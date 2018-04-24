Kimberly-Clark: At 52-Week Lows With A 4% Yield

I'll get straight to be point here: Kimberly-Clark (KMB) is trading with a 4% yield and I find this to be attractive. I like this company is the consumer staples space. I think KMB's products are more defensive than other well-known consumer staples. They don't go against what I believe to be a secular health foods movement like many of packaged food brands, and while things like tissues, diapers, or adult hygiene products might seem old fashioned, I also think they're difficult to disrupt. It's clear that quality matters here. In other words, I think the pressure from discount/generic brands that we're seeing across much of the consumer staples space is less likely for KMB's suite of products). Admittedly, KMB's products are boring. This company isn't sexy. Heck, its website appears to be only a step or two ahead of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B). Maybe this plays a role in the market's tendency to overlook KMB and the company's low valuation. Who knows? Either way, I'm perfectly fine with owning a boring dividend aristocrat, especially when the stock is trading with its cheapest valuation in years.

With all of this in mind, I bought shares of KMB at $99.82 on Monday. On Friday when the yield rose above 4% the company caught my eye, yet knowing that there was an earnings report coming Monday morning, I decided to wait and see the results before going long. The report had some highlights and lowlights, but in general, I thought the results were strong enough to justify ownership at these sub $100 prices. KMB posted positive sales growth is all three of its business segments. KMB's organic sales rose 2% on the quarter, which was nice to see. A company like KMB with strong cash flows (the company's operations produced $542m in cash flows during the quarter, up more than 24% y/y, due in large part to tax reform) can use that cash to make acquisitions or buy back shares to help bolster the bottom line, so as long as organic growth is positive, I'm a happy camper. What's more, management guided for low-mid single digit sales and operating profits in 2018. This was satisfactory guidance from a consumer staples company in this environment, in my opinion.

Sure, these numbers aren't great in terms of growth, but an investment in KMB isn't about growth, it's about a reliable yield in the 4% range with mid-single digit dividend growth prospects moving forward. This is a defensive holding and now that the valuation has fallen back to a level that makes sense relative to its yield and its growth prospects, I'm happy to add shares.

I have a history of trading in and out of KMB. That might sound odd, being that this company has increased its dividend for 46 consecutive years, but when I'm looking at shares of slow/no growth companies, it's easy for me to take what the market gives me as far as valuation goes. I love buying and holding high quality DGI companies that are growing their top and bottom lines at above market rates, but it's difficult for me to justify holding onto slow growers unless their valuation screams, "buy!" What I mean is, since my focus is on total return and not just income received, I'm happy to buy shares of a high quality DGI name like KMB when they're cheap, but I don't particularly like the idea of holding them when they're expensive because the company doesn't have the growth prospects to justify a valuation premium. A high, reliable yield is great, but not if multiple contraction would result in downside that far outweighs the dividends paid.

Looking back at the last three or four years, I saw that an investor could have made a killing if he or she bought KMB when it fell to the ~18x range and sold it when the stock rose above 20x earnings. You could have made this trade five times since 2013, compounding your wealth, locking in nice profits along the way, while a buy and hold investor would have posted a low single digit CAGR over the season period of time, including dividends received (without dividends, an investor who bought KMB shares at just about any point during the last 5 years would be under water at the moment).

Seeing this trend, I decided to join in on the fun. I last locked in profits at $116.83. The shares I bought on Monday were purchased at a ~15% discount to this price. I used basically the same amount of cash that I raised from the sale, increasing my share count and income nicely with the trade.

Another reason that I've been waiting to buy back KMB lower was because I wanted to hear the FED's plans regarding the normalization process. It appears to me that their general stance is a bit more hawkish now than it has been, though I think they're also well aware of the narrowing yield curve and I don't think they'll want to do anything drastic that would lead to an inversion. I'm expecting the long end of the curve to rise to the ~3.5% area sometime in the next couple of years, though global macro concerns and domestic debt issues may prevent this from happening. The FED's maneuvers have had a much greater effect on the short end of the curve than the long end, so we may be heading towards that end result anyway. I'm paying a lot of attention to the yield curve because as many investors know, this has been a fairly accurate recession predictor in recent decades.

Yield curve inversions have predicated last 5 recessions, though as this well written article on the subject shows, there is typically a long lag time between inversion and actually recession. What's more, there is also usually a significant lag time between the yield curve narrowing within 50 bps, which happened fairly recently, and the actual inversion. Obviously the past cannot be relied upon to accurately predict the future, though with this data in mind, while I think it's getting time to be cautious in the markets, I'm also not falling for a recession or market crash in the near-term.

I realized that I got a little side tracked there, but I think the FED's normalization process is very important to investors looking at owning equities that many, right or wrong, view as "bond equivalents". I find this notion to be a bit absurd; sure, certain stocks pay very reliable dividends, but investors need to understand that 100% of their capital is at risk when they choose to own equities. Do I think KMB is going to go out of business anytime soon? No. But, every company will experience strong double digit downdrafts during the next market crash (which is bound to happen at some point in time). Income oriented investors simply don't face the same sort of risk when owning bonds (I suppose you could argue that the capital is also at risk in the bond space as well, but if you're owning U.S. gov't notes, I think there are going to be more pressing concerns; i.e. survival, than your money should the U.S. gov't cease to exist). As rates rise, I suspect that more and more income oriented investors will pull out of equities and move into fixed income. This movement will affect all DGI stocks to a certain extent due to the proliferation of passive investing/index funds, but I strongly suspect that companies like KMB in the consumer staples space will suffer much more.

We've seen this rotation out of dividend paying equities and into fixed income take place over recent months. Valuations were extremely bloated in many of the "bond equivalent" spaces before, yet now they're coming down. And in the case of a company like KMB, they're not only lower, but one could argue that they're approaching fair value, or even surpassing it to the cheap side of things. KMB just gave 2018 adjusted EPS guidance in the $6.90-$7.20 range (though, it's worth noting that the diluted EPS guidance came in much lower, at $3.67-$4.27). This jives with the current analyst expectations for forward earnings of $6.95. Using that adjusted estimate, we see that shares are currently trading for ~14.4x forward estimates. As you can see on this F.A.S.T. Graph below, KMB hasn't at these levels since early 2012.

Something else you'll see on that F.A.S.T. Graph is that KMB's dividend growth has held up relatively well in recent years compared to some of its competitors in the consumer packaged goods space. It's worth mentioning that KMB's most recent dividend increase was only in the 3% range, but assuming the company can maintain its mid-single digit increase over the short to medium term, I'm very happy receiving a 4% yield that is growing at ~5% annually. KMB's payout ratio is hovering nicely in the ~60% area, which is on the upper end of where I'd like to see it, but its undeniable that KMB has the cash flows to support it.

Speaking of reliable cash flows, while this is a bit speculative, I also expect that KMB's price will experience a bit of support in this sub-15x earnings area because of potential M&A interest. Some companies like to buy growth with their M&A maneuvers, while others like to bolster their cash flows. I wouldn't be surprised to see consolidation in the consumer staples space as these companies attempt to use size and scale to create cost synergies in an attempt to combat deflationary threats from generic brands. Although I hate to do this, because I see it done all of the time and it rarely leads to a productive conversation, I actually wouldn't be surprised if Berkshire Hathaway wasn't considering a company like KMB because of its strong brands, cash flows, and relatively low valuation. Kimberly-Clark seems like it fits the Berkshire mold fairly well, if you ask me, and we all know that Buffett is sitting on a mountain of cash. KMB's ~$35b market cap sits right in the sweet spot for M&A, in my opinion. It's not so high that it's unaffordable, yet it's large enough to move the needle for most acquirers. As I said, this is all highly speculative, but when making my decision to add shares, it played a small role in my decision as I tried to figure out downside potential from here.

Tonight on his show, Cramer was talking about how the likes of KMB and Procter & Gamble (PG) are facing an existential crisis, as consumers lose interest and loyalty towards higher priced branded goods. He worries that there isn't an easy way out, and to a certain extent, I agree. With that said, KMB's 4% yield is enough to entice me to own shares. If KMB is able to produce the earnings growth that analysts expect moving forward, I expect the dividend to grow in the 3-6% range. What's more, I think the 4% yield creatures a pretty solid set up for investors buying at 14.3x forward to receive 8-10% annual returns (once again, this is based upon the current projected earnings growth). Some investors might not be satisfied with high single digit total return expectations, but if my portfolio produces growth in the 8-10% area on an annual basis, I'll retire early.

I wouldn't go overweight a consumer staples company like this because of its growth headwinds, but I think downside is somewhat limited at this point in time, due to the contracted multiple and the high yield, even in a rising rate environment. If KMB shoots back up to the $120 range in the near future, I will likely take profits. The threats that Cramer sees are real and I don't feel the need to be greedy within this space. If the market gives me a nice profit (in the form of expanding multiples that aren't justified by higher growth expectations), I'll be more than happy to take it, assuming that it won't be long before another high quality packaged goods/foods name experiencing similar issues goes on sale. In the meantime, I'll happily collect the dividend and watch the bottom line (hopefully) grow slowly and steadily. It's a win-win, if you ask me.

