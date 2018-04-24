Alphabet: Confusing Costs Hurt

The lack of true non-GAAP numbers continues to hold back the stock with an estimates EPS impact around $13 per share.

After the close, Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) reported some of the most confusing earnings in the history of the market. The company that famously quit reporting non-GAAP numbers reported partial non-GAAP numbers that confuses the investment story on a stock that could be much higher with more transparent numbers.

Confusing Costs

For Q1, Alphabet stripped the impact of gains of equity securities, but again failed to list the true non-GAAP numbers that remove non-cash charges like stock-based compensation and impairment charges. The lack of exclusion of those charges in the past have impacted EPS estimates by roughly $10 per year.

Last quarter, Alphabet reported an incredible EPS of $13.33. The number included a $3.40 gain from new accounting standard ASU 2016-01 that boosted equity gains in other income by $3 billion with only a partial offset in operating expenses. Excluding these gains reduced actual EPS to $9.93, but the numbers aren't clean due to the inclusion of stock-based compensation and amortization charges.

These shifting bottom line numbers distract somewhat from the important story that revenues continue growing at a fast clip. On a constant currency basis, revenues grew at 23%, slightly down from 24% last year. Actual revenues were up 26%, but this number is volatile on an annual basis due to currency fluctuations so investors should focus on the 23% growth rate.

In the midst of the costs issues, Alphabet faces investments in the business that amount to actual additional costs and lower margins in the process. My thesis remains bullish on Alphabet as the company typically turns higher expenses into future revenue gains and market share expansion.

For Q1, TAC grew by nearly $1.5 billion. This cost of revenues grew an incredible 36% over last year placing incredible margin pressure on the results that the CFO expects to let up going forward.

Source: Alphabet Q1'18 earnings release

Attractive Value

Going back to the revenue growth rate and partially adjusted EPS number of $9.93, Alphabet is an incredible value when placing on the right pieces into the equation. Even on a sort of GAAP basis with the TAC impact and ongoing high losses though reduced amounts for Other Bets, the EPS targets are still incredible.

GOOGL EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

The valuation is even more appealing considering the $103 billion in cash and about $99 billion in net cash on the balance sheet at the end of March. With 705 million shares outstanding, Alphabet has about $132 per share in cash.

Ex-cash, Alphabet only trades for about $935 or around 19x '19 EPS estimates of $48.68. Again, these numbers include the $2.5 billion in SBC for the last quarter that grew about $450 million from last year and an additional $200 million in the amortization of intangible assets that normally is excluded that non-GAAP ESP estimates due to the non-cash impact. At this rate, the amounts annualize at nearly $11 billion before taxes.

The increased rate of SBC suggests the impact is now far beyond $10 per share annual impact and closer to $13 per share after assuming around a 15% effective tax rate. On a non-GAAP basis, Alphabet would probably approach a $60 EPS target suggesting a valuation of less than 16x forward EPS estimates, ex-cash. The discrepancy in the valuation multiple and the revenue growth rate suggests meaningful upside in the stock to match the revenue growth rate once the search giant gets TAC under control.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that privacy issues are a natural concern for any stock that relies on advertising revenues, but the valuation issue on Alphabet is due to self-inflicted reporting issues. The stock would trade above $1,300 if Alphabet was valued closer to a 20 P/E multiple based on true non-GAAP estimates that strip out non-cash charges and factor in the massive cash balance.

