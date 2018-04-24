What's Tesla's 'One More Thing' On May 2?

When the Model Y finally comes to market, there will be more than 20 similar EVs ahead of it. This is unlike the situation with the previous Teslas.

Second, Tesla would have to announce a factory site, in order to be credible. I see the Nevada Gigafactory as the only option, for time-to-market maximization.

First, Tesla would announce a late June unveil date, when deposits would start, just like March 31, 2016, with the Model 3.

While there are certainly other possibilities, it seems that this is the time when Tesla must play the Model Y card. It would be the "one more thing."

With all of Tesla’s key 1Q financial metrics likely hitting “worst ever” status, what will Tesla say that can distract attention from all of these numbers?

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has a problem for its 1Q financial report, which it will report on May 2 , and it consists of four major parts:

Net margin: Tesla's loss could be its biggest ever.

Gross margin: This important metric could be its lowest in years.

Balance sheet: Debt could have continued to grow to the wrong side of the $10 billion mark, with interest expense per car sold exceeding $5,000.

Cash flow: High capex and 4Q's working capital one-time gain could reverse, boomeranging into record negative cash flow.

You can read about how weak these 1Q Tesla results could be, in articles such as these by Montana Skeptic: here. Don Roband also put all the SeekingAlpha estimates into a neat table format, which you can compare to the broader Wall Street sell-side consensus numbers: here. Another variant of this reasoning came from Randy Carlson on April 24: here.

Let's game this out: If Tesla's May 2 financial results are dominated by a discussion around the four very poor financial metrics listed above, the conference call will sound more like a funeral:

Question: "Your gross margins used to be around 25% or even above. Last quarter they fell yet again down to 13.8%. Now they're below 10%. Will be they be zero next quarter, or perhaps a little bit negative?"

Answer: "We are optimistic that gross margins next quarter will be at least approximately break-even, as we prepare to optimize our Model 3 production line, which has had too many robots. Gross margins will improve once we remove the robots and replace then with 400 new people hired every week. We believe positive gross margin is within sight."

I think you can see the problem here: For Tesla's quarterly financial results conference call to consist of discussing, well, the quarterly financials - it's hard to see how things can cause people to do anything but to dump this stock. GAAP losses exceeding last quarter's $675 million cannot reflect well on the time when the Model 3 is seeing huge growth. If huge Model 3 growth generates record-high losses, is there any hope left? Perhaps if the Model 3 went away, things would be better. And that would be a terrible story.

If Tesla's 1Q financials truly are worse than 4Q 2017 as some people such as Montana Skeptic, Don Roband and Coverdrive are modeling, Elon Musk must find something different to talk about on the May 2 financial results call. Anything that will distract from the quarter's numbers.

What would such a distraction be? It could be several things, but I will focus on my best theory: The announcement of a Model Y unveil event and a Model Y factory strategy.

On the last conference call, February 7, Elon Musk said that unveiling the Model Y is 3-6 months away. That means we are about to enter this timeframe. For this reason alone, it makes sense.

Tesla also needs two additional things to help its stock story at this point:

New deposits that could help fund near-term cash requirements. This is exactly what it did on March 31, 2016, when it garnered 373,000 deposits at $1,000 each within approximately 45 days - a number which grew to 455,000 by August 1, 2017. Every 10,000 deposits at $1,000 each is $10 million in the bank for Tesla to help meet a almost day's worth of its cash consumption. Model Y deposits could in turn form the excuse for a new capital raise. Yes, Tesla said no capital raise will be needed this year, but "Oh gosh, we didn't think we would get as many deposits for the Model Y, so we need to accelerate the construction of the Model Y production facilities. Thus, we need $4 billion."

As a result, it is reasonably likely that Tesla will announce on its May 2 financial results conference call that it has set a date for the Model Y unveil. When would such a date be? Following the analogy from spring 2016, it would appear logical that Tesla would once again schedule such a deposit hoopla for the last (business) day of the quarter - June 29 or 30.

The Model Y unveil/deposit event would likely follow the Model 3 script, although modifications are of course possible and to some degree even likely. Seeing as Tesla investors have cared little (read: nothing) about profitability, one idea would be for Tesla to simply offer the Model Y at an even lower price than the Model 3.

Nobody cares that the Model 3 loses money and will lose even more money at $36,000 ($35,000 plus $1,000 mandatory delivery fee), so why not offer the Model Y at $28,000? Perhaps payable in Bitcoin, which you would mine using the computers embedded in an existing Model S, X or 3. Whatever it takes to get more deposits, because that's what worked in 2016.

The one question that wasn't present in 2016 was where to make the new car. In 2016 it was obvious that the Model 3 was going to be made in the Fremont factory, on a separate assembly line side-by-side with the Models S and X. The location of the Model 3 production just wasn't an issue of any concern, question or debate.

With the Model Y, that's no longer the case. Elon Musk has been very clear about the fact that there's no room for the Model Y in Fremont. In the Fremont factory, they will make 100,000 combined Model S and X, plus at least 400,000 Model 3 units - per year, eventually. Or at least that's the idea.

If Tesla now suddenly says that the Model Y would eat into the Model 3 production in Fremont, that simply kills the Tesla growth story. And that, of course, kills the stock. Therefore, saying that Tesla will make the Model Y in Fremont simply isn't an option for Tesla.

I don't think it will fly for Tesla to not announce a Model Y manufacturing location either. We all know that the Model 3's mass production has been much delayed, with it even being debatable whether it's yet reached "normal" automotive standards for "Job 1." Likewise, the Model X also ended up being at least approximately two years late (originally scheduled for late 2013, per Elon's statement at the February 2012 unveil).

This time around, with Model Y competition hitting the market literally in late June 2018 (Jaguar i-Pace in Europe), it would be difficult for Tesla to ask for deposits for a car for which a new factory hasn't even been erected. You first have to negotiate a site, presumably with a state government, then go through the approval process, and then hire workers, train them, and develop a supply chain, all while the building is being constructed and tested.

All in all, that's a process that will take at least in the ballpark of three years from now. Basically, there wouldn't be any fully tested Tesla Model Y in a greenfield factory in any meaningful amount of volume until well into 2021.

However, Tesla already has a huge factory shell that can be completed much faster - located a little outside Reno, Nevada. That's the Gigafactory. It seems like it would be the only path to delivering a Model Y before 2021. With the shell of that building already in place, you could imagine Tesla starting to build a few dozen beta test cars before the end of 2019, then have them undergo industry standard 12 months of beta testing, before mass production begins around the end of 2020.

Such a schedule might be feasible. Tesla would have to "freeze" the Model Y design by the middle of 2018 in order to be in properly tested mass production 2.5 years later - December 2020. Tesla would have to install a body shop, paint shop, and a final assembly line in the Reno Gigafactory.

This would cut Tesla's time-to-market for the Model Y by at least approximately a year, compared to a greenfield site. As for supply chain, remember that the heaviest and costliest component of a Tesla car is the battery pack, which already is made inside that same building. That makes things a lot cheaper, all other things equal.

Granted, Tesla is still left with other challenges of locating the Model Y production near Reno:

Develop a supply chain for most other inputs. Difficult, painful and sub-optimal - but doable.

Hire a new workforce. Also difficult, painful and sub-optimal - but doable, perhaps.

Locating the Model Y production at the Nevada Gigafactory is not ideal, but so what? It does not seem that Tesla has a better alternative at this point. All the alternatives are worse. They require more capital and most importantly they would take more time.

Tesla is capital constrained - of course - but more importantly it's time constrained. This time around, Tesla can't get away with overpromising on the delivery timeline. It will be questioned by credible journalists and competitors in a way that it wasn't for the Model X and Model 3.

More importantly, the competitive climate for the Model Y will be completely different than all other Teslas to date. By the time the Model Y can be made in any meaningful quantity at an acceptable level of quality, it will be late 2020 at best - assuming it's made in the Nevada Gigafactory.

By that time, similarly sized and shaped cars (compact-to-midsize all-electric crossover-SUVs with at least approximately 250 miles of range, some over 300) will be available from the following brands:

Jaguar

Land Rover / Range Rover

VW Group (Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche)

Mercedes

Volvo

Hyundai

Kia

General Motors (Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick)

Ford (NYSE:F)

BMW

Nissan

Honda

And within a year after that point, Toyota and Infiniti also will be in the market with similar products. Basically, Tesla will be at least No. 20 in line, in terms of time to market, for this size and body style of a crossover EV. Some of these brands, such as Audi, will offer multiple cars in this class by the end of 2020.

Furthermore, what has been Tesla's most important "moat" to date - its excellent Supercharger network, and yes it is really excellent for the user, even if Tesla loses money hand over fist building and supporting it - will be gone already around the end of 2019, thanks to Electrify America: here.

As you can see from that list of recent news, Electrify America will be underway to complete the first phase of its four-stage EV charging buildout phase, in 2019. It will be at the point where Tesla will no longer be able to rest upon its Supercharger network as a major competitive advantage anymore, by the time the Model Y comes to market in meaningful volume and quantity.

Conclusion: Will "one more thing" be enough?

Tesla's 1Q report on May 2 will be an epic battle between two opposing forces: The poor financial performance on all metrics, and the "one more thing" that is almost certain to be a hail-Mary distraction. As to whether the stock will trade up, or trade down, will depend on which of these two opposing forces that will get most of the attention of the market.

One question to the audience: If you don't think that the Model Y and its factory location will be the "one more thing" distraction on the May 2 quarterly conference call, what do you think it will be?

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long GM. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.