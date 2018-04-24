By The Numbers: Healthcare Stocks With Big Cash Distributions

Looking at cash distributions alone does not make a complete investment thesis for a company, but a quantitative system such as this one can be a powerful tool to identify promising candidates for further research.

The healthcare sector offers many attractive characteristics for investors. Health is a priority for most people around the world, so consumers are willing to pay considerable sums of money for drugs and treatments that can make a material difference in their quality of life. An aging population bodes well for healthcare demand in the long term, and new technologies are generating all kinds of opportunities for companies in the sector to deliver more and better drugs and treatments.

On the other hand, it’s usually difficult for investors to compare different companies in the sector and evaluate their competitive strengths. Comparing different drugs is no easy task at all, even for those with a deep understanding of the sector. Besides, pricing competition and regulatory pressure are major risk factors to keep in mind when picking stocks in healthcare.

There's no perfect or infalible formula to picking winning stocks, but the statistical evidence indicates that companies with big cash distributions tend to deliver above-average returns over the long term, and this makes perfect sense from a fundamental investing point of view. With this in mind, the following article will be introducing a quantitative system to pick healthcare stocks based on their capital distributions.

Money Talks

When talking about cash distributions, most people tend to think about dividends, which are arguably the most transparent and straightforward way to return capital to investors. On the other hand, shareholder yield can be a more holistic approach to cash distributions. In a nutshell, shareholder yield is a cash distribution metric that includes not only dividends, but also share buybacks and debt cancellations.

Buybacks are a much discussed topic among investors, and the convenience of buybacks over dividends ultimately depends on the particular case. If the stock is undervalued and business prospects are good, then buybacks can create a lot of value for shareholders, because the company is investing its capital in an undervalued asset, meaning its own stock. On the other hand, when the business is deteriorating or the stock is excessively priced, then buybacks have a negative impact on shareholder value.

By including debt paydowns in the equation, shareholder yield avoids situations in which companies finance their dividends and buybacks with borrowed money. Opportunistically issuing debt to finance cash distributions is not necessarily a bad thing, and it can even be a smart move under the right conditions. Nevertheless, money coming from internally generated funds as opposed to debt is a more sustainable source of capital distributions over the long term.

Importantly, these different venues of cash distributions are intimately related. Many companies tend to first cancel their debt when they have excess cash flow, then repurchase stock, and ultimately allocate those excess cash flows to dividend payments as the business matures over time. This means that companies making big debt cancellations and share buybacks today are many times the big dividend payers of tomorrow.

The main point is that money talks, cash distributions say a lot about a company and its financial strength, and shareholder yield can offer a broad perspective on cash distributions that is more comprehensive than dividends alone.

Backtested Performance And Recommended Portfolio

The following backtest considers only companies in the healthcare industry, and it excludes over the counter stocks to guarantee a minimum size and liquidity level. The system then picks the 50 stocks with the highest shareholder yield in that universe and builds an equally weighted portfolio with those names. The portfolio is rebalanced once per year and it has an assumed annual expense ratio of 1% to account for trading commissions. The benchmark is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV).

Backtested performance numbers are remarkable. Since January of 1999 the system gained 22.7% per year, far surpassing the 7.61% per year generated by the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF in the same period. In other words, a $100,000 investment in the sector-tracking ETF in January of 1999 would currently be worth around $411,600, and the same amount of capital allocated to the system would have an exponentially larger value of over $5.1 million.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

There's one important caveat to consider, though. Company size has a big impact on performance, since smaller companies carry both higher risk and higher expected returns. Many investors are unwilling to invest in micro-cap stocks, meaning companies with a market capitalization value below $300 million, because of risk considerations. In order to make the system easier to apply for those kinds of investors, the following backest considers only companies with a market capitalization above $300 million.

Returns come down substantially when eliminating micro-cap stocks from the universe, but the system still produces an annual return that's almost double the benchmark’s return. The shareholder yield system gained 14.72% per year since 1999, while the healthcare ETF gained 7.61% annually in the same period.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

Backtested performance does not guarantee future returns, and investors should always do their own research before buying any stock. However, there's a lot of statistical data proving that companies with elevated shareholder yield tend to deliver above-average returns, and my own backtesting work confirms that focusing on shareholder yield in the healthcare sector can produce attractive returns over the long term.

In that spirit, the table below shows the 50 stocks currently selected by the system, ordered by market capitalization.

Name MktCap (Millions) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) $340,225 Pfizer (PFE) $220,027 Merck & Co (MRK) $162,471 AbbVie (ABBV) $148,339 Amgen (AMGN) $126,139 Medtronic (MDT) $108,448 Glaxosmithkline (GSK) $98,627 Gilead Sciences (GILD) $96,805 Astrazeneca (AZN) $89,952 Eli Lilly (LLY) $84,211 Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) $83,120 Celgene (CELG) $67,946 Anthem (ANTM) $58,183 Aetna (AET) $57,876 Biogen (BIIB) $54,842 Allergan (AGN) $52,796 Express Scripts (ESRX) $42,437 HCA Healthcare (HCA) $33,924 McKesson (MCK) $30,606 Iqvia Holdings (IQV) $20,396 Cardinal Health (CAH) $19,599 Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) $18,153 Mettler-Toledo (MTD) $14,669 Quest Diagnostics (DGX) $13,525 DaVita (DVA) $11,512 Henry Schein (HSIC) $11,341 Universal Health Services (UHS) $11,320 DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) $11,222 Qiagen NV (QGEN) $7,427 United Therapeutics (UTHR) $4,821 Bruker (BRKR) $4,774 Patterson Companies (PDCO) $2,158 LifePoint Health (LPNT) $1,919 Innoviva (INVA) $1,625 Inovalon Holdings (INOV) $1,554 Varex Imaging (VREX) $1,400 Medpace Holdings (MEDP) $1,308 Mallinckrodt (MNK) $1,128 Providence Service (PRSC) $1,037 National Healthcare (NHC) $962 Owens & Minor (OMI) $922 MiMedx Group (MDXG) $822 Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) $820 Kindred Healthcare (KND) $814 Cutera (CUTR) $704 Triple-S Management (GTS) $673 Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) $611 PDL BioPharma (PDLI) $451 Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) $416 NantKwest Inc (NK) $322

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.