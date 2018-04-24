Tupperware Tries To Catch A Break

In the end, I'm not willing to lose quality sleep worrying about all that could go wrong with this name.

I expect to see the same pockets of strength preventing revenues from falling off, while margins will likely be more pressured than usual.

Tupperware's quarter is not looking good, but the bad news might already have been delivered.

After dropping 34% in the past 52 weeks, Tupperware's stock (TUP) is trying to catch a break. The company will have another shot at instilling confidence in shareholders this Wednesday morning, when it reports results of its 1Q18 ahead of the opening bell.

Credit: Gazeta

The quarter is not looking good, but the bad news might already have been delivered - and it came in bulk. A combination of supply chain issues in Western Europe and Brazil, sales headwinds in the already challenged Indonesia market and unexpected bottom-line impact from tax changes caused Tupperware to issue a warning two weeks ago. The stock is heading weak into earnings, and expectations have been lowered.

More specifically, the Street now bets on revenues to land at $547.6 million, 1.3% lower YOY and roughly in line with management's guided 2% drop. With the dollar weakening in 2017, the slight contraction masks what's likely to be worse top-line results in local currency terms. I fully expect to see some of the same geographical themes play out this quarter, with China and Mexico (but this time not Brazil) helping to offset weakness in developed Europe and in key Asian markets like India.

I also will be curious to assess how margin trends will evolve. Last quarter, gross profits dipped and dragged margins down by about one percentage point. This time, I believe the issues associated with lower sales in Asia and the oversell in South America will likely result in further gross margin compression, by over 150 bps per my projections. In addition, other operating challenges, including those related to distribution in Europe, will likely mean that opex should still drop YOY as it has in the recent past, but less pronouncedly so this time.

Below is my estimate for Tupperware's 1Q18.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports.

On the stock

Possibly biased by a successfully timed call in 2017, I started warming up to the idea of scooping up TUP shares as early as January 2018. The rationale was that "the company's recent results had not been pristine across the board, but were far from disastrous and not concerning enough to support the depressed valuations" (see graph below).

TUP PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Today, I find myself a bit more pessimistic about this stock, even as the P/E multiple continues to contract - now to 9.3x on a forward basis. Operationally, Tupperware seems to have quite a bit of moving pieces, some of which don't seem to be functioning properly (particularly in mature and developed countries). Mega markets like China and Mexico continue to look solid and I expect them to be so this quarter again. But I believe the risk of over-reliance on these pockets of strength might be enough to justify the depressed valuation.

For the time being, I will maintain my distance from TUP. I understand that the company has enough going its way to potentially spark some interest from bargain-hunting investors on this high-yielding stock. But I'm not willing to lose quality sleep worrying about all that could go wrong with this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.