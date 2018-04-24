Takeda Turns Up The Heat On Shire

Shire CEO Fleming Ornskov. Source: wsj.com

Per Bloomberg Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY) has sweetened its $60 billion offer for Shire (SHPG):

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. is nearing a preliminary agreement to acquire Shire Plc after the Japanese drugmaker sweetened its roughly $60 billion bid for the biotechnology behemoth, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The two companies have been working on a tentative agreement on price and may announce a preliminary accord as early as Tuesday, the people said, declining to be identified as the discussions are confidential. Takeda, which faces a deadline Wednesday under U.K. takeover rules to announce a firm offer or abandon its pursuit, and Shire may also seek an extension from authorities to finalize talks, they said.

SHPG currently has an equity market capitalization of just over $48 billion. Market chatter suggests the new bid values SHPG at around $63 million, or about 30% higher than SHPG's current trading value. Below I will parse through what the deal means to SHPG shareholders.

If Takeda Walks SHPG Could Crater

In late March SHPG traded at around $129. The stock shot up over 10% after rumors surfaced that Takeda was showing interest in the company. SHPG is up over 25% from its late March trading value now that concrete offers have been made by Takeda.

At an equity market capitalization of $63 billion SHPG would have an enterprise value ("EV") of $82 billion. Its EV would equate to 10.3x run-rate EBITDA. On the face of it this valuation does not seem robust. For instance, Allergan (AGN) and Shire are similar in size in terms of EBITDA. AGN trades at over 10x EBITDA, and this comes after the stock has fallen over 30% Y/Y. Allergan has been plagued by questions over the quality of its drug pipeline and potential loss of exclusivity ("LOE") for key drugs.

I would have assumed Shire's offer would have included a 20% to 25% takeover premium vis-a-vis similar publicly-traded companies. The rub is that Shire's Q4 2017 R&D expenses were about 11% of revenue - paltry in my opinion. Takeda's R&D expenses are trending around 17% of total revenue. I examined R&D costs for Gilead (GILD), Merck (MRK), Celgene (CELG) and Eli Lilly (LLY). The mid-point for R&D expenses as a percentage of revenue for these selected pharmaceutical companies (including Shire and Takeda) was 21%.

Shire's paltry R&D costs could imply it is not investing enough to fund future growth opportunities. Assuming "normalized" R&D costs at 21% of total revenue Shire's R&D costs would nearly double. Its run-rate EBITDA would decline from $7.9 billion to about $6.2 billion. That would make Takeda's current $63 billion bid around 13.3x EBITDA, and would imply the buyout offer is fairly valued.

What's Next For Shire?

Based on what I would consider "normalized R&D" expenses Shire's share price prior to buyout rumors would have equated to an EBITDA multiple of just over 9x. If Takeda walks away from the deal due to concerns over valuation then I believe SHPG could retest its share price prior to deal rumors. SHPG longs have to determine if holding onto the stock at these levels is worth the risk.

Shire's Q4 2017 revenue grew 9% Y/Y, primarily on the strength of its Immunology franchise (up 15%) and Neuroscience (up 16%). Internal Medicine experienced a 4% decline in revenue as Lialda (ulcerative colitis) was hit by generic competition. Internal Medicine represents about 12% of Shire's total revenue and I expect it to face headwinds going forward. Of note is that Xiidra (dry eye treatment) experienced a 12% growth in scripts during the quarter. Xiidra is included in Ophthalmics which represented about 2% of total revenue. Mylan (MYL) has challenged patents for Allergan's Restasis dry-eye drug. I expect the patent challenge to be resolved by Q3 2018. If Mylan wins approval for generic Restasis it could impact Xiidra sales as well.

Conclusion

Most of the upside from the Takeda buyout talks have been priced into SHPG. Shire expects full-year 2018 revenue to grow in the low to mid single digits. I rate the stock a hold at these levels.

