United Technologies' (UTX) CEO Greg Hayes on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Greg Hayes

Thank you, Gigi [ph], and good morning everyone. As you saw from our press release this morning we had a very solid start to 2018. We reported adjusted EPS of $1.77 in the quarter that’s up 20% versus the prior year with adjusted operating profit growth across all four businesses.

Sales were up 10% with organic growth of 6% and again contributions from each business, our best first quarter of organic growth since 2011. We are still early in the year, a strong performance in Q1 and solid fundamentals across the business give us confidence to raise our 2018 adjusted EPS expectations. We now expect $6.95 to $7.15 for the year versus our prior outlook of $6.85 to $7.10. We’re also taking up our sales outlook where we now expect sales of about $63 billion to $64.5 billion, that’s up about $0.5 billion on both the bottom and top of the range.

We continue to expect 4% to 6% organic sales growth, and importantly $4.5 billion to $5 billion of free cash for 2018 despite a slow start. As I highlighted in our analyst meeting last month we continue to focus on innovation, and that will provide us with sustained long-term growth and you can see in our first quarter results, the investments are clearly paying off and here just a couple of examples.

At CCS, the team delivered 7% organic sales growth. That’s the best quarter since the business segment was formed six years ago. CCS has also brought to market more than 200 new products over the last two years and is targeting a record number of new product introductions again in 2018.

At Pratt & Whitney, organic sales were up 9%. We saw a robust military sales and the Pratt end of engines business was up in the quarter which demonstrates the Pratt’s more than just the Geared Turbofan engine.

Additionally, our large install base of engines generates strong aftermarket sales. We continue to grow our GTF engine book, most recently highlighted by JetBlue’s announcement that they have selected the GTF to power additional 45 A-320neo family aircraft, underpinning our confidence that the value of the engine brings to our customers.

And as we said last month, we now have over seven years of GTF backlog and we have received more than 9000 total firm option orders to date for the engine. With more than $700,000 hours of revenue service now, GTF is flying with 21 operators to 329 destinations across four continents every single day.

And just today, the Embraer 190-E2 completed its first revenue flight with Widerøe. The E190-E2 represents our third GTF powered implication now in service. The engine also continues for better customers with at least 16% fuel burn, 50% lower emissions and 75% reduction in noise footprint as a result of our continued investments in innovation.

As I also said last month we are not done innovating. The investments will continue to make in our business will drive both top and bottom line growth over the long term, results that we believe will outpace industry growth rates overtime.

Behind our financial results, just a word on Rockwell Collins, we continue to see a close and midyear and are working closely with regulators to complete the remaining reviews. We are expected to combine two world teams that have accelerated our innovation in the high growth aerospace industry.

With that, let me turn it over to Akhil and Carroll to take you through the results and I’ll be back at the end for wrap up and then we’ll take some Q&A. Akhil?

Akhil Johri

Thanks Greg. I’m on slide two, so Q1 was solid. Reported sales were $15.2 billion, up 10%, six points organic, three points from favorable foreign exchange and the remaining point from the adoption of the new revenue standard. You can see the impact of this adoption in the appendix. The largest beneficiary was Pratt & Whitney.

At the EPS level for UTC, we saw a $0.01 benefit in the quarter from this. Adjusted EPS of $1.77 was up 20% versus the prior year. This was clearly better than our initial expectations for the quarter by more than $0.25. Why? We saw a stronger than expected CCS organic growth and aerospace aftermarket sales both commercial and military all with solid drop through to the bottom line.

FX impact was more favorable than expected, and we saw 5% benefit below segment operating line from a couple of insurance settlements. Additionally, negative engine margin at Pratt & Whitney was lower than expected in the quarter due to the re-profiling of GTF engine shipments for the year.

Now, some of this first quarter strength is just timing. A few specific after market transactions were planned for later in the year came through in the first quarter, and the negative engine margin benefit in the quarter goes away as we catch up on deliveries.

Overall, about $0.10 of the beep will come out of the second quarter, some from the second half and some we are counting on for better full year performance. That is why we have raised our sales and EPS outlook for the year, even though it is just April.

On a GAAP basis, EPS was $1.62, down 6% versus prior year. You will recall, we had a $0.29 one time gain in Q1 of 2017. This year, first quarter included $0.06 of restructuring, and $0.09 of non-recurring items. $0.03 of Rockwell Collins related integration planning cost, and around $0.06 of additional charges related to the recently enacted tax law changes in the U.S.

Free cash flow was only $116 million in the quarter, that’s $550 million lower than last year. This was almost entirely driven by higher use of working capital from strong organic growth and timing of shipments principally at Pratt and CCS.

Cash generation will accelerate as we progress through the year and as Greg said, we continue to expect free cash flow of $4.5 billion to $5 billion for the year.

Now turning to slide three, you will see the drivers [ph] of our solid organic growth. The macroeconomic environment continues to remain robust, and we see strong fundamentals across our two end markets. For our commercial businesses, in the Americas, sales were up 8% with solid growth across both Otis and CCS.

Activity levels remain robust and construction continues at high levels, and consumer sentiment remained strong. Within EMEA sales were up 2%. In Europe, unemployment rates have been coming down and general economic conditions improving. We saw CCS sales up mid-single digit driven by the strength in commercial HVAC and refrigeration businesses.

Middle East remains a watch item, the focus of strength in certain countries, but with still slower conversion from order to completion on projects in Saudi Arabia. In Asia, sales were up 1%. Otis China was down mid-teens as big orders from late 2016 and early 2017 convert to sales.

Price cost balance remains under pressure in China for both Otis and CCS. The rest of Asia was up low single digit at Otis and low teens at CCS. On the aerospace side, commercial aerospace sales were up 6% in the quarter, despite the revised timing of GTF shipments.

We see continued high airline traffic and strong utilization of in-service products, which translated to 14% organic aftermarket growth in the quarter. Military sales were up 9% at Pratt & Whitney and up 15% at aerospace systems driven by strong aftermarket demand and programs that are ramping production.

Lastly, a few additional comments on Rockwell Collins. As a result of the U.S. tax reform, we repatriated $3.8 billion of overseas cash in the quarter, which is more than $2.5 billion higher than we originally expected when we announced the deals. So a good start to our cash mobilization efforts, and we expect to have better access to international cash going forward. This higher available cash will reduce the debt funding requirements for the Rockwell transaction and we anticipate going to the capital markets in the second quarter.

With that, let me turn it over to Carroll for the segment details.

Carroll Lane

Okay, thanks Akhil, I’m on slide four. And I’ll be speaking to the segments at constant currency as we usually do, and with the exception of organic data points, all results include the impact of the new revenue recognition accounting standard.

And as a reminder, there’s an appendix on slide 11 with additional segment data you can use as a reference. Otis sales were $3 billion in the quarter, up 1% organically. Operating profit was down 2% at constant currency.

Tailings included contribution from higher volume, productivity and transactional mark-to-market currency adjustments. Just a note in this last item, as in prior years the mark-to-market adjustments can fluctuate over the balance of the year depending on currency movements. These tailwinds were offset by continued pricing pressure and adverse mix, largely in China as well as commodity headwinds and continued investments in the service business.

Foreign exchange translation with a six point tailwind to sales and the seven-point tailwind to earnings. New equipment sales were down 2%, mid-single digit growth in North America was offset by a 16% decline in China as the lower order rates from 2016 and 2017 convert into sales.

Service sales were up 5%, Otis saw a strong growth in modernization, repair and maintenance were up low single-digit. New equipment orders were down 4% organically in the quarter; off from prior year compares that included more major projects. Orders in Europe and Asia excluding China were up low single-digit. This was more than offset by high single-digit declines in North America after being up almost 30% last year.

In China, orders were down 2% in value with the unit orders down 1%. So despite some tough compares impacting orders overall, Otis new equipment backlog is at record levels. For the full year, we continue to expect Otis operating profit to be up $25 million to $75 million at actual FX.

Turning to climate controls and security, sales grew 12% in the quarter at actual FX. Operating -- adjusted operating profit was up 5% at actual currency; FX translation was a 5.2 into sales and a two point benefit to earnings.

Organic sales at CCS were up 7% in Q1 with all major businesses contributing. In particular, North America residential HVAC and transport refrigeration grew 11% and 18% respectively. Global Commercial HVAC was up mid-single digits and fire and security was up low single digits in the quarter.

CCS total equipment orders were also strong, up 10% in the quarter. Transport refrigeration orders saw continued strength up 37%, and residential HVAC grew 24%. Global Commercial HVAC and commercial refrigeration orders grew low single digits in the quarter, while Fire & Security was down 4% driven by weakness in China and a tough compare in the EMEA.

Operating profit growth due to higher organic volume and productivity gains was partially offset by commodity headwinds and period [ph] expenses from the recent portable fire extinguisher recall.

Our pricing overall was slightly lower than expectations, principally in the global commercial HVAC. Recently implement initiatives are expected to provide pricing tailwind to the balance of the year. Looking ahead, based on strength in order rates and backlog position, we remain confident in the full year guidance for CCS.

Operating profit growth of $125 million to $175 million at actual FX on low to mid single-digit organic growth. Shifting to Pratt & Whitney on slide six, sales of $4.3 billion were up 9% organically, including the previously discussed impact of the new revenue recognition standard, reported sales were 15%.

Aftermarket sales were strong across the segments with commercial up 18% and military up 13%. Large commercial engine aftermarket continues to benefit from the V2500 strength and better content on the PW4000.

Military aftermarket strength was driven by F-135 and F-119 programs supporting fighter aircraft fleets. On the OEM side of the business, military sales were up 26% and commercial was down 2%.

In the commercial business, higher GTF shipments were offset by lower legacy program volumes. And as we discussed last month, Geared Turbofans shipments to Airbus resumed in late February. Pratt & Whitney Canada OEM sales were up, driven by higher engine shipments. That’s the first time in 14 quarters that we’ve seen higher year-over-year shipments at Pratt Canada. So we are finally starting to see some growth in business aviation and helicopters.

Adjusted operating profit of $413 million was up 16%. Drop through from higher aftermarket sales more than offset headwinds from higher negative engine margin and lower OEM drop through at Pratt Canada due to mix.

Operating profit also included higher customer support costs on the neo ‘knife-edge’ seal issue and that’s consistent with what we discussed at our March analyst meeting. Results also reflected a gain from a divestiture which contributed $0.02 of EPS to UTC in the quarter. Looking ahead, we continue to expect Pratt & Whitney to grow operating profit $25 million to $75 million, but as we said last month, probably closer to the low end of the range.

Turning to slide seven, aerospace systems also delivered a strong quarter with 11% adjusted operating profit growth on 5% higher organic sales. Sales growth was driven by the commercial aftermarket which was up 16%. Parts and repair were up 10% and 12% respectively and provisioning grew by 28%.

While leading indicators remain positive in the commercial aftermarket, provisioning in Q1 did benefit from timing of several transactions who were anticipated to occur later in the year.

Commercial OEM sales were down 8% due to growth in new programs being more than offset by declines in legacy programs including the absence of the Boeing 777 landing gear. You will recall the Q1 marks the final quarter in which the landing gear item will impact the compare.

Military sales were up 15%, driven by higher F-35 volume customer funded development activity, strong spares orders and the capture of several international contracts in the ISR business.

Operating profit growth was driven by drop through on higher commercial aftermarket and military sales, lower E&D and continued product cost reduction. These benefits were partially offset by commercial OEM mix headwind and adverse transactional foreign exchange impact. So with a solid start to 2018, we continue to expect aerospace systems operating profit to be up $150 million to $200 million for the full year.

With that, I will hand it back over to Greg.

Greg Hayes

Okay, thanks Carroll. So not to be the dead horse as we’ve said several times, it’s early but we had a really good start to the year. And despite some turbulence on the geopolitical environment each of our business continues to be supported by long term solid fundamentals and global macroeconomic outlook remains strong.

For us it’s about staying focused on delivering innovative products and services to our customers worldwide and we’ll do that with a continued focus on execution, innovation, structural cost reduction and disciplined capital allocation.

As I highlighted at our investor meeting last month, we continue to focus on digital initiatives to drive customer value across each of our businesses. These initiatives include transforming our service capabilities, improving the customer experience with our products, driving smart factory optimization and developing connected products that enable real-time health monitoring capabilities.

Focusing on these strategic priorities will ensure UTC delivers exceptional products and services to our customers and creates value for our share almost for years to come. UTC’s future has never been brighter.

And finally as Akhil mentioned we are focused on closing the Rockwell Collins transaction first and while I know many of you want to talk and ask about the UTC portfolio discussion, then we’ll defer any of those discussions until after the Collins transaction is completed mid-year.

So with, let’s go ahead Gigi and open up the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions] And our first question is from Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Sheila Kahyaoglu

Thank you very much and good quarter guys. Can you dive into CCS profitability? It came in a little bit lighter than expected. Maybe what are the moving pieces and how do we think about the balance for the remainder of the year? Thank you.

Greg Hayes

Sure Sheila. And thank you for the comment. Look, the CCS thing as Carroll points three factors to talk about the one point year-over-year down off margin that I think you are referring to. As Carroll said in his remarks, if you look at the FX translations, sales benefited by 5% but profit only by 2%. So it’s a geographic mix of where the foreign earnings came from. That was roughly one third of the year-over-year issue with the ROS.

The second point was, you recall we talked about this, the fire extinguisher recall that we had last year, there are some trailing costs associated with that which hit the period Q1, and that was about one third of the problem as well on the ROS side. That’s again we could go away in a quarter or two and then we’ll be back to normal.

And then the final piece is that the commodity inflation was a little higher than the price benefit that we were able to extract in the quarter. We expect that to change as well. As the year progresses, we’ve got additional price increases lined up for the rest of the year, so that dynamic primarily explained the rest of it. So you know between those three things, two of which will go away is what explains the ROS. But the good thing was that they grew earnings by $31 million in the quarter, which is very much in line with our full year outlook.

Sheila Kahyaoglu

Great. Thank you for the color.

Thank you. Our next question is from Steve Tusa from JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Steve Tusa

Hey guys, good morning.

Greg Hayes

Hi Tusa.

Steve Tusa

Hi, can you update the kind of a carrier bridge and just give us a little bit of color around you know is there any updated thoughts around raw materials there. I know you gave us like pretty recently so maybe not but aluminum has moved up a little bit, and so just curious as to if there isn’t specific update there?

Akhil Johri

Yes, sure. I think, Steve, if you remember, we talked about 100 million positive price partially offsetting about 50 million increase in commodities. We think today that the commodity increased will probably 25 million more than that for the year partly related to the issue that you're talking about and just generally. We are also looking at increasing our price realization as the year goes by, so hopefully be able to offset some of that. But if I was to put a risk or a qualifier on the CCS story, I would say that's probably where a little bit caution might be necessary. On the other side we are seeing positive outlook on the FX which will help offset that and perhaps a little better on the volume side. So net-net, still feel very good about CCS guidance for the year, but there could be a little bit pressure on the price cost.

Steve Tusa

Got it. And that's great color as always. I don't know if you just answered this question. If you did then I'll just hop back in the queue, but what was the benefit from negative engine margin in the quarter from the lack thereof?

Akhil Johri

Yes. From the lack thereof about $0.07 to $0.08 roughly because if you think about it we would have had more negative engine margins if we had not stop shipment in the month of February. And so that sort of goes away in the second – in the remaining three quarters, which is why you don't see drop-through for the year.

Steve Tusa

Got it.

Greg Hayes

Well keep in mind, Steve, as well there was about 50 million of one-time cost in the quarter where Pratt also associated with knife edge seal. So while we got good news on timing related to the lower shipments, a big -- the chunk that was offset by the one-time cost. That's why again, not all this good news from first quarter is going flow into the year because you are going to see that negative engine margin as we catch up on shipments here in the second quarter.

Steve Tusa

Right. To six [ph]it is $0.05 from insurance. There is low single digit amount of pennies from this kind of engine thing. There's a couple of pennies from aftermarket deals and a couple pennies from gain in Pratt & Whitney, is that kind of how you get to this around $0.10 number of stuff that is one-time or in nature kind of rolls back through the course of the year? Are those the kind of major items?

Akhil Johri

Yes, major items. Overall I would say, if you look at the $0.25 beat, I think I would say $0.10 out of second quarter as I said, maybe another $0.07 or $0.08 out of the rest of the year because negative engine margin won't all come back in the second quarter, some of it will come in third and fourth quarter as we catch up.

Steve Tusa

Okay, $0.10 for the second quarter. Okay, great. Great colors as always, you guys always make it very clear and easy to go through the results. So thanks for all the detail.

Akhil Johri

Thank you, Steve.

Thank you. Our next question is from Carter Copeland from Melius Research. Your line is now open.

Carter Copeland

Hey, Good morning, gentlemen.

Greg Hayes

Good morning, Carter.

Carter Copeland

Just wondered if you could kind of give us some perspective on the reprofiling impact on cash and just the working capital outflow in the quarter? How much of that was related to Pratt? And how should we think about that reversing itself over the course of the year?

Akhil Johri

First of all, thank you Carter for saving my beat, because I'd said that the cash question will in the first three. And I was surprised in the first two one there. So thank you. It’s a very simply answer actually. It’s a lower than what we would have expected. But really if you look at, we stopped shipping the Pratt engines in the second month of the quarter, which meant, we had more inventory and more receivables which we could not collect because of the timing of shipments in Pratt.

The other point is CCS, while the growth for the quarter was 7%. In the month of March CCS growth – organic growth was doubled digit, so obviously again let a lot of that stuff set and receivables at the end of the quarter which we collect in the second quarter. So, no issues with regard to the full year, but those two exceptional items put some pressure on the first quarter cash flow. Now, for those of you who might not be familiar with the overall, why first quarter is generally low? Keep in mind CCS is a seasonal business, Q2 and Q3 are very strong for them from a sales perspective, so you build a lot of inventory in CCS in the first quarter.

Secondly, like probably many of the companies we have a significant outflow related to incentive payments in the first quarter. You pay the full year bonuses in the first quarter and you accrue only one quarter work and that's about $300 for UTC overall globally, right. So if you take those things into account and then we have this Canadian payment in the first quarter as well, that keep the pressure on first quarter cash flow. So really nothing abnormal, nothing surprising here, it's just the way they'd got profile this time.

Carter Copeland

Well, you were clearly prepared for that one? Thanks Akhil.

Thank you. Our next question is from Julian Mitchell from Barclays. Your line is now open.

Julian Mitchell

Thank you. Good morning. Just on he EPS from Q1 and then thinking about the guidance for the year, so its sounds like all the segment profit guides are the same. So maybe give a bit more background I guess as to the -- you had that EPS bridge on the Q4 call with about like eight items in it, you know, only one of them was the segment level. So maybe give some background as to what's changed in those other sort of seven items, because I understand that the timing aspect, but you are still taking up the full year guide even with that?

Akhil Johri

Sure. So overall you're right, Julian, I think we feel that the business units are relatively well calibrated for the year with regard to their EBIT bridges. I think there are some puts and takes in each of them and we can talk about those, but broadly speaking the commercial business has benefit from FX and they have some of the risks associated with commodity inflation and/or some price, so the price cost balance effectively there.

On the aerospace side, I think we have – we feel pretty good about the benefits from the aftermarket, hopefully some of that will fall through for the year above what we were originally expecting. And then on the negative side we have this high retrofit cost that we talked about – that Bob, do talk about $50 million associated with the knife edge seal. You saw net-net business units about on track. The reason why we raise the guidance at this stage is the $0.05 of insurance settlement that comes in above what we were expecting, that was not in our plan clearly, so that kind of flow through to the bottom line.

We think because of timing of the debt issuance we probably have a penny or two on the interest line and just the continuing focus on the cost side for the corporate expenses. So I think net-net we feel good. I would say that there maybe a little bit more upside on the business units overall as the years goes by, but at this point it's too early. We still have our contingency of $120 million at the midpoint of 705, so feeling good about there, which we why you saw the untraditional raise up in April. Now Greg is looking at me like…

Greg Hayes

Who is this person sitting next to me? No, I think Akhil hit it on there. I think there's probably a little bit more upside to the year. Although this is very unusual for us to have in April raised to guidance. I've been doing this -- I told you, guys, yesterday for 15 years, they'll never remember even with really good first quarter as doing this. So it just goes to the strength of the businesses as well as some of those macro things like currency that's helping us and a very, very strong aftermarket in the commercial side, commercial Aero.

Julian Mitchell

Great. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question is from Ron Epstein from Bank of America. Your line is now open.

Ron Epstein

Hey, good morning, guys.

Greg Hayes

Hey, Ron.

Ron Epstein

When we look at the China potential China trade tariffs and some of the tension going on right now between the U.S. and China, has there had any impact on your China operations in Otis or CCS? And then I guess as a follow-on to that do you expect that to have any impact on the Chinese approval of the Collins deal?

Greg Hayes

Ron, that's a great question. We've been asking that question ourselves of the business, in fact Judy Marks and her team just got back from China over the weekend, and it look like to us is the Chinese property market continues to be slow because of some of the cooling measures that have been applied to the turnkey property prices in check. But we have seen no impact any of the businesses of CCS or Otis in terms of potential tariffs. And keep in mind, we manufacture in China for the Chinese market. We're not a big exporter out of China back to the U.S. And so any of this tariff these discussions back and forth really don't have a terribly big impact on the business.

As far as the Rockwell Collins approval goes, we have seen no change in behavior from the Chinese regulators. So all still very professional asking all the questions that we would expect, and we remain on track – we think second -- with second quarter, early third quarter to close on Collins and we just don't see an issue out there.

Ron Epstein

Okay, great. Thanks, Greg.

Thank you. Our next question is from Jeffrey Sprague from Vertical Research PA. Your line is now open.

Jeffrey Sprague

Thank you. Good day everybody.

Greg Hayes

Good morning, Jeff.

Jeffrey Sprague

Good morning. Just two quick things really, I just want to confirm on Pratt, negative engine margin for the year. Are we still using roughly 1.2 billion [ph], and then my main question really was on resi HVAC and what looks like extraordinary strength here exit in the quarter and into the second quarter. I know you and others are out with another round of pricing. Do you think there's some kind of pre-buy going on or what additional color could you give us on just the tone and resi HVAC?

Greg Hayes

Just on the negative engine margin, Jeff, we remain on track, I think at that 1.2 billion that we've been talking about for the last couple of months, so, no change there. Still peak year for negative engine margin should turnover next year a little bit. As far as the resi market in North America, obviously there most have been a little bit of pre-buy. We think we took a little bit of share, but we show sales up 11, our order up a lot higher than that.

And that would seem to indicate that people are trying to stock for what should be a very good season. Look, new home sales are still moving really nicely, existing home sales are moving, product is moving and I think as a result of that we have been able to see some pricing benefit. Frankly it's pricing based upon cost inputs, right. Copper has gone up. Aluminum has gone up. Steel has gone up. Second-tier supply has gone up. So I guess all just natural that you're going to see a little push here on pricing but I think it surprised all of us in terms of the real strength that we saw. But again, this is a seasonal business, so there is a little pre-buy here in Q1, that's great. But we we'll see what happen at the end of June. I don't tell you what the season really looks like.

Akhil Johri

Yes. I think as Bob McDonough said at the March meeting, Jeff, the fundamentals for the North American residential HVAC market remained really really strong, right? I mean the housing starts are going up. There is plenty of demand from that perspective. But the bigger thing is the replacement market, there is 100 million split air-conditioners installed in the U.S. and a lot that was got installed during the previous boom which is the early 2000, right. And with the lifecycle of 15 to 18 years that's coming up for replacement now. So there's a strong robust replacement market also helped by the housing starts. So combination of those gives us high confident that mid single-digit growth for the year should be easily doable there in that market.

Jeffrey Sprague

Great, guys. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question is from Steven Winoker from UBS. Your line is now open.

Steven Winoker

Thanks. Good morning all. Hi, just on Otis maybe talking a little bit about the order and price trends there and particularly kind of China impact. What's going on? And then also on the material inflation side, what you're seeing there?

Akhil Johri

Sure. So I think the good news there, Steve is that for the second quarter in a row now at least we saw price mix in China in the positive territory. The challenge is that the material productivity/commodity inflation is still outpacing the price increases. So the good news is that price is stabilizing. The bad news is that there is still negative pressure on the margin because the cost increases are greater than the price increases that we can get on the market. So, given the flattest sort of market outlook we think that dynamic will continue and we will just need to keep watching that as the year progresses.

Steven Winoker

Okay. And any improvement in attach – service attachment over there?

Akhil Johri

The service attachment has been decent. I think our conversion rate in 2017 were up about four points from the year before. There were close to 39%, which is being – it’s a slow progress, but again its progress and it’s a movement in the right direction. So, seen that happen but it will take a long time before we get to the western world rates of 80% conversion as we call it, the attachment rate.

Steven Winoker

Just trying to make sure its head in the right direction?

Akhil Johri

Thank you.

Steven Winoker

Thanks.

Thank you. Our next question is from Peter Arment from Baird. Your line is now open.

Peter Arment

Thanks. Good morning, guys. Nice quarter. Greg, just a quick one on Pratt & Whitney Canada, just obviously you're probably keeping the cork and champagne bottle here, but volume expectations improving first time in 14 quarters. What is – kind you remind this as you know normally the visibility in terms of shipments of what kind of timeline you usually deal with in terms of lead times?

Greg Hayes

So, the typical lead times you're talking 12 to 18 months for engines, be a helicopter engine or bizjet, so the strength that we saw is not really a surprising, it could be there was both on helicopter side as well as on bizjets, but we have seen or we can – more order cancellations over the last few years and we've seen people taking everything to PO. So this was really a very pleasant surprise to see both helicopter and bizjet. And again I think as we think of the guidance for Pratt, and I mentioned this, Pratt's are lot more than just GTF and while there was strength in Pratt Canada, there was real solid strength for the military side at Pratt. I know we overlook a lot because of the GTF, but Pratt is really -- is doing very well across all three of its segments.

Peter Arment

Okay. I appreciate the color. Thanks Greg.

Thank you. Our next question is from Matt McConnell from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Matt McConnell

Thank you. Good morning.

Greg Hayes

Good morning, Matt.

Matt McConnell

I'd be interested to hear your view on just status of your Aero supply chain and there's certainly upward pressure on narrow body rates. So how do you feel UTC and your suppliers are kind of positioned or prepared for potential further rate increases whether that's 2019 or beyond?

Greg Hayes

You know, Matt, that's another really, really excellent question. And I think that is something that we are struggling with today. As I think Pratt & Whitney today on the GTF is worried about rate 55 for engines today. We have spoken to airbus. We know there is a desire to increase that and we are committed to take that rate up over the next couple of years. But I think there's a question beyond that whether or not the sub tier suppliers who really have the capacity and that's where we're working through with Airbus and the Boeing companies, is there enough capacity of the supply chain that you're not going to see can see big bottlenecks. And having been around long enough I've seen those for couple of times as we've ramped up production, the supply chain just can't keep up and again I think a very slow measured increase in output is probably fine, but we're going to see big jumps that's going to be a problem.

So look, it’s a high quality problem. We are working. And the bottlenecks not in our assembly and test facilities, it really goes in the supply chain and not even the first-tier suppliers, we're talking second third tier suppliers and one of the biggest shortages we're seeing is not material but workers. And I think that's a global issue that we've got and it's not in aerospace, we see it on the commercial side of our business as well as having trained workers available as unemployment is low, that's going to be a challenge I think in the supply chain. So look we're on top of it, we're working it, but I think that's a question that we're going to have to be answering very deliberately over the next couple of years.

Matt McConnell

Okay, great. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question is from Sam Pearlstein from Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Sam Pearlstein

Good morning. Akhil, you talked a little bit about the Otis and pricing in terms of new equipment, can you just help us in terms of how long does this poorly priced product in the backlog take to work its way through in terms of when we start to see improvement within Otis on a quarterly basis?

Akhil Johri

Yes. So I think we have talked about 12 to 18 months before the backlog converse into sales. China is typically a little shorter than that but one of the issues we've been monitoring is a reduction or a slowdown in the conversion of their backlog into sales. That has been slowing down as the China market overall is dealing with consolidation in the developers there, and some equity concerns or cause of slower investments or availability of financing. So I think all that is slowing down a little bit of that conversion of backlog into sales.

The first quarter mid-teen reduction in the new equipment sales were essentially driven by all the backlog that had been booked in the late '16 -- 2016 and early 2017. So I think we see that for another quarter or two and then the benefit or the benefit of better price mix that we started seeing in the fourth of 2017 starts to show up in the numbers either late this year or definitely 2019?

Sam Pearlstein

And just following up just separately, R&D was down $30 million year-over-year in the quarter. Is that trend should that continue through the year or is there anything that's unusual in terms of this quarter from an R&D perspective?

Akhil Johri

No. There was – I don't see that trend continuing actually within that there is couple of things. The commercial companies did increase their R&D as you would expect both Bob and Judy had been pushing to increase investments in innovation and so their R&D went up. We got about $19 million benefit from the new revenue standard which allows us to capitalize a portion of the R&D at Pratt and UTAS. That number is probably going to stay at that level not likely to grow through the year, because that does vary based on the input and activities. So we think overall E&D will not see the kind of reduction we saw in the first quarter. The only place where we have some reduction in E&D is actually is UTAS for the year as Dave talked about in March, maybe 40 million or so.

Sam Pearlstein

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question is from Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Noah Poponak

Hey, Good morning everyone. I was hoping to dive a little further into the drivers behind the strength in both aerospace and military aftermarket. So first one, I want to just make sure I have that the numbers right. So it sounded like in the prepared remarks we should be thinking about the Pratt up 18 as a relatively clean number and UTAS up 16 as about 10 of underlying business and six of provisioning. Are those numbers correct?

Akhil Johri

Firstly, in the 18 of Pratt there is about five points of benefit from the revenue standard adoption because on the engines which go through our shops now, you go from a competed contract to percentage of completion, so that gave a benefit of about five points on that. That again number will probably stay constant for the rest of the year. They may go down a little bit, but that's sort of a benefit that we saw. On the UTAS side overall the numbers are correct, 16% growth was driven by – I didn't quite do the math the way you just did, but provisioning was very strong as Carroll said, it was close to 30%, up 28% or something year-over-year.

Some of the provisioning included some transactions that we were expecting to happen later in the year, a couple of airlines took deliveries earlier than we expected, so it was part of the year, but came through in first quarter. So I don’t' know whether provisioning will stay at that high level compares get more difficult for them in the third and fourth quarter where we saw really good numbers last year. But overall still very happy with where the trends are. Carroll, do you want to add anything?

Carroll Lane

Well, just no, in terms of what's going on over the Pratt aftermarket. The fundamentals are strong and really in the quarter what you saw was the benefit of stronger content. V2500 content was up and PW4000 was pretty interesting actually. The content there reflected better mix than we've seen in prior quarters, so more of the engines coming to the shop where PW4000 112-inch which from a content standpoint carry multiples of the 94-inch which powers the 767, 747 fleets. So in terms of what the fleets are doing we still feel like the V2500 is going to see more then the 1000 shops visits worldwide in 2018. PW4000 definitely still in attrition mode, but its interesting to see operators recapitalized some of these engines. We saw the benefits from that in Q1.

Greg Hayes

There was a relatively long period of time when you guys were saying that the airlines were sort of differing maintenance and delaying engine shop visits, it sounds like by need or from having to that that's finally reversing, is that correct?

Greg Hayes

Look, I think, the fundamentals of the aftermarket are really pretty simple. It's driving by RPM growth first and foremost. And today you're looking at the almost 6% RPM growth. And in Asia, China you're talking 10% or 11% RPM growth. So, airlines need the lift. In order to get the lift they got to keep these planes in service. And there's a reason there is a seven-year backlog for narrow bodies, these airlines are short lift and again I think that all drives a very robust aftermarket here.

The other thing is there's a little bit of this, I'd say is this lifecycle of the V, right, we're about eighth or ninth year of V average life and this is where the heavy maintenance overhauls are coming in. So that's also driving part of this. But I think really airline profitability remains strong, RPM growth remains strong and oil prices although up a little bit, still relatively moderate impact on the bottom line. So like all of that points to very robust aftermarket not just for the first quarter, but probably for this year and into next.

Noah Poponak

Great. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question is from Doug Harned from Bernstein. Your line is now open.

Doug Harned

Thank you. Good morning. If we look UTAS aside from the Rockwell Collins deal, there's long being a goal to push margins higher. And I'm interested when you look forward for that unit over the next two to three years where do you sees the opportunity and are the opportunities most in cost reduction, product mix, growing the after. Where do you see the opportunity at UTAS?

Greg Hayes

Yes. Doug, it’s a good question. I think Dave has laid this out over the last couple of years. We've seen a tremendous shift from kind of the older variance of aircraft to a newer generation and that shift has done a huge impact on margins, OE margins at UTAS and I think the UTAS organization, Dave and team had done a really good job of taking product cost down, taking structural cost down and that is going to have to continue. You'll see Dave continue to do restructuring this year and next. You'll continue to see other product cost reductions. They are very focused on lean in the factories and doing lean events continually look for ways to take cost out.

So, this is – I go back to blocking and tackling in terms of how to raise margins there. But again, some of the older generation aircraft will be gone here and will be newer generation lower margin and we'll work it back up over the next couple years, but lot of this going to come from just nuts and bolts cost reduction.

Akhil Johri

They have got – I think Dave talked a lot about this in March, I mean, his focus on cost reduction is never-ending. You saw that with good rates they were almost 185 or 190 facilities, I forget the exact number. Now they're down to about 135. So significant consolidation, significant cost reductions through lean events as Greg talked about. The other area of focus them is increasing focus on margin upgrades and with Rockwell coming into – Rockwell Collins coming into full [ph] soon, the joint efforts in that area will again help us mix better in the aftermarket side through better margins and repairs. So I think that's going to be another area of focus.

Doug Harned

And is a portion of this you talked about facilities. Is this still an ongoing consolidation effort and also potentially moving more work to low cost locations. Is that an important part going forward from here?

Greg Hayes

It's part of the blue [ph], part of the calculus every day high-cost to low-cost. We continue to look for opportunities. Again, I think the good news is with the employment situation the U.S. even though we may be moving factories there's a lot – not talking about huge job losses here. You know there's Pratt continues to try and hire people and we're actually struggling to hiring on people. I think there's is a huge hiring program in the background that we don't talk a lot about and I think that's all positives. So I don't see political pressure that's going to impact this. This is just what we do everyday.

Doug Harned

Okay. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question is from George Shapiro from Shapiro. Your line is now open.

George Shapiro

Yes. Couple of quick things. Can you give us the exact number of GTF deliveries? I mean, I figure maybe 75 in the quarter? And then second, can you discuss little bit where we stand on the G500, G600 engine deliveries to Gulfstream? And then last the update what you expect aftermarket growth for the year to be? Thanks.

Akhil Johri

That's more than one question, George, but anyway I'll try. First one, I think GTF as Bob said, we are not going to give exact numbers because of what Bob described, certainly Airbus desire as well as competitive reasons both with the combination of negative engine margin and the numbers of engines creates dynamic which is probably not good from a competitive point of view. So as Carroll said, the GTF deliveries in the quarter were higher than last year, they were lower than what we expected and we are on track to deliver a full year, that's about as much as what I'll probably say on GTF. On the G500/ 600 we are still looking to be on track to assess with the program and have the…

Greg Hayes

Yes. The certification program continues to progress. We're very, very close. I think the engine of course is certified. We're still doing some work on the cell as we say the name but that's very close and I would fully ready to support entering the service later this summer. So I don't think there's any drama there. And that is all be about production and there's no production will ramp up and I think that's all good news for Pratt Canada for the next two or three years, although not from a margin standpoint at least top line.

Akhil Johri

And sorry, George, the last question was?

George Shapiro

Did you change your aftermarket growth prospects for Aero and Pratt based on the quarter?

Akhil Johri

Yes. I think again its only one quarter, so its probably earlier to declare a new number, but I would think based on what we are seeing in the marketplace I would bet that probably both Pratt and UTAS will see a little upward pressure on the full year aftermarket. Don't know exactly how much. Let's wait and get through the second quarter. Compares do get more difficult in the second half, but if the second quarter remains strong then we'll be able to update to a more precise number at the end of the second quarter.

George Shapiro

Okay. Thanks.

Akhil Johri

Yes.

Thank you. Our next question is from Cai Von Rumohr from Cowen and Company. Your line is now open.

Cai Von Rumohr

Yes. Thanks so much. So first quarter, if you take the $0.07 to $0.08 GTF slip and it looks like that some $30 million to $40 million higher than the knife-edge charge you have super mix with commercial after market, R&D was down you know, how come the number wasn’t better and the other confusing thing is you know if you’re on track for the GTF and you’re going to have higher commercial after market and it sounds like lower R&D and the $0.02 divestiture gain how come you are guiding to the low end of Pratt’s guidance. You’ve sort of emphasized that for Pratt but not for the other Ops. Thanks.

Greg Hayes

So I think just to be clear on Q1 first of all, the mix even though the negative engine margin was better than what we expected of less than what we expected, in absolute terms it was still significantly higher year-over-year. Keep in mind that our production rates had gone up significantly in the third and fourth quarter last year and so we were looking for a significantly higher number of GTF deliveries in first quarter versus first quarter of last year. So that’s one key part of what you’re missing.

The second thing is that even though the engine shipments with Pratt Canada were higher, the mix within that portfolio was unfavorable. So that impacted Pratt a little bit in the first quarter as well. The gain of $0.02 that Carroll has referred to was contemplated in the guidance. It was part of what was already included, so that was not a surprise. We just pointed it out so you could have visibility to that as we always do, but that was not a surprise and nothing new there. So net, net we still think the overall situation for Pratt hasn’t changed that dramatically. The commercial after market if that does come in stronger than what we expected for the full year, they are already looking at 10% growth for the year if it comes in stronger than 10% then that will help offset the retrofit cost and maybe Pratt goes back towards the middle or the higher end of the range depending on how strong the aftermarket is. But at this stage, it’s too early to say that their commercial aftermarket will be more than 10% for the year. And so that’s the reason why we’re being a little cautious I guess.

Cai Von Rumohr

Good answer. Thanks so much.

Thank you. Thank you, at this time I’m showing no further questions. I would like to turn the call back over to Greg Hayes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for closing remarks.

Greg Hayes

Well thanks Gigi and thank you all for listening today. As always, Carroll and the team will be around the next couple of days to answer any questions that you may have. And so I want to thank you again for listening and have a great day. Take care.

