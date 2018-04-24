GameStop: The End Of An Era

Our model shows that GameStop shares have a 10% downside from the current market price and we see no catalysts for growth going forward.

We believe that the current GameStop’s business model is obsolete and it will be hard for the company to create value in the foreseeable future.

Currently, GameStop (NYSE: GME) presents a good bearish opportunity with a small risk of a dead cat bounce in the short term, as its stock has substantially tumbled in the past couple of months, but in the long term, the company will continue to lose its market share, as the competition from digital platforms will make it hard for the retailer to succeed in the current market environment.

Last month, GameStop reported its earnings for Q4, which beat the analysts’ estimates, but the stock eventually tumbled, as the company announced poor guidance for FY18 and we don’t think that its current business model has the ability to create growth catalysts going forward. If we look at history, we will see that Q4 was always a strong quarter for all of the companies that are developing, distributing and selling video gaming hardware, software and accessories, as the holiday season brings a high volume of buyers that are willing to spend their cash on various kinds of deals that are being offered by the retailers. However, year by year the gaming industry becomes more digitalized and people start to acquire gaming products and services through various online gaming platforms, ignoring the traditional retail shops.

This market shift led to the new problems for GameStop as its performance started to gradually deteriorate. At the end of 2015, its stock started to depreciate in value and has been tumbling down ever since due to the changing market environment and the ever-increasing demand for digital products. According to IDATE, digital sales will account for around 93% by 2021, as the slow broadband speed is no longer an issue for most of the households in the developed countries and it’s far easier to purchase products online rather than to go to the store. Because of such a dynamic shift, GameStop already struggles to create value in some of its categories.

In addition, the recurring revenue that has been created by the major gaming publishing firms thanks to the constant release of the new downloadable content (DLC) started to have more influence on the industry’s overall business model. For example, Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), which is one of the biggest gaming publishers in the world had a revenue of $1.16B, out of which $780M were digital revenues.

Also, gaming services like Steam, Origin, Uplay and others had created a new playing field for the publishers and studio developers to release their products on those platforms and profit from it by cutting down the costs of the distribution of the physical disks.

Taking all of this into consideration, we believe that currently, there are a number of challenges that GameStop is facing. While during the last year the company managed to show solid performance of its hardware category thanks to the release of Nintendo Switch, it’s unlikely that it will beat its past results in that category, as the industry doesn’t expect to see the release of the next generation console in the upcoming year.

Also, the digital competition is going to continue to establish a stronger presence in the industry and influence the decision-making process inside the business. Because of that, we believe that GameStop financials will continue to be in bad shape and the table below shows our forecast for the company’s major metrics for the next decade.

Source: Bloomberg, Own estimates

Our forecast has been made by using the traditional discounted cash flow calculations, where the weighted average cost of capital in our model is 10.6%. When we combined all the necessary data, we calculated GameStop’s fair value, which we believe to be $11.59 per share or a discount of 10% from its current market price.

Source: Own estimates

For the comparable analysis, we chose the companies that are in the retail space. Looking at the table below and making the peer-to-peer calculations, our comparable analysis showed that GameStop’s fair value is $11.39 per share.

Source: Bloomberg, Own estimates

In the end, we combined our DCF model along with the comparable analysis results and came to a conclusion that GameStop is worth $11.54 per share, which represents a discount of 10.4% from the current price.

Source: Own estimates

Looking at the current gaming market environment, we think that GameStop’s glorious days are already over, as the digital gaming market continues to increase in value every year and we see no room for GameStop in this new environment. Since the company’s stock is already trading around its 5-year low, we decided not to open a short position in it and wait for the short-term reverse trend to be formed before opening our bearish position, as we believe that in the long term, GameStop will be obsolete if it sticks with its traditional retail business model.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.