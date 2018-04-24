ServiceSource: Avoid

Reduced R&D spending and conservative guidance lead me to have little faith in a turnaround. I recommend that investors avoid this name.

In the next few months, SREV is about to further dilute its share count by 10.23% as a result of the convertible notes coming due in August.

A small little problem with the company is that it's just not profitable - and hasn't been profitable for years.

ServiceSource (SREV) "provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies."

2017 was a tough year for SREV. Even management admits as much. As it says in its recent earnings call:

Source: Seeking Alpha

First, let's see just how bad it was.

Earnings

As we can see from the chart below, SREV has been in a decline since about 2015. I'd like to agree with management and blame it all on the C&BI SaaS business it inherited in 2014 that the firm has since restructured away from. But, let's be honest - I probably won't let management off the hook that easily. After all, the company has been operating at a net loss, TTM, for nearly a decade.

SREV Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Its net loss is "only" at $-29M TTM, so perhaps since the restructuring away from the C&BI segment will improve its bottom line going forward.

Naturally, it comes as no surprise that its margins are in the red.

Source: YCharts & Author's Emphasis

Let's put that above chart into words. Currently, based on its TTM profit margin, it loses about $12.5 for every $100 dollars of sales. Worse, SREV has had negative margins since before 2012 - and significantly after. That is a long history of unprofitability.

To make matters worse for shareholders, over that same period, it has diluted its shares - reducing shareholder return even further.

Dilution

Management has diluted shares by over 50% since 2010.

To demonstrate how much this impacts shareholder return, I'll run a thought experiment and assume it continues its dilutionary behavior going forward. How would that amount of dilution impact an investor's holding of SREV, if it continued that rate of dilution over the next ten years? I'll be charitable, and assume the company doubles its revenue over that period. Let's see how an investor's position would be impacted.

Source: Seeking Alpha & Author's Work

The point is this. A revenue increase doesn't guarantee a share-price increase. We're rewarded on a per share basis. And because of dilution, your return is muted. We can see this demonstrated in the table below.

Source: Author's Work

Holding all else constant: instead of your shares being worth $7.68 per share, because of the dilution, they would not be worth only $5.12 a share. Even though in this thought experiment, the company doubled its revenue, it simultaneously increased its share count. That means that revenue per share has increased as well - from $2.64 to only $3.53, instead of $5.29. Instead of your share of ownership being worth $7.68K, even though you made the correct directional call, now, simply because of management's decision to dilute those shares they're worth only $5.12K.

This is assuming the best-case-company-doubles-its-revenue kind of scenario. The reality is worse - when we consider the convertible notes that are coming due a few months from now.

In this real world scenario, the reality is, in the next few months SREV is about to dilute its share count by 10.23%, as per the convertible notes I discuss below.

Convertible Notes

First, let's talk about the research. Research suggests that convertible notes are bad news for stock returns. Regarding the poor performance of stocks that have issued convertible debt, this article, presented at the 2011 International Conference on Business and Economics Research, sums up some of the research as follows (emphasis added):

Using a sample of convertible bond issuers of USA during 1975–90, Lee and Loughran [17] found significant poor stock and operating performance in the years following the offering, which they explain as a result of high free cash flow problem combined with lack of enough investment opportunity. [...] For both the straight and convertible debt issuers in USA during 1975-89, Spiess and Affleck-Graves [18] documented substantial long-run post-issue underperformance. [...] Based on these results they argue that like equity offerings, debt offering also signal the market that the firm is overvalued. As a result, initial under-reaction of the psychologically biased investors is followed by similar full impact over the long run. Dichev and Piotroski [19] found no abnormal returns for the straight debt issuers and a high degree of underperformance for the convertible bond issuers in the five years following the debt issuance. Using nonparametric bootstrapping method, they also find higher degree of underperformance for larger convertible debt issues.

This brings us back to SREV. SREV has a lot of convertible notes coming due very soon. Let's look at its balance sheet:

Source: Company Filings, September 30, 2017 vs September 30, 2016

As it states below, these notes will mature on August 1st.

Convertible Debt

Source: Company Filings

This means that SREV will further dilute the shareholder base when these notes mature. This is an additional dilutionary risk for shareholders.

Is It In A Position To Recover? Losing Customers, Lowered R&D Spending, and Lukewarm Guidance

Even more problematically, in my opinion, is that it's hard to see how SREV will materially improve its operations when it is reducing its R&D spending.

Source: Company 10-K

Source: Company Slides

Management has also recently discussed the pullback of a client who, as it states in its earnings call, isn't convinced of the benefits of all of SREV's services:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Naturally, clients will defect; that's business as usual. But given its current state of operations - operating at a net loss - any loss of clients will be a hit for SREV's top and bottom lines. This is especially true when only ten of its clients account for 66% of its revenues.

From its 10-K:

Source: Company Filings

Finally, its Q4 guidance doesn't fill me with turnaround optimism - with revenue y/y growth expected to be negative, between about -7% and -11%.

Source: Company Slides

Conclusion

To sum up, 2017 was a tough year for ServiceSource - management admits as much. Based on its TTM profit margin, it loses over $12 for every $100 of sales. Since 2010, management has diluted shares by over 50%. In the next few months, SREV is about to dilute its share count by 10.23%, as per the convertible notes coming due in August. Research suggests that convertible notes are bad news for stock returns, and SREV has a substantial number of convertible notes coming due on August 1st, 2018. Worse, it's hard to see how things will improve, given its cuts to R&D spending and conservative guidance, neither of which give me much turnaround optimism, little hope of things turning around quickly and/or successfully. As such, I believe investors would be best to avoid this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.