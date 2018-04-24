MB Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBFI) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Mitchell Feiger – President and Chief Executive Officer

Randall Conte – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Mark Hoppe – President and Chief Executive Officer of MB Financial Bank

Analysts

Nathan Race – Piper Jaffray

Chris McGratty – KBW

David Chiaverini – Wedbush

Brian Martin – FIG Partners

Michael Young – SunTrust

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the MBFI’s First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. I would like to introduce Mitchell Feiger, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Randall Conte, Chief Financial Officer of MB Financial, Inc. Also present from MB Financial Bank are Mark Hoppe, President and CEO; John Francoeur, Chief Accounting Officer; and Michael Morton, Chief Credit Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during the course of this call, the company may make forward-looking statements about the future events and future financial performance. You should not place undue due reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. These statements are subject to numerous factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. For a list of some of these factors, please see MB Financial’s forward-looking statements disclosure in the 2018 first quarter earnings release. Please note that this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mitchell Feiger. Please go ahead.

Mitchell Feiger

Okay. Thank you, Cole, good morning. Thank you all for joining us this morning. I’d report this morning, we’ll build on the 8-K we issued on April 12. In that 8-K, we announced our intent to close our national residential mortgage origination business. And we provided a preview of certain first quarter performance items. I’ll cover our operating performance first and get the mortgage; Randy has a very complete report for you today. So I’ll keep my comments to a minimum.

Our first quarter operating performance was good, and very much in line with our guidance and expectations. I’m especially pleased that our core net interest margin grew 6 basis points to 3.55% in the quarter.

Please remember that core net interest margin does not include accretion for loans acquired in our bank acquisitions. Excluding the impact of recently reduced tax rates, our core margin increased an even better 12 basis points in the quarter. Furthermore, as Randy will tell you, we are constructive on future NIM expansion, loan yields have increased nicely in the quarter. deposit costs were well behaved.

Our first quarter ending balance sheet, loans and deposits was essentially unchanged from the prior quarter end. this is not at all unusual for our company in a first quarter of the year. Loans that are asset based lending, indirect lending; commercial real estate and credit card business units, all grew nicely in the quarter. Their growth was offset by no growth or declines in middle market commercial banking, which was flat commercial specialty, residential mortgage and direct leasing, pretty normal rotation for us for our first quarter.

Regarding deposit activity in the first quarter of 2018, downward first quarter seasonality was nicely offset with new client deposits, especially in the non-interest bearing deposit category. Looking back at balance sheet growth over the prior 12 months for our longer-term view and to remove seasonality, loans grew 8.1% – total loans grew 8.1%, commercial related loans grew 7.5%. Total deposits grew 6.9% and low cost deposits grew 4.7% that’s over the prior year. Low cost deposit growth was a couple of percentage points below where I’d like it to be, but it was still good considering the increase in interest rates over the past year. We continue to expect mid-to-high single-digit loan and deposit growth for 2018.

One of the strengths of our company is our diversified deposit gathering platform, where we have a number of specialty businesses focused on gathering low-end low-cost deposits. This capability should serve us well as rates rise and pressure increases on funding cost and liquidity. Those businesses, which include cards, banking, prepayments companies and business banking, among others were started following the great recession and continue to gain size and scale and momentum.

Credit, as it should be expected in this environment remains well behaved with potential problem loans, nonperforming assets, charge-offs and credit costs are well below average cycle levels. Credit markets remained aggressive, enabling comparatively easy exits at weaker credits. We have stepped up our efforts to move weaker credits out of our loan portfolio while there are still lenders in the market eager to take on those credits.

Expenses were well-controlled in the quarter, especially in light of our ever-increasing investment in technology. On a segment basis, leasing was strong and banking performed as expected. Regarding our mortgage segment, and as explained in our earlier 8-K, we will cease originating residential mortgage loans outside the Chicago area in 2018.

To be clear, we’ll retain our origination capability in Chicago on our home consumer deposit gathering market, and we may originate mortgages in other states for our Chicago area clients, but we won’t have sales staff in other markets. We took the step following a thorough review of mortgage market conditions, the likelihood of near-term rate relief and the length of time it would take us in this environment to reach a sufficient level of profitability.

We believe exiting the national mortgage origination business will improve profitability, reduce risk and for those of you who monitor overall efficiency ratios, reduce our efficiency ratio to something below 60%. As far as the timing of our national mortgage market exit, we’ve already stopped accepting wholesale loan applications and we’ll stop accepting retail loan applications outside the Chicago market later this quarter.

Since generally, we recognize revenue at the time of rate lock, revenues will decline in the second quarter of this year and significantly in the third quarter. Expenses will decline at a slower rate than revenues because of the work needed to wind down our application pipeline and exit the national business. Now I wish we can provide you with better guidance about the relative speed of revenue and expense reductions, but at this time, we can’t because of the complexity of the process.

The remaining parts of our mortgage activities are these: we’ll originate mortgages from our Chicago area mortgage and bank branch offices alone and perhaps grow our mortgage servicing markets rights asset. We’ll have residential loans on our balance sheet and we’ll serve those residential – we’ll service, sorry, those residential mortgage loans held on our balance sheet as well as the ones we’ve previously sold. All right. Randy?

Randall Conte

Okay, thanks Mitch and good morning everyone. I have four areas that I’d like to cover this morning and then we can get the questions. First, I’d like to review our first quarter results. The short version is that we are very much aligned with the guidance we provided back in January as well as with our plans for the first quarter.

Second, I would like to look at our results compared to the first quarter of 2017 and talk through that. Third, I, too, will discuss our mortgage business, specifically focusing on exactly what we are keeping and discontinuing as well as what we think our operating earnings will be once we complete the wind down. And lastly, I’ll – I will comment on our longer-term interest rate sensitivity and net interest margin expansion in a rising rate scenario as well as our deposit beta and net interest margin.

But before I start, as many of you know, we met with a number of stockholders and analysts since publishing our year-end results with an eye towards improving our transparency in making improvements to our investor and stockholder disclosures and processes. As a result of those conversations, we’ve scheduled this call at 6:30 – I’m sorry 7:30 Central on the fourth Tuesday of the month following quarter-end until further notice. Our goal is for you to be able to set your watch by us and hopefully, we won’t disappoint.

We will notify everyone of any changes as the year unfolds, although we are not expecting any. We have made some other changes us well as a result of our conversations. Most of those changes are around trying to clarify our guidance as best we can. But it’s now how we’ve done. And lastly, many of you specifically ask about our net interest income and interest rate sensitivity. We hope that the added disclosure and guidance are helpful and as I mentioned, I will spend some time talking about that in my prepared remarks. So in short, we are listening.

With that, let’s get into our first quarter results. My view of our first quarter results is that the quarter was as we expected and guided. Let me provide a few examples. First, our effective tax rate fell in the quarter from 34.3% in Q4 to 23.7% in the first quarter of 2018. The reduction of 10.6 percentage points is aligned with our guidance in Q1. We continue to expect our effective tax rate to be approximately 24% going forward.

Our net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding accretion was 3.55%. In January, we guided towards the low-to-mid 3.50s. Our guidance for Q2 is for our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis, excluding accretion, to be at least 3.6%. Our loan and deposit balances were flat to Q4, but essentially on plan. In January, we guided towards mid to high single-digit loan growth for the year from balances at December 31, 2017. We currently do not see any reason to change our annual guidance of mid-to-high single-digit loan growth from December 31, 2017 balances as the first quarter has historically been a seasonally low loan growth quarter for us, and this is exactly what happened in Q1.

Additionally, our period end balances at March 31, were above our quarterly averages across many loan categories, so we think we’re on track. One note, we do expect loans held for sale to decline to near 0 with a discontinuation of our national residential mortgage origination business.

Specifics on this are provided in our earnings release, as well as in my upcoming comments. Although we don’t provide any guidance on deposit growth, it continues to be a strategic priority for us and we expect to see growth similar to our loan growth during 2018. Again, flat loan and deposit changes from year-end to March 31, were consistent with our expectations.

Loan yields, excluding accretion, increased 16 basis points to 4.33%, and our cost of total deposits increased 5 basis points to 41, both very much aligned to guidance and expectations. Our core noninterest expenses adjusted for commissions increased 2.5%., again, in line with our guidance. And the result is that our operating earnings were up 21% to $57.4 million in Q1 from $47.4 million in Q4, that $0.64 of operating earnings per diluted share. Most of the increase is associated with the change in federal income tax rates and increases in other operating income offset by an increase in provision in the quarter. More to come on credit quality in a few minutes. And please note, that our diluted earnings per share as reported was $0.81.

The difference of $0.17 to the $0.64 of operating earnings per diluted share previously mentioned is primarily due to the redemption of our Series A preferred stock. On our segments, our Banking Segment, operating earnings were up 12% to $49.1 million for many other reasons that they’ve already gone through. But to recap, a decrease in tax expense was partially offset by an increase in provision associated with one loan as well as normal risk rating migrations in the loan portfolio. Additionally, other noninterest income increased and other operating expenses decreased in the quarter.

As Mitch pointed out, our Leasing segment had a very good first quarter with operating earnings up $4.1 million or 92% to $8.6 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The first and third quarters of the year are typically the best quarters for the sale of third-party maintenance contracts and hopefully, this year, will not be an exception.

We are off to a good start in Q1. On credit quality, the increase in provision, as mentioned, is essentially one deal. All other metrics are positive with the exception of potential problem loans, which are up approximately $35 million for the quarter. Obviously, we are aware of and watching the increase in potential problem loans. However, they are still at historically low levels.

Of note, is that increases in potential problem loan balances have not migrated to nonperforming loans, which have remained mostly level. The data also shows our success to reducing purchase credit impaired loans in each of the last four quarters, demonstrating our continued ability to manage problem credits.

Okay. Onto a quick review of our results compared to the first quarter of 2017. Loans were up 8.1% point to point and 10.1% on average, excellent results that aligned with our expectations and guidance. Low-cost deposits were up 4.7% point-to-point and 4.2% on average. And raising low-cost deposits is a strategic priority for us and although up, we need to continue to focus on this most challenging part of the business for banks our size. We are back in the market buying securities for the first time in probably three years as we see buying opportunities that meet our standards.

Keep in mind that our total return is in the top quartile of historically compared to peers and we expect to continue that level of performance. Key fee initiatives were up 8.2%, led by leasing financing revenue, which was up 15.4%. Total card fees were up approximately 5%, while prepaid and credit card fees, both of which are key fee initiatives for us were up nearly 28%. This increase was partly offset by decreases in debit card and ATM fees. Loan yields, excluding accretion, were up 38 basis points with our cost deposits increasing by 2019.

net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis and excluding accretion, was up 5 basis points to 3.55%. Banking Segment operating earnings were up $3.5 million or 7.7%, leasing segment operating earnings were up $2.7 million or 45%.

Credit quality remains strong with nearly all credit metrics at historically low levels. And during this time, we’ve made investments in our technical infrastructure, our buildings and in our people, hiring 40 to 50 new business developers over this time period. All in all, I view this as solid performance in line with our expectations and guidance in these areas over the past year.

Now let’s move on to our mortgage segment. For clarity, let’s start with what is staying. Our retail mortgage origination business in Chicago is staying and will continue to originate mortgages as they have for the past eight or nine years to our bank customers as well as to other consumers in the Chicago MSA. Our servicing operation in Wilmington, Ohio is staying and will continue to service our residential mortgage loans going forward.

Our residential mortgage portfolio is staying with no changes expected at this time, and our investment in mortgage servicing rights is staying as well. We are discontinuing our national residential mortgage origination platform and estimate that we will incur $37 million to $41 million in pretax one-time cost to do that.

We have not booked any of those costs in Q1 2018 nor could we according to our understanding of generally accepted accounting principles. We will incur these costs over the remainder of 2018 and we’ll show these costs in merger-related and repositioning expense section of our earnings release going forward. We expect to have refined estimates when we meet again in July.

In our earnings release and in the 8-K, we issued in – earlier in April, we attempted to outline the impact of this decision on revenues and expenses going forward. We updated those estimates slightly. Let me summarize. We expect our net interest income, once the pipeline closes out, to be approximately $7 million per quarter and we estimate that we will reach that level in the third quarter of 2018.

We expect our mortgage origination revenue to decline to approximately $1 million per quarter, and we estimate that we will reach that level also in the third quarter of 2018. We expect our mortgage servicing revenue to be approximately $6 million per quarter assuming normal prepayments and excluding any changes in fair value.

We expect our noninterest expense when the wind down is complete, to be reduced by approximately $29 million from the first quarter to approximately $7 millin per quarter. We expect to achieve that level by the end of Q4 2018. So the first time, we will achieve $7 million per quarter is in Q1 2019.

If you sum that up, we expect our pretax operating earnings to be approximately $7 million per quarter or approximately $5.2 million per quarter after tax starting in Q1 2019. However, these are estimates so we are compelled to provide a range of 15%, up or down at this time, given the uncertainty and complexity associated with the specifics of this wind down. So, $4.5 million to $6 million in operating earnings per quarter starting in Q1 2019.

Our past guidance, pretty consistently, for mortgage has been $2 million to $3 million in operating earnings per quarter. However, given the rapid rise in interest rates, the rapid decline in gain and sale margin in the hypercompetitive nature of the mortgage industry, if we had not made the decision that we made and announced earlier this month, we would likely have been lowering our estimate to approximately break even or less for 2018. So this is a significant positive impact from an operating earnings perspective.

And lastly, as we mentioned in our 8-K as a result of our much scaled-back mortgage business, we expect to seize reporting mortgage as a separate segment later this year.

Okay. Onto net interest margin, beta interest rate sensitivity. In all of our conversations with analysts and stockholders, if the questions weren’t about mortgage, they were about our interest rate sensitivity. So we looked into this topic as well and we like what we see. First off, to the questions about our beta. As you know, we experienced tremendous loan growth in the second quarter of last year, outpacing our deposit growth by approximately $400 million in that quarter.

As a result, our loan to deposit ratio got as high as 96.32% in the third quarter of 2017. You also know that we feel low-cost deposit growth is one of the primary challenges for banker side and has been a strategic priority for us for years. In response to the loan growth, we kicked off several deposit-raising initiatives late in the second quarter, and those initiatives led to growth in total deposits in the second half of 2017.

As a result of those efforts, our cost of total deposits as well as our deposit beta increase. In our presentation this quarter, we walk through the specifics of those increases. You will also see in that presentation that we feel we have stabilized in the first quarter of 2018 as our deposit beta is 15% as compared to changes in one-month LIBOR.

Next, on our net interest margin. We guided to the low-to-mid 3.50s and we ended the quarter at 3.55% on a tax equivalent basis excluding accretion. We expect an increase in Q2 as well to at least 3.6%. When we do our analysis based on the forward curve or based on any rising rate scenario, we continue to see net interest margin expansion.

At its most simple level, 50% of our earning assets and 44% of our liabilities are tied to floating rates. In addition, we have many more interest earning assets than interest-paying liabilities given our large amount of demand deposit accounts in capital. There are some time lags, but you could point each increase in rates results in a positive move for MB.

To be more precise, our analysis shows that every 25 basis points immediate shock in interest rates needs approximately $14 million in net interest income per year. So as I said, when I started this last portion of my remarks, we like what we see when analyzing our balance sheet and expect continued margin expansion in all rising rate scenarios.

Given our mortgage announcement, we’re mildly more asset-sensitive; it’s compared to where we were prior to that position. And I’d say that’s enough for now, Mitch. So back to you.

Mitchell Feiger

All right. Thanks, Randy, a really complete report. All right, Cole. We’ll open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Nathan Race from Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Nathan Race

Hey, guys. Good morning.

Mitchell Feiger

Good morning, Nathan.

Randall Conte

Good morning, Nathan.

Nathan Race

Randy, just a question to start off on the balance sheet dynamics from here. As you guys wind down the unit, I mean what can we expect as you guys kind of delever the balance sheet with some of your wholesale funding and so forth? And I imagine that will contribute to some of the NIM expansion that you expect to see going through the remainder of this year. So, if you could just kind of walk us through some of those dynamics, I’d appreciate it.

Randall Conte

Yeah. Sure. I can certainly start it off and others can jump in. But I mean just right off the surface, right, our loans held for sale is primarily funded by our FHLB advances, right? So I would – and our loans held for sale are typically – most recently, at lower yielding than our core NIM. So those two dynamics I expect the loans held for sale, as I mentioned to go to near 0. And I expect this to this to repay our short-term FHLB advances. So that’s a couple of the quick dynamics. Other than that, we’re not expecting our mortgage portfolio to change radically right out of the gate and we can talk more about that as we get further along in the year.

Nathan Race

Got it. That’s helpful and then just kind of thinking about loan growth through the reminder of this year, I appreciate your guidance, just kind of curious what you guys expect to see the strength and kind of what you’ve seen in the marketplace today in terms of your national businesses and what you’ve seen more so within Chicago specifically on the commercial side of things that gives you the comfort to get to that loan growth target for the full year?

Mark Hoppe

So, this is Mark Hoppe. I’ll answer that and others can chime in. As Randy indicated and I think Mitch mentioned it as well, we feel comfortable where we are at the end of the first quarter. The first quarter has historically been fairly weak for us from a loan growth perspective and we kind of continue to grow through the year. So we feel good where we are right now. We like the fact that the average loans in the first quarter are up vis-à-vis the fourth quarter, so that gives us some comfort. And also the – at 331 the – at 331, our loans were basically ahead of the averages for the quarter.

So we feel good about that. And as we look forward, we feel there’s some strength in the local economy, and we feel comfortable, where our pipeline is today as well as our – the anticipated fundings in the next couple of quarters. So we feel we’re very comfortable with our guidance that’s been mid-to-high single-digit increase in loans. And we feel – again, we see the Chicago area is being fairly strong and then some of our national businesses, we see some strength in as well, particularly, ABL.

Nathan Race

Okay. That makes sense. And then if I could just make one last one on the provision. Our jump this quarter and if I heard you correctly, Randy, it sounds like a lot of that was driven by one deal that I think went into potential problem loans, and if you could just provide any more color on that specific credit and your outlook for provisioning as 2018 unfolds?

Michael Morton

This is Mike Morton. Yeah. That was really just one credit in the healthcare sector that as you guys know, healthcare is a little bit challenge with some supply and demand issues with demand exceeding – I’m sorry, supply exceeding demand and that’s really all it is and an isolated incident. And then Randy, on the provision going forward.

Randall Conte

Yeah. So, I mean I guess what I think about our provision on a go-forward basis, right now, I mean we’ve reported out that the levels that we’re at. I’m not – we’re very – all right, let me just think about it this way, right. I mean the potential problem loans as I mentioned, we’ve got an eye on that. We’ve seen an uptick before in some of those loans and we’re just watching to see that and resolve themselves. So I’m not seeing that – to cut to the quick, I’m not seeing a radical change as I sit here today in our provisioning, but we’re obviously watching the migrations and potential problem loans very closely.

Nathan Race

Understood, I appreciate all the color and all the added disclosures in the slide deck, very helpful. Thank you, guys.

Michael Morton

All right. Thanks, Nathan.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Chris McGratty from KBW. Please go ahead.

Chris McGratty

Hey, good morning everybody.

Randall Conte

Hey, good morning, Chris.

Chris McGratty

Randy, I think you said in your prepared remarks, you’re buying securities for the first time in a couple of years. I think it was MBS in the quarter. What’s the – what kind of yield that you’re picking up? What kind of duration that you’re putting on the balance sheet and how should we be thinking about overall size of the investment book from here?

Randall Conte

Yeah. So from a duration perspective, let’s start with that one, I think we’re slightly under three years in an overall duration, so and so 1.8 years, I think is where we’re trading. In terms of future investments, I think we’re going to expect to see, right now, given what we’ve come out with – or what our views are, we expect to continue to make some additional investments throughout the rest of the year, barring any changes in interest rates and conditions. And in terms of an overall yield, that one, let me check real quick and I’ll come back to you in a second.

Chris McGratty

Thanks. And if I could, while you’re checking, in terms of just the size, I mean, are we thinking you said, mid to high single-digit loan growth, you hope to match up with deposits. Should we be expecting some kind of remix of the earning assets like grow a little bit – at the same pace as loans? I’m just trying to get sense of magnitude what you’re trying – how much growth?

Randall Conte

Yes, I think that’s a fair representation.

Chris McGratty

Okay. Maybe Mitch, for you. Tangible capital is approaching nine obviously, very strong, exceeding the balance sheet growth. How are you thinking about capital return, kind of at the midpoint of the first quarter?

Mitchell Feiger

So right now, I’m very comfortable where our capital levels are at. I tend to focus a little bit more on tangible common equity. I guess, both, total tangible equity and tangible common equity and I like to put tangible common equity in the 8% range is where I am most comfortable. So to the degree that starts to drift from that, I think we’ll probably look at other measures. But as you know, Chris, I mean, it’s a complex calculation. We need – we do this, we need to look at what we think our earning asset growth is going to be, what the credit environment might be, what the economic environment might be and the rest. So I think we’ve done a good job of the years returning capital to our shareholders when we can’t adequately deploy it, appropriately deploy it. And we just – we’re going to continue to follow the same practice that we have in the past.

Chris McGratty

Any change on bank acquisition appetite? Obviously, a lot of talk about the Crapo bill and that’s kind of – I guess, to be continued. But appetite you guys have never been afraid of a larger deal? Just wondering what the availability of deals are post taxes? Thanks.

Mitchell Feiger

Hasn’t changed, right? As we said from – I guess, quite a while now, while we would like acquiring a good depository with a great deposit base, we think we’re pretty good at it. I think, yes, the opportunities that are out there are less these days. So I consider less likely than in the past, that’s still possible and I would consider an acquisition of a non-depository more likely. And in the non-depository, generally, we’ll use capital or net users of capital where they’re higher than the depository usually because the depositaries is the most often want stock in the transaction is the non-depository is more often when cash or higher deployment of cash. So I don’t think that’s changed at all. Okay?

Chris McGratty

Great. Thank you, very much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from David Chiaverini from Wedbush. Please go ahead.

David Chiaverini

Hi, thanks. I had a question on the incremental earnings power by exiting mortgage. I think in the 8-K, you had mentioned that the increase would be about $7.5 per quarter relative to higher, relative to the fourth quarter of 2017. I just want to make sure that I get it right that the guidance now is $7 million per quarter relative to the first quarter of 2018, is that correct?

Randall Conte

Yes, so what I try to – this is Randy. So what I was trying to do is, layout exactly what the range is right. So if you go back to my quotes, so that you didn’t have to compare. So we did try and tie out to your point, in the earlier – the 8-K, we tied to the fourth quarter. In this release, we tied to the first quarter, so we’re trying to lock people in on a number. But I can vary – I came back and maybe the simple as I could by saying that we’re thinking it’s $4.5 million to $6 million in operating earnings per quarter starting in the first quarter, right, so – of 2019. So that’s after tax. Your number might have been pretax and that could be the reconciliation because my pretax number is $7 million.

I’ve been doing some rounding in mind and more specifically, there is a table in Investor Relations presentation, Page 13, we believe, that gives you the right to the – again, rounded numbers from my perspective. So I was trying to make it simple. I believe that number, on an income before taxes, is $7.3 million. I had rounded it down $7 million first again just to make it straightforward and easy as possible. So hopefully, that helps, between my comments, putting a range on exactly where I think we’ll be for Q1 of 2019 and then Page 13 of the presentation and when you get a chance to take a look at that.

David Chiaverini

Great. And then shifting to deposit pricing competition. Can you talk about what you’re seeing in your markets and to the extent that you need to be more – you just spoke about the second half of 2017, how you implemented some deposit strategies and it led to an increase in deposit cost and you mentioned about the 15% beta relative to LIBOR. But what’s your outlook over the next few quarters in terms of deposit pricing and the competitive environment?

Randall Conte

Yes. So this Randy, I’ll take a stab at that. That’s the question of the day right? That’s been out there for a couple – quite a few quarters now and will continue to be a question going forward. I don’t think we’re anywhere near the end of this conversation. But with that as a backdrop, we see the same thing I said quarters – a few quarters ago and just to reiterate with that is, is we see a lot of, if you will, specials going out, right, where people haven’t necessarily change the rates sheets that they’re publicizing to anyone as of last week was the last time I checked in on it. But we will match, in particular, because we see people matching or we will match as customers see opportunities in the marketplace. So specials are the way that we continue to see. Now as I – as this continues to unfold, as the rising rates continue, at some point in time, I don’t know exactly when I think, we’re going to see even further reaction to that and we’ll see what that does to our pricing sheets and the marketplace. So that’s a quick comment. Mitch, did you…

Mitchell Feiger

So, right, so our mission, to the degree we can do it, is to avoid that competition, and that starts with a strategic focus. I think as I mentioned in my prepared remarks on building businesses that generate low-cost or no-cost deposits. I think we’ve done a good job with that, on that. And I think those businesses are becoming a larger and larger share of our company. So their ability to impact us and to grow our deposits on a proportional basis has improved and is improving so I’m very excited about that.

And then when we need to, we have an excellent branch system in Chicago, we have very loyal customers and we’ve had good success raising deposits from our local consumer customers when we’ve needed it at rates that are competitive, but not as crazy as you might see on rate boards or online banks or anything like that. So I like where we’re at for the moment. Some of the – the difficulty in answering your question is that the rates will need to pay on deposits or the rates will need to pray together and deposits will depend a lot on how many deposits we need to gather, which depends on loan growth or other earning asset growth, so it makes it really hard to predict at the moment. I like the beta table that we’ve included in our earnings presentation that Randy referred to as our guidance. I also like the way we compute the betas for you. I think it’s the correctly which is average rates over average change in LIBOR, and I think it shows pretty well.

David Chiaverini

That’s helpful color. And then shifting over to loan growth. How has utilization rates been in the quarter? And are you seeing much of a, sort of improved sentiment following tax reform and is it translating – do you think that’s going to translate into continued loan growth that you saw in the first quarter – at that pace of mid-to high single digits. Clearly, that guidance still out there, but I’m curious about the line utilization and the sentiment of your borrowers.

Randall Conte

Yes. So this Randy, I can take a whack at that. So just on the CNI and CRE front, utilization is pretty consistent from fourth quarter to the first quarter. I think it’s right around – yes, it’s pretty consistent. Where we have seen a tick up is on the ABL side. That utilizations has gone up a few percentage points from, if you will, the mid-50s that a high 59%, almost 60% utilization, so.

David Chiaverini

And borrower’s sentiment, you think that still high following tax reform going through?

Mark Hoppe

This is Mark. Yes, I think so. But the interesting thing is we really haven’t seen it manifest in obvious ways. I think people feel better, but we, to date, have not seen major pickups in large investments, whether it be equipment or addition to their factories or their warehouses, et cetera. So we really haven’t seen it manifest yet, we think it will. We feel that there’s optimism as we talk to our clients and prospects. But again, there hasn’t been a tremendous amount of action yet.

David Chiaverini

Thanks, very much.

Operator

And our next question comes from Brian Thompson from FIG Partners. Please go ahead.

Brian Martin

Hi, guys. Just a couple of things from me. Randy – just you talked a little bit about the margin and kind of your expectations, as far as at least for next quarter. Can just you give a little thought – I mean, I guess, the driver of that increase for this from first quarter to second quarter. Just obviously, we’ve got rate increase in there, but just talk about, I mean, what are the drivers of this quarter’s increase and then, I guess, do we just help us translate that into further rate increases as you look over the balance of the year? And maybe if you could just go back over what your sensitivity was? I mean, how many assets are repricing – I couldn’t get it down quickly, but what was repricing versus the liability side?

Randall Conte

Sure, sure, sure. It’s Brian Martin right?

Brian Martin

Yes, yes, think they had it wrong. Sorry about that.

Randall Conte

That’s okay. Maybe take pause for a second. Maybe I can circle back to Chris’ question during this conversation. So let’s take the last question first. What I quoted was 50% of our interest earning assets and 44% of the interest paying liabilities. And then I also added a foot note there that you have to consider that we have substantially more interest-earning assets than liabilities given 43% of our deposit base is in a demand deposits as well as there's a – obviously, a healthy capital levels as well. So that answers that question. So that's the last one. And your first question was more around what in particular again, could you just repeated it, so I make sure to get it right.

Brian Martin

Yeah. Just as far as what’s driving the margin increase? I think you said about 5 basis points in first quarter. I mean is that some of that you talked about the securities portfolio and then kind of the held for sale and that – just kind of – that along with rate increases, kind of, what’s the drivers of that? Is that what we're looking at?

Randall Conte

Yeah. So, thanks for repeating it. So most of what’s driving almost all of the increase is really increased rates and volume on the commercial loan side. Other related volume changes and just a tad – that’s really about it. We talked about the cost of deposits going up 5 basis points. Mitch also pointed out the 6 basis point impact from tax equivalent, right, that's depressing it. So you start out that even higher number than we quoted and you back out the 6 basis points, volume is driving, I’m sorry, rate and volume increases, commercial loans are driving any – most of it. The question and comment on the other topic was more a go-forward impact on loans held for sale, right. The loans held for sale are in the for the most part in the balance is right now. You wouldn't have seen any reductions associated with the discontinued announcement until after that announcement and frankly, until some time later this quarter. So that was more a prospective point. What's historic – what's driving the change of 6 basis points, we’re at the loan portfolio for the changes in the loan portfolio, as I mentioned.

Brian Martin

Okay. And I was more inquiring about just the increase you’re expecting from 1Q to 2Q and just kind of driver of that. But that’s fine, that’s helpful Randy, and maybe, just two other things. The held for sale portfolio, I know you said that the plan is to go to 0, as far as the timing of when that goes to 0, did you maybe spell that out and I missed it. But just – is that just over the balance of the years? Is that how you’re about that?

Randall Conte

Yeah. I think we’ve commented on the third quarter just the time that takes to close the loans, there is going to be a little bit of a delay on that. So, with the applications ending, as Mitch pointed out, it's going to cycle through to the rest of the second and into the third.

Brian Martin

Okay.

Randall Conte

So, let me – I feel bad that I misinterpreted your question. So I apologize for that. On a perspective basis, we’re seeing – we’ll see a pickup in the margin, it’s being driven from a number of different perspectives. First of all, we had a rate change right, late in the quarter. Secondly, the investments that we talked about, we do think that that will – our tax equivalent yield, the rate will increase some basis points as a result of the purchases that we’re making. Back to that point, I apologized to Chris for the footfall. But the new purchases are coming on at around 3.50%. And if you were to look, you can certainly pick up our historical yield that and the NIm schedule in the earnings release. So that’s a positive impact. And last but not least, we do expect to continue to see a pickup on the loans, if you will call them held for investment or all the other loans in our portfolio, which makes up the lion share of it. So hopefully, that speaks more to your point, Brian.

Brian Martin

Yeah. Actually, it does. Thank you, Randy. Maybe just the last question from me is if you take a look at the profitability now that you’ve got the tax law change and the changes you're making to mortgage, I mean, if you look at 2019, I mean, Mitch, you kind of talked about where you think the company can operate on an ROA basis. So I mean, just can you give any parameters of how you’re thinking about things now once you make these changes on mortgages and the tax law, you kind of see the quarter where things shook out – where we are today? Maybe just big picture of kind of how you’re thinking about where the company should operate going forward will be helpful.

Mitchell Feiger

So, I haven’t done the math yet, but prior to the tax law change, we were targeting a 1.20% ROA in an 8% tangible common equity. So somebody has the math on that. I just suggest that for the tax law.

Randall Conte

132.

Brian Martin

Okay, so 132. And then with the change with mortgage, I guess, you're saying, I guess, it should be a touch higher than that, is that how we think about it?

Mitchell Feiger

Well, no, I wouldn’t say that. I think it’s hard to know. I mean, we weren’t at 1.20% before, we were targeting of 1.20%.

Brian Martin

All right.

Mitchell Feiger

We were on our way to 1.20%, for sure. And I think we had a couple of quarters or a quarter here and there that we were in and around 1.20%. So, I would say, I think 1.32% may make easy [ph].

Brian Martin

Okay, all right. I appreciate it. Thank you guys.

Mitchell Feiger

Okay, sure.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from Michael Young from SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Michael Young

Hey, good morning.

Mitchell Feiger

Good morning, Mike.

Randall Conte

Good morning.

Michael Young

I apologize; I hopped on late, so if I cover something that’s already been asked, I apologize. But Mitch, wanted to maybe just ask a big picture question on the non-interest-bearing deposit book. Is that more of a strength or risk at this point? And kind of what are you seeing in terms of balances or kind of customer action within that book of business, specifically?

Mitchell Feiger

So to your question, is it a strength or a strategic asset? The answer is yes. Or a risk, rather, the answer is yes. I think it's an enormous strength for us, especially the way it’s been built. But the truth is, none of us in the industry know how much of those deposits, if any, will migrate to interest-bearing accounts if rates rise far enough. So I think that’s a risk. And I’m very pleased with the way our non-interest-bearing deposits have been moving so far as rates have risen. And I think that the minimal amount of change in my view, is a reflection of how we built that book, which is focused on consumers and on, particularly businesses that need the balances in their non-interest-bearing accounts to operate their companies in their lives.

Fairly being that if they need the balances in those accounts to run the business, in particular, they're not going to move pretty much no matter, how high rates get. Well, obviously, it’s not – that doesn’t make up a 100% of our non-interest-bearing deposits, it’s something less that that. But I don’t know is it 90%, is it 80%, is it 70%, is it 95%. It's hard to know, it's hard to know for. But I very much like what’s in it. Then I might add that the businesses that we’ve built to target gathering non-interest-bearing deposits are centered on that theme, right. The businesses that need the balances to operate their components.

Michael Young

And maybe, Mitch, could you elaborate a little bit more on what businesses those are specifically what lines of lending that is generating kind of the majority of that?

Mitchell Feiger

Okay. So that’s a complex situation, because we have of course, a large amount of middle market commercial businesses that need, some borrow money, many do not borrow money, and half of they need money in their checking accounts to operate their companies. Just our payment flows through on a daily basis require some minimal level of balances. We also have our cards business, prepaid cards, in particular, where it's made up of hundreds of thousands of individual cards with balances that – people just need on those cards to make payments. We’ve targeted payments companies and other kinds of companies with high payments activity, so high payment flows and just the amount of money moving through requires leaving certain amounts of balances. We’ve got specialty treasury businesses targeted at certain industry sectors, like property managers and folks like that, the same kind of condition. And so I can be going on and on. There’s a variety of them that are like that, but that’s how we think about it.

Michael Young

Okay, great. And if I can sneak one last one just to Randy on the leasing income this quarter. You may have already provided. So I apologize, but the amount of promotional income, that’s in there this quarter and kind of your outlook for that for the rest of the year?

Randall Conte

This is Randy. We didn’t provide that. So you’re asking a fresh question. So, no need to apologize. First and the third quarters are the big ones, and the second quarter is a little off. So it's typically historically lower from a promotional perspective. So – and there was about $6 billion a little bit more than that in the promotional income in the quarter.

Michael Young

Okay. And you expect that the fall to kind of a normal 2Q level of maybe, $1 million or $2 million?

Randall Conte

We’ll see, right. Yeah. Last year, to the point, I think we have a big reaction coming out of the second quarter, because the leasing – the leasing operating earnings have been reserves, we were down and we spent a lot of time talking about just that topic, right? So you can kind of go back and see in that. But yeah, I think it's going to be lower, that's historically what we’ve seen on that line item. But we've had a good traction in other areas of the business as well and other parts of the leasing business. So that should terms of pinpointing their number for the second quarter, I really don’t -- I really wanted hazard to guess on that one. But hopefully, like I said, some of the great progress we’ve been making in some of the other leasing businesses will make up some of that as well.

Michael Young

Okay, thanks. That’s all from me.

Randall Conte

Sure. Thank you.

Operator

And this concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mitchell Feiger for any closing remarks.

Mitchell Feiger

Okay. Thanks everyone for joining us this morning. Much appreciate your attention and look forward to talking with you next year. Bye.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect.