2 years.

From 10-K

Recent Results

Net income in the 1st quarter increased 18.7% to $5.5 million, or $0.51 per share. This is a seasonal balance sheet, and this quarter’s results were rather flat with just under 2% growth in loans, and no material changes in the security portfolio. Concerning, though, was the consistent trend towards a more expensive cost of funds. Since year-end, non-deposit liabilities increased by $21 million, CDs increased by $76 million, and core deposits (doesn’t include CDs) fell by $70 million. The fall in core deposits are ‘in-line with normal seasonal deposit flow patterns (per quarterly announcement),’ but a problem considering year-end liquidity concerns (the authors).

Without a security gain of $136 thousand, quarterly pre-tax income increased by only 3.3% YOY. Without the bank’s lower tax rate, 14.7% vs 24.2% in the 1 st quarter of 2017, net income and EPS would have only grown by a similar ~3.3% (any difference would be due to a very small increase in shares outstanding).

All told, not a good quarter for core results. And, notice that even with earnings of $0.51 per share, and only a 47% dividend payout ratio, tangible book value per share actually fell $0.02 to $13.95 due to a spike in unrealized losses in the security portfolio (total unrealized losses increased to $6.2 million, which is equivalent to 4% of tangible book value).

Bottom Line

First Bancorp is resilient, but the bank is in a bad position for rising rates. Management has clearly been targeting growth that core markets haven’t been able to provide, with wholesale CD’s being utilized to capture thin spreads from mortgage assets that weren’t sourced in the bank’s own backyard. This strategy has added a significant amount of interest rate risk that looking back doesn’t appear to have been worth the incremental revenue that it was able to provide. In addition, loan coverage is light, so any quality issues from the larger loan portfolio would most likely set earnings back by a significant amount.

Earnings are already benefiting from lower taxes, but there are a lot of headwinds that will make it hard for the company to add to first quarter results. In addition, the price to tangible book value is already higher than most financials, and this is without any additional negative adjustments (subjective) for the long-dated security portfolio.

The stock is up a lot since I first wrote about the bank in the middle of 2015, but the relationship between risk and reward has flipped around and I don’t see this performing well in 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BHB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.