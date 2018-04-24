General Electric: Entire First Quarter Improvement Due To President Trump's Tax Cut

The “non-GAAP-non-GAAP” result was used again for 1st quarter 2018 to show the adjusted GE Industrial Operating Profit was up 15% on 2017, when in fact it was down 5%.

The “non-GAAP--non-GAAP” result was used for 2017 front and center reporting to show the lower end of guidance was achieved, when EPS actually fell short of guidance by one cent.

General Electric appears to have developed two forms of non-GAAP, one for statutory reporting and the other being what I will term the “non-GAAP-non-GAAP” result.

The GE Media Friendly Non-GAAP-Non-GAAP Result

I believe one of the main reasons for manipulation of presentation of headline results is the enormous pressure from the media for companies to meet headline guidance. Make guidance by one cent and the media lauds the result; miss by one cent and it’s the end of the world. But, for a company attempting to re-build trust with shareholders, it might be better to miss, than play around with the numbers. I have written in depth on the manner in which General Electric (NYSE:GE) arrived at FY 2017 non-GAAP results that just met guidance, when in fact guidance was missed (see “GE, Despite Its Claims, Actually Missed The Lower End Of 2017 Guidance”)

Before I go further, I should firstly explain that all components of a non-GAAP result are required to conform to GAAP. The term non-GAAP refers only to a reported result that does not include all the GAAP components. For its non-GAAP reporting, General Electric (GE) excludes such items as Discontinued Operations and Non-Operating Pension Costs. But these excluded items and all the items included in non-GAAP are required to be in accordance with GAAP. As for FY 2017, for 1st quarter 2018, GE, for its front and center earnings reporting, has again substituted a legitimate non-GAAP amount, prepared in accordance with GAAP, with an amount not in accordance with GAAP. I term the GE reported non-GAAP results, with components not in accordance with GAAP, the “non-GAAP-non-GAAP” results.

GE Reported Two Different Non-GAAP Results In Its 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Release

The following extract (Figure 1) from the first page of GE’s 1st quarter earnings release shows GE’s non-GAAP-non-GAAP Adjusted GE Industrial Segment Operating Profits of $2.745 billion for 2018 versus $2.377 for 2017, an increase of 15%.

Figure 1 – Source: Page 1 of GE’s 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Release

TABLE 1 below shows a reconciliation between GE’s non-GAAP-non-GAAP Adjusted GE Industrial Segment Operating Profits per Figure 1 and GE’s non-GAAP Adjusted GE Industrial Segment Operating Profits per page 5 of the 1st Quarter 2018 earnings release.

TABLE 1

Despite the front and center headline announcement industrial segment profit was up 15%, on a non-GAAP basis, total industrial segment profit was down 5%.

General Electric’s 1st Quarter Improvement Was Entirely Due To President Trump’s Tax Cut

TABLE 2 summarizes GE’s 1st Quarter non-GAAP results in a simplified, easy to follow format.

TABLE 2

TABLE 2 clearly shows 1st quarter 2018 non-GAAP net income before tax of $1,754MM was slightly down on the corresponding quarter in 2007. Industrial segment profit was down 4.7% and total segment profit down 10.9%. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) was up $66 million (2.8% favorable) due to far lower net Corporate costs. Whether the large reduction in corporate costs was due to cost savings, or an increased allocation of corporate costs to segment operations, or other reason, is not disclosed. GE interest and other financial charges are up, which would be due in part to the additional borrowings to reduce the underfunding of pension obligations. Non-GAAP income before income tax is slightly down on 2007 (0.7%). It can be seen, the whole of the $194 million improvement in 1st quarter 2018 non-GAAP net income was entirely due to a lower tax rate, courtesy of President Trump’s cut in the corporate tax rate. There is a further improvement in EPS due to fewer share outstanding in 1st quarter 2018, due to share buybacks in 2017. For the analysts among us, professionals and gifted amateurs, I have included TABLE 3 below, to show where all the numbers come from out of the GE 8-K filing of April 20, 2018, and to show the balance of items making up the GAAP result.

There Is far More To A Review Of GE Financials Than The Headline Non-GAAP Results

TABLE 3

Comments on TABLE 3 (all references to the GE 8-K refer to the 8-K report filed by GE with the SEC on April 20, 2018) -

Note (1) – Corporate items per page 5 of the 8-K were $653MM. Included in that figure were special items as shown totaling $589MM, leaving a net $64MM in corporate costs included in the non-GAAP result.

Note (2) – Income tax per page 5 of the 8-K was $112MM. After adjusting for tax benefit on non operating pension costs and special items, and a US tax reform adjustment, the amount of tax allocated to non-GAAP increases to $336MM as per TABLE 2 above.

Note (3) – Operating earnings as per TABLE 2above.

Notes (4) and (5) – Special items were included in non-GAAP during 2017, but are now excluded (also excluded in the 2017 comparatives). If non-GAAP construct was the same as for 2017, the reported non-GAAP result for 1st quarter 2018 would have been lower at $985 versus $1,418, and EPS lower at $0.11 versus $0.16.

Note 6 – As I have said before, it is absurd to exclude the non-operating pension cost from the non-GAAP result. It is a regular ongoing cost. It is a quasi-financing cost, as highlighted by interest expense included in non-GAAP increasing due to increased borrowings to partly fund the pension liability. Including the pension cost in the non-GAAP result would cause a decrease in EPS from $0.16 to $0.10. Also including the special items, as for last year, would further decrease EPS for the 1st quarter 2018 from the reported $0.16 to $0.05. Note the lower tax rate is detrimental to the after tax cost of pension and restructuring expenses.

Note 7 – Investors in GE, existing and potential should look past the headline results, and be aware GE’s 1st quarter EPS from continuing operations was just $0.04 per share. That $0.04 per share does not even cover the dividend, and is before taking account of a non-operating loss of $0.18 per share.

GE Needs To Grow Its Existing Businesses And The Earnings Of those Businesses

Calls to further down-size GE, by selling off divisions such as health care, are ill advised. GE has a lot of continuing cost exposure outside the non-GAAP inclusions. Take out a major division earning at plus 10% to repay borrowings costing less than 4% is never going to work. The same goes for smaller segments of operations. Anything that can earn more than the interest saved, by reducing borrowings with the proceeds, must be kept and nurtured.

Memo - As mentioned in previous articles, I have been invited by Seeking Alpha to set up a Marketplace service. After some initial hesitation, I realized this could present an opportunity to crowd-source the analysts among us (professional and amateur) to join cooperatively and facilitate the availability and accessibility of readily usable data across a wide range of companies of interest to us. I must apologize for the delay in progress due to some technical issues (not associated with SA). If interested in learning more, and keeping abreast of my progress, please press the "Follow" button opposite my name at the start of this article.

Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.