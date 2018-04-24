Boston Beer Back On Track?

We think the prospects over the long haul for the Better Beer category are quite good, and the executive team is focused on turning around the performance key brands.

The United States experimented with Prohibition, and it didn't work. The legal sale and consumption of some form of alcohol has been a part of the history of humankind for ages, and the latest iteration has resulted in what many have described as the craft beer revolution. Not only have consumers responded in a big way, but the coming generation may never revert back to a macro brew, having perhaps developed a taste for a wide assortment of craft specialties. Some may stick with their favorite beer for decades, and maybe others for their entire lives. With those coming of drinking age today, the selection of beers to choose from has never been greater. People are trading up to drink higher-quality alcoholic beverages and more flavorful beers.

Boston Beer (SAM) is one of the largest craft brewers in the United States and has an incredible brand portfolio and a wide selection of alcoholic offerings. The company sells over 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand name, over 10 malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name, over 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand name, five hard sparkling waters (Truly Spiked & Sparkling), and over 50 other beers under various other brand names under the A&S Brewing Company. When it comes to a combination of being at the forefront of the craft beer revolution and having a top-notch brand portfolio to serve the up-and-coming generations, Boston Beer takes the cake.

However, not everything is coming easy for the company these days. With greater acceptance of craft brews, there's been increasingly-more competition. The number of craft breweries in the United States, for example, has soared to over 6,000 today from 1,400 in 2016, and with each passing year, competition is only intensifying as SKUs increase. Larger players with substantially bigger distribution networks have been buying craft breweries, too, putting further pressure on volume trends at Boston Beer (and filling retail shelves with more options). The past few years haven't been the greatest at Boston Beer as craft beer growth rates slow and even the hard cider category declines. But is this the "true" long-term trend? Consumers are going to want what they want. Perhaps the past few years are merely a period of slower growth before the long-term rate of expansion in the craft-beer category accelerates again? And could Boston Beer become a buyout target, if it isn't already?

Boston Beer At A Glance

Image Source: Boston Beer 2017 10-K, page 27

• Boston Beer brews handcrafted, full-flavored beers. Its Samuel Adams brand is among the US' largest brands in the Better Beer category, which accounts for ~22% of US beer consumption by volume. "The Better Beer category includes craft (small, independent and traditional) brewers, domestic specialty beers and most imports. Better Beers are determined by higher price, quality, image and taste, as compared with regular domestic beers (source: Boston Beer 2017 10-K, page 3)." The firm brews over 60 different styles of beer and sold ~3.8 million barrels of its products in 2017. It was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

• Concerns have cropped up that the Better Beer market may be reaching a saturation point, but the category grew 5% by volume in the US in 2017 while total beer market volumes were roughly flat. Small local breweries continue to gain market share in aggregate against the likes of Boston Beer as well. However, two major breweries, AB-InBev (BUD) and MillerCoors, account for over 80% of all US domestic beer production, a number that excludes imports. Though competition in the craft beer space is intensifying, we think the category still has a long runway of opportunity to gain share against the larger macro breweries, in our view.

• Nonetheless, revenue performance at Boston Beer hasn't been great (see image above). Sales peaked at over $1 billion in 2015, and they haven't returned. Gross profit and operating income are also at the lowest they've been since 2014, and while net income continues to drive to new highs, we'd like to see better performance on the operating line at Boston Beer (last year was bolstered by a lower effective tax rate). The company has its work cut out for it to return Samuel Adams and its Angry Orchard brands back to growth, but we think it is achievable.

• Moving forward, Boston Beer will focus on innovating within the Samuel Adams family, integrating persuasive drinker programming across point of sale, promotions, and media for all brands while prioritizing the core styles of Angry Orchard, Twisted Tea, Traveler, and Coney Island Hard Root Beer. The performance of these styles will be key moving forward. We think Boston Beer's biggest potential opportunity may be with continued development of the Samuel Adams Rebel IPA brand. Rolled out in 2014, it is marketed as a "West Coast style IPA brewed with hops from the Pacific Northwest," according to regulatory filings at the company, and the company continues to roll out additional styles to support the brand. It even offers a variety pack called the Rebel IPA Pack of Rebels. The launch of Sam '76 could also help.

• For full year 2018 Boston Beer is expecting depletions and shipments to be in a range of flat to plus 6% from 2017, and earnings per diluted share are projected to be in a range of $6.30-$7.30. The company is targeting price increases per barrel of flat to up 2% in 2018, and gross margins guidance has been set at 52%-54% in 2018. The marketplace continues to be ultra-competitive, too, and some estimate that there are over 6,000 craft breweries in operation (up from less than one third of that in 2006). With each passing year, there are more and more craft brewery styles, as consumers look for their unique style and taste. Boston Beer is riding a strong trend, but competition may only intensify in coming years.

• Due to its relatively insignificant market share and the high amount of taxes it pays, Boston Beer may be a takeout candidate for a large foreign brewer. Founder and Chairman of the company Jim Koch, a holder of 100% of the voting rights to Boston Beer's Class B Common stock, said that he is likely the last American owner of Boston Beer, but he has also said that he is proud of Boston Beer's history and independence. CEO Martin Roper plans to step down in the second quarter of 2018. The alcoholic beverages industry has been one full of consolidation in recent years, with AB-Inbev tying the knot with SABMiller, Heineken's (OTCQX:HEINY) buyout of Lagunita's, and both AB-Inbev and MillerCoors scooping up a variety of craft breweries. At the right price, we would expect Boston Beer to sell.

• Boston Beer's distribution network has some advantages over small regional craft breweries (its distribution network is more cost-effective), but it also competes with the established macro breweries that have been around for decades before the company even went into business. These larger players have been scooping up craft breweries left and right, too, perhaps adding fuel to the craft brewery start-up trend, but also potentially flooding the market with selections to compete against Boston Beer's portfolio. Boston Beer has some advantages over imported beers, too, namely with respect to transportation costs, but pressure on gross margins may not wane.

Conclusion

Image Source: Valuentum

Although we continue to be optimistic about the craft beer category and the Better Beer category over the long haul, the near term won't be easy on Boston Beer as it deals with an influx of competition and gross-margin pressures. Operating cash flows at the company have declined in recent years, but Boston Beer has scaled back on capital spending, helping to preserve its robust free cash flow. One thing we do like a lot is that Boston Beer boasted a cash and cash-equivalents position of $65.6 million at the end of 2017 and no debt.

The clear upside to the Boston Beer story rests on a takeout, in our view, and we think that is what many shareholders are hoping for, if not soon, as an exit strategy. On the basis of our fair value estimate, shares are building in quite the buyout premium, in our view. Under a more-optimistic forecast profile, we value shares of Boston Beer close to $190 at the high end of our fair value estimate range (still below the $220 level shares are trading at, however) - meaning if a buyout never materializes, Boston Beer's equity could face some tumbling, even if the company is a survivor over the long haul.

