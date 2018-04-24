Preferred Markets Opened By Cohen & Steers

Investment Thesis

Getting exposure to preferred equities provides an additional channel for growth and dividend income. Preferred equities traditionally have no voting power within a corporation but come first in the payment pattern compared to common shares. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) offers a unique way to benefit from preferred equities with a focus on immediate income and capital appreciation.

The Fund's Composition

PSF is a diverse closed end fund, CEF, meaning that unlike traditional exchange traded funds, ETF, it has a set number of shares. PSF invests in various types of preferred equities and provides world-wide exposure to this market.

Source: PSF Factsheet

This diversity provides a level of protection, but also provides greater overall opportunity to the funds managers. They can seek out the best deals or opportunities that individual investors may not have access to. The managers actively seek to invest in under-loved securities. To do this, they actively look at the credit rating of the security, the company issuing the security and the capital structure behind it. This independent process does allow the managers to invest in unrated securities, however they openly state the weighted goal is to have the overall rating be BBB- and above. This process of seeking out and finding securities trading at below their value has allowed the managers to continue to grow the fund and pay out their dividends.

PSF has a leverage ratio of 28.7% of total assets of which 88% is at a fixed rate. This means the fund will not have a major impact from rising rates on its leverage costs. Furthermore this is below the funds maximum leverage allowance of 33.5% meaning if the managers find a great deal in the market, they have plenty of dry powder to take advantage of it.

The Fund's Performance

PSF is currently trading at a discount compared to its net asset value, NAV.

PSF Discount or Premium to NAV data by YCharts

PSF has typically traded at a discount compared to its NAV this provides investors an opportunity to get more value per dollar for their investment then when the fund trades at a premium or par value. Especially recently, the market value of PSF has fallen rapidly compared to its NAV creating a prime time to jump in.

Source: PSF Factsheet

Since PSF invests in preferred equities and other types of income generating securities, it does not have one set index to compare itself to. Thus they use a split index approach. Compared to the indexes that PSF tries to beat, overall PSF has out performed its benchmarks both in market price and its NAV. However it is to be noted that the near-term performance it has failed to keep up to its benchmarks, I highly doubt this will continue to be a trend in the long term.

The Payout

PSF routinely pays out $0.172 monthly to its shareholders. They also routinely pay out a second year end dividend in December. This has historically composed of any income the fund has produced above its monthly dividends. In doing so, it allows the fund to pay a monthly expected dividend and if one month is a shortfall and another a surplus, the difference is resolved at the end of the year.

Investor Takeaway

PSF provides a simple way for investors to get into the preferred equity market without having to do a lot of research on individual offerings, as well as a way for investors to reach securities not available to retail investors. PSF has routinely out performed its benchmarks and paid shareholders monthly while doing so. PSF is currently sitting at a larger than normal discount to its NAV and this presents the perfect opportunity to get on board and get paid.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this quick examination of this CEF and want to know when I do additional examinations, please feel free to click "follow" above. Have any thoughts to share or discuss? Feel free to comment below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.