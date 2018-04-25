Why David Einhorn Is Mistaken On Assured Guaranty

Introduction

Assured Guaranty (AGO) is one of the most undervalued stocks that I am aware of, mostly due to concerns about company's insured exposure to the bonds of Puerto Rico. The company trades at a roughly $2.75 billion discount to its $6.839 billion book value and at about 46% of its adjusted book value of $9.02 billion. The company has been enormously profitable over the last five years despite dramatically increasing reserves for Puerto Rico.

While estimating ultimate Puerto Rico losses with precision is a Herculean task, one can make general assumptions of various probable scenarios, which is exactly what insurance companies do when they do their reserving. If you assume, AGO is going to lose $2.8 billion total on PR, or about a 55% total loss on its exposure that is fairly consistent with current prices, you are probably looking at another roughly $1.1 billion in pretax losses after subtracting current estimated loss and LAE (Loss Adjustment Expense), in addition to the previously paid losses that are reflected in the salvage recoverable. After taxes, this would only be an increase to losses of roughly $7.58 per share. Assured Guaranty's management is adept at creating value through accretive acquisitions, buying back insured bonds at discounts, and through buying back the company's undervalued stock. When combined with AGO's embedded operating profitability, the company is a book value compounding machine.

There have been concerns that the new tax legislation will result in less accelerated refundings, postponing the accounting of profits on unearned premiums. We will see what the overall impact is, but it does nothing to change the fact that AGO should generate in excess of $420MM of investment income, in addition to over $300MM of scheduled premiums in 2018. Operating and interest costs are far less than just the investment income alone, so AGO has a lot of capacity to both handle any losses and grow book value per share.

Einhorn Enters The Fray

On April 23rd, at the Sohn Conference, David Einhorn released a bearish investment thesis on the common stock of Assured Guaranty AGO. This is a stock that I have been unabashedly bullish on for years. This presentation wasn't a huge surprise, as Einhorn had a line of bearish questioning during the 4th quarter 2017 conference call, which I mentioned in my last article on the stock Assured Guaranty At 45% Of Adjusted Book Value Is Too Good To Ignore. The stock was also very weak on no news Monday, which leads me to believe that some traders had inside info on what he would be speaking about. AGO comes out with earnings in early May, which will be very informative, but I thought I'd cover some of Einhorn's points. Please keep in mind that I don't have access to his full presentation, but I'll cover the stuff that has been publicly reported. If I make a mistake or misrepresent anything he said, I apologize ahead of time and will do my best to revise.

Einhorn said,

"It is a melting ice cube that is paying out the drops while it still can. When regulators, auditors, or ratings agencies figure them out, I doubt there will be many more drops left for shareholders."

Einhorn is correct that AGO's insured portfolio has been amortizing like a melting ice cube, but he is very wrong on the implications of what this means. Net par outstanding has dropped from $646.6 billion to $265 billion from September 30, 2009, to December 31, 2017. This is a considerable reduction in risk and in not a negative for the company. U.S. public finance exposure is down by more than 50%. Structured finance was the area that devastated MBI and AMBC and much of that had to do with the fact that there was rampant fraud, combined with the greatest Financial Crisis since the Great Depression. AGO's structured finance exposure has declined from $142.2 billion to $11.2 billion over the same time. Most of AGO's below investment grade exposures in its structured unit are covered by R&W agreements with the mortgage originating banks. Structured finance is basically a non-issue at this point.

The key point that Einhorn didn't discuss is AGO's claims-paying resources have basically held steady at around $12 billion. The investment portfolio has actually increased by $1.3 billion over the same period of time, allowing the company to generate in excess of $420MM in annual investment income. Higher rates are another major positive for future investment income. The unearned premium reserve is down over the same time period, but if Einhorn's point is that there is too must risk in public finance, the massive decline in exposure is a major overall positive.

It is important to understand why structured finance was such a disaster back in 2008 and why today's scenario is so very different. Structured finance policies were based on CDS contracts that required mark to market accounting, which ultimately proved to be rather fictional economics. Guys like Ackman and Einhorn were obsessed with marks on illiquid CDS, but unsurprisingly, subprime mortgages became some of the best investments around in the years following the crisis. At what point were the marks correct? Prices overshoot on the downside just like they do on the upside, particularly in a panic, and even more so when people like Einhorn scream smoke in a crowded theater or illiquid market. Mark to market accounting is very important for a trader but not for an insurer that pays claims when due and cannot be accelerated.

More important than mark to market accounting was the fact that downgrades could cause major collateral calls, jeopardizing the insurers' liquidity. This was further exasperated by the legacy insurance companies such as MBIA (MBI) and Ambac (AMBC) that had big guaranteed investment contract (GIC) businesses. These businesses forced the insurance companies to post collateral due to downgrades, which often meant selling investment securities that were also declining in value due to the downgrades of their respective credit ratings. CDO squared losses often were close to 100 cents on the dollar (before R&W recoveries) and just about everything that could go wrong, went wrong. Assured Guaranty didn't insure ABS CDOs because they couldn't fully model the risks, which greatly protected the firm during the Financial Crisis, and allowed the company to be a consolidator. None of those issues are relevant to AGO at this juncture. AGO's exposure is almost all financial guaranty business, where it is only responsible for paying interest and principal when due, and it cannot be accelerated.

Cutely, Einhorn wore the same tie that he did when he gave his presentation in 2002 on Allied Capital.

"Today I'm going to present another short of a mid-sized financial institution most of you haven't heard of that has serious problems, including losses it hasn't accounted for, created its own proprietary grading system which helps hide the losses. It has fooled its sleeping auditors and regulators, and lures investors by aggressively returning capital it hasn't earned. This time I hope I won't have to write a book about it."

Most insurers do use their own models for loss reserves. As a matter of fact, Einhorn's own Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) recently had to increase reserves because "a new set of eyes" decided they were inadequate.

"Puerto Rico may be just the tip of the iceberg." Einhorn said, pointing that there are other below investment grade bonds the company is exposed to elsewhere including $17 billion in exposure to Illinois. - Yahoo article

Unsurprisingly, Einhorn resorts to appealing to auditors, regulators, and ratings agencies. Firstly, AGO has a much better record on underwriting risk than Moody's or S&P. Ironically, I believe Einhorn was notably short Moody's (MCO) for quite some time based on their shoddy ratings. Einhorn claims that AGO is hiding losses but what better proof of conservatism in their reserving than the fact that over the last 6 years, the company has had $682MM of positive loss development in that very structured finance unit, which caused so many problems for so many. That positive loss development has been offset by $1.742 billion of economic loss development in Public Finance, with the vast majority of course relating to Puerto Rico. During the Great Recession, AGO had billions of dollars in salvage and subrogation assets, which were based on its estimates of recoveries from complicated and lengthy R&W litigation. In all of the cases I am aware of, AGO's reserves there were conservative as well, ultimately leading to improved marks upon resolution. The company has far less reason now to be overly aggressive in its accounting at this point with the company being in the strongest financial position in its history.

Things Are Actually Looking Up

Warren Buffett talks regularly about the lack of precision in accounting for insurance reserves. It shouldn't be a surprise that reserves have been increasing when the news regarding Puerto Rico has gotten incrementally worse until recently. Most didn't forecast PR and its Oversight Board would take the tact that they have taken in trying to overturn liens and seeming to disregard PR's constitution. What Einhorn failed to touch on was the fact that news has gotten quite a bit better in PR. The economy is dramatically exceeding the pessimistic projections of most market pundits. Just today, it came out that Puerto Rico's economic index has declined by 4.2% in February year/year. El Índice de Actividad Económica registra una baja - the recently certified fiscal plan projects PR GNP falls by 13.2 for the fiscal year, so PR is far ahead of the curve.

I believe the Oversight Board and PR government are intentionally using a flawed baseline is guided by their incentives amid the restructuring process. They haven't even produced 2015 audited financials yet. Such financials will likely show that they are the only bankrupt municipality ever to increase spending while defaulting on debt. Despite it being clear that the most dismal projections of PR's economic trajectory are being exceeded by a significant margin, there are a chorus of former President Obama appointees such as Antonio Weiss and Brad Setser, that seem to obsess on the fiscal plans being too optimistic in their growth projections. Well, if the baseline is far higher than what they are implying in the first place, less growth is needed. These same partisan pundits give the PR government a free pass on their non-compliance with Promesa, or coming up with audited financials. They have even made comments about how PR will regain capital market access, primarily be repudiating their existing debt. Obviously, this is incorrect as shown by Argentina and even Detroit, that were cut out of capital markets for years, or in Detroit's case where it needed a State guarantee behind their issuances.

Based on an improved outlook in PR, bonds have rallied aggressively. GO bonds have doubled since December, and even the subordinated Cofina bonds have tripled. Einhorn wanted some massive reserving reaction from AGO based on the decline in prices from hurricane but doesn't seem to be too worried about the increase in bond prices. This is why mark to market accounting is such garbage for financial guaranty companies. Interestingly, Einhorn said that he is hedging his short on AGO by being long PR bonds. Einhorn's hedge fund was down over 13% in Q1. I'm not trying to beat up the billionaire investor, as value has been out of favor in general. However, if he is long PR bonds in any size, there is no way he would be down that much and most of the recovery happened prior to April. The pessimist in me thinks that by saying that he is hedging his questionable short thesis in what is often called 'window dressing'. He might be wrong on a lot of things, but at least he was long these bonds, but he doesn't mention how much he bought, or at what price he got into them.

In my previous article on AGO, I broke down the math on if AGO proves to be wildly under-reserved for PR, which I believe to be highly unlikely.

"Let's assume for argument's sake, AGO has $1.1 billion reserved for Puerto Rico losses. Then let's assume that this management team, with a history of being overly conservative in its reserving, has underestimated PR losses by $2 billion. After taxes of 21%, losses would be $1.58 billion. Based on 117 million shares outstanding, loss per share would be $13.50. That would reduce operating book value per share and adjusted book value per share to $42.70 and $64.24, respectively, counting no other factors. Losses paid would go out over several decades, so the loss reserves in the investment portfolio would continue to generate income until the actual cash is dispersed, a little at a time. The best thing is that Puerto Rico would be done with and AGO could be evaluated on the rest of its high quality insured portfolio."

AGO was trading at less than $34 per share afterhours on Monday. The stock is more than discounting a worst-case scenario for Puerto Rico. What is great is that the company can take advantage of the decline in stock by aggressively repurchasing shares with its ample extra capital. This, in addition to the Syncora (OTCPK:SYCRF) deal, would likely offset the decrease in adjusted book value per share over the next 12-18 months.

In the unlikely case that AGO is downgraded, the company would still likely be able to write business through MAC, which has no PR exposure. These would be smaller deals, but honestly, new business isn't a major issue in the AGO investment thesis at current prices. In fact, it can be argued that it is almost dilutive, given underwriting costs at current levels, but I do believe that new business production could result in massive long-term upside, as new business volumes increase. If Einhorn was able to induce a downgrade to benefit his short position, I'd expect AGO to dramatically cut expenses and focus on runoff via returning capital to shareholders via accretive buybacks. The company has also been expanding into asset management with some minority stakes that could lead to a capital-light future business opportunity.

Lastly, Einhorn characteristically tried to throw gasoline on the fire by referencing New Jersey and Illinois. These states have significant issues, and they need to address them as soon as possible on the fiscal side. Einhorn focused on the notional exposures of $12 and $17 billion, respectively, but one must understand that that is on a wide variety of different issuers and revenue sources. The high-powered unions in those states would be very unlikely to tolerate significant defaults as it would mean pension cuts. Even Puerto Rico, with the disappointing Promesa legislation, is facing likely 10% minimum cuts to pensions. There have been positive developments on some of AGO's BIG credits such as Hartford, CT, where the state is stepping in to provide financial support. From 2012, AGO's BIG exposures have declined from $26.762 billion, to $12.238 billion, with the majority of current BIG exposure being related to Puerto Rico.

Einhorn's most bizarre allegation is that AGO is buying back stock with money it hasn't earned. Over the 6 years, AGO has generated $4.308 billion in operating income. That is factoring in the massive increases to public finance reserves generated due to Puerto Rico. Even if you say the company is under-reserved for PR, there is no way the company wouldn't have been profitable over that time frame. AGO can easily cut costs if new business were to slow down further to maintain profitability, largely due to its embedded revenue streams from investments and existing premiums. If the market believes Einhorn and he is successful in creating unnecessary panic in AGO-insured bonds, the company would be the big winner in that it could buy back the bonds at a discount resulting in less ultimate losses, which is a strategy the company has used very successfully over time.

Bottom Line

In conclusion, AGO is an incredibly attractive investment proposition. It has hair on it, which is why the value is so great. If we endure a Great Depression and states go bankrupt left and right, we are all going to have some very serious issues, including AGO. I think that is very unlikely to occur. It is also a big reason why the restructuring in Puerto Rico is so important in that we don't want to set some terrible precedent where politicians try to always take the easy way out and have no fiscal accountability whatsoever. Nobody wants a bailout for Puerto Rico creditors. Creditors just want the laws and property rights to be respected, and the chips will fall where they may. What I'm frightened by is this apparent willingness for economists such as Joseph Stiglitz and Paul Krugman, to advocate for a bailout of a corrupt and incompetent PR government. That solves no problems and would just lead to future chaos on the island. We've seen what abandoning the rule of law and socialism leads to, and the results in Venezuela are not something that should be emulated. This would dramatically increase financing costs across the country for essential projects such as schools, hospitals, and roads. Einhorn is a smart guy, and I'd love to chat with him about his thesis. Time will tell who is right, and I will be buying more stock with the decline in price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGO, MBI, AMBC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.