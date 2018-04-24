B&G Yielding Over 8% - Is That Enough Reason To Buy?

B&G Foods (BGS) has grown revenues 96.7% from $848 million in 2014 to $1.668 billion in 2017. This growth can be attributed almost entirely to four significant acquisitions:

Green Giant and Le Sueur from General Mills (GIS), >$497.3 million*, acquired in 2015 Spices and Seasonings from ACH Holdings, $260.7 million, acquired in 2016 Victoria Fine Foods, $42.8 million, acquired in 2016 Back To Nature >$20 million**, acquired in Q4 2017

* Green Giant is an estimate as the company reports it in at least three different categories, not all of which are separately reported. Le Sueur (more than $35 million) was discussed on the Q4 conference call and is included in "all other brands". Not identified are the acquired "industrial products", also included in "all other brands" .

** Back To Nature was acquired at the start of Q4 2017.

So, what happened? Despite Green Giant generating more than 26% of the company's 2017 revenue, it was probably the reason for the top line miss. The company breaks down the Green Giant acquisition revenue into the following categories:

Green Giant frozen came in at $336.4 million, an increase of $33.1 million over 2016 revenue of $302.8 million. The company attributes this growth to its new "innovation" line of higher priced frozen offerings. On the Q4 call CEO Bob Cantell stated that "We had an unprecedented year for innovation sales at B&G Foods with new Green Giant frozen innovation products , such as Green Giant Mashed Cauliflower, Green Giant Riced Veggies and Green Giant Veggie Tots generating nearly $80 million in net sales. (Note that certain of these frozen innovation products were introduced in late 2016, and explains much of the difference between Cantwell's $80 million and the 10-K reported difference of $33.1 million.) The company also sells a range of commodity frozen items - the type we often see in the frozen food sections of local grocery stores - peas, carrots, corn, etc.

Anecdotally, on a recent trip to a local grocery store, I saw the familiar Jolly Green Giant adorning a package of fresh carrots. This is the first time that I have seen a "fresh" produce item from the company, and I have no idea of the volume this might generate. However, excluding those carrots, the Green Giant totals of the other three categories listed above adds up to only $497.3 million, well below the mid-year target of $530 million. While possible, it would seem highly unlikely that the industrial product sales would make up the $30 million miss from the Q2 estimate.

Why focus so much on Green Giant? First, it was the largest acquisition in the company's history, both in terms of revenue and in terms of purchase price. Second, it radically changed the structure of the company. The transformation included

a significant increase in international exposure, with volume sales in Canada (where it was number one in branded frozen vegetables and number two in branded canned vegetables) and a large manufacturing facility in Mexico

a significant increase in operating expenses for advertising and new product introduction

its first frozen products, requiring changes in warehousing and distribution

It was also the first time the company chose to compete for a brand purchase where the brand had annual sales of more than $100 million. The decline in Green Giant shelf stable products may also indicate another shift in the company focus.

B&G has been a major participant in the maple syrup market, but in the past few years it has chosen to back away from the lower margin side of the business rather than compete for incremental sales. The maple syrup category, represented by Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, has seen sales decline from nearly $78 million in 2015 (when it was the company's fourth largest brand) to just over $68 million in 2017. I suspect that the loss of a large Green Giant shelf stable distributor was the same type of decision - let others have the lower margin businesses.

While this was taking place, the company also had General Mills continue Green Giant production on a contract basis for more than a year. During that time B&G began building up inventory for the changeover and move of the manufacturing equipment, as well as stockpiling sufficient inventory for the new frozen product introductions. This significantly increased leverage at the company, leverage that should be significantly reduced during 2018. According to CFO Bruce Wacha,

Based on the midpoint of our adjusted EBITDA guidance [a 2018 forecast of $347.5 million to $365 million, giving a midpoint of $365.25 million], we expect that our adjusted EBITDA less CapEx, cash taxes, and cash interest will be approximately $175 million. In addition, we expect to have a reduction in working capital that will positively impact cash by an additional $75 million to $100 million, largely due to our inventory reduction plan. Combined, we expect to generate cash sufficient to reduce net debt by $125 million to $150 million or approximately four-tenths of a turn of adjusted EBITDA, after making expected dividend payments of approximately $125 million. After deleveraging, and based on the midpoint of our guidance, we expect to be approximately 5.2 times net debt to EBITDA at the end of 2018. With $207 million of cash on our balance sheet at year end, an undrawn revolver of $700 million, and our strong free cash flow generation, we expect to have more than $1 billion available to continue pursuing our acquisition strategy.

As clearly illustrated by the last four acquisitions, B&G has a growth through acquisition philosophy. The process has been to leverage up the balance sheet with debt, and then pay cash for the acquisition. Then, issue more common stock in order to bring down the debt. These acquisitions have resulted in significant increases in adjusted EBITDA and driven significant growth in the dividend.

With the sharp drop in the share price and the dividend yield now more than 8%, the financing of these acquisitions through secondary stock offerings will be far more expensive than in the past. Despite Wacha's claims that the company expects to "have more than $1 billion available to continue pursuing our acquisition strategy" that could constrain B&G's ability to go out and compete for its next acquisition.

The Dividend

B&G, like many packaged food companies pays a dividend, and it is my second largest holding in the sector. The largest is Pepsico (PEP), a company that B&G competes against in several areas. B&G's Cream of Wheat addresses the same market as Pepsi's Quaker hot cereal. Its Ortega salsa competes with similar offerings from the Frito-Lay division of Pepsi, and B&G's various snack brands, including Pirate, Old London and New York style go up against Frito's, Lay's and Stacy's brands from Pepsi.

Aside from competing against the dominant Pepsi brands, there are few similarities. Pepsi has more than 20 brands that each generate more than a billion dollars. B&G as a company has less than $2 billion in revenue. And, Pepsi has a much longer and much more consistent dividend history, increasing that dividend every year for more than half a century.

Prior to acquiring Green Giant in 2015 B&G's quarterly dividend was $0.34. It is now $0.465, an increase of 37%. Unlike Pepsi, it's a dividend where the increases have been unpredictable in both timing and amount.

The company has often stated that acquisitions are expected to to be accretive and generate significant EBITDA. Half of that EBITDA should turn into incremental free cash flow. Then the company returns 50% of that cash to shareholders in the form of increased dividends. Although I have covered this in past articles, it is worth repeating.

The company has paid a dividend every quarter since going public in 2004. The initial quarterly rate was $0.2125, where it remained until 2008 when it was forced to cut the dividend to $0.68 as the Great Recession and a sharp increase in wheat prices cut into margins. It remained at $0.68, or $0.17 per quarter, for the next nine quarters. The quarterly rate was then increased to $0.21 for three quarters, went to $0.23 for the next quarter (bringing the annual rate back to the initial payout rate), then jumped to $0.27 for three quarters, $0.29 for another three quarters, then consecutive quarterly increases to $0.32, $0.33 and $0.34.

It remained at $0.34 for a year and a half, followed by an increase to $0.35 for two quarters, another increase to $0.42 for three quarters, and finally to the current rate of $0.465. The seventh consecutive $0.465 payment will be made on April 30th to shareholders of record on March 29th. Without a new acquisition, will the company soon announce another increase?

It's hard to see some dramatic improvement in Q1 that will result in an increase, but I have been surprised when some of the increases have occurred and when anticipated increases failed to materialize. I had expected a quarterly increase to $0.475-$0.48 since last Summer based on the Back to Nature purchase. This was calculated from the expected EBITDA of $17.5 million from that acquisition, with half of that going to free cash and half of that cash going to a dividend hike. It obviously hasn't happened and the company is devoting some of its cash to a $50 million share buyback.

With leverage as high as it is, I don't see another acquisition taking place before cash has been built back up or a new secondary share offer has taken place. And without an acquisition, where will the dividend hike come from? How about continued growth in Green Giant frozen products?

Green Giant "Rave" Reviews

The cover of the May issue of Consumer Reports included the following item:

TASTY NEW FROZEN VEGGIES THAT RIVAL FRESH

Inside, there is an article full of positives for frozen vegetables, including the following:

Chill Out Research shows that frozen veggies don't deserve the bad rap for being less nutritious than fresh.

The article notes that research has shown that sometimes fresh is more nutritious and sometimes frozen is more nutritious - it's essentially a wash. It also cites reports by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that only one of ten Americans eat her/his recommended daily amount of vegetables. This should be good news for all sellers of vegetables, fresh or frozen, regardless of manufacturer. However, it is the ratings and comments where B&G's Green Giant offerings had standout performers, both good and bad.

On the negative side, a line of Green Giant roasted vegetables failed to live up to expectations with the article noting that

most of these frozen roasted veggies were barely edible, with a smoky, ashy flavor, according to our tasters.

And, while the broccoli veggie tots had a filling that was tasty, the "texture was mushy, unlike typical tots".

But the positive standouts were also clearly evident among the 25 tested offerings. Of the ten cauliflower products, Green Giant had the only two top ratings of "Best Buy" with scores of 85 and 84. The next highest went to frozen food sales leader, Birds Eye, with a score of 76. Green Giant also had the number six and last place products with scores of 69 and 51.

The results were similar with the 15 frozen mixed vegetable ratings. Green Giant had the only two Best Buy ratings at 85 and 84. Birds Eye was at number 3 (with a score of 74) and the only one of the 21 other products tested to get CR's second best rating of "recommended). Birds Eye also placed 4th and 5th with scores of 72 and 71.

Perhaps the two biggest takeaways from the article are:

the large gap in the ratings between the Green Giant Best Buy ratings and the next best ratings earned by Birds Eye, and the number of Green Giant products that could use some improvement.

Unfortunately, these reviews and ratings won't impact Q1 results since they were published after the close of the quarter. They could, however, provide a boost in Q2 and merit a comment during the company's upcoming conference call. Even with this potential increase in higher margin frozen food offerings, it may not be enough to warrant another dividend increase in the near future.

One last comment about that article and Green Giant. It noted that

Green Giant recently released a spiralized frozen veggie line, but they were not available in time for our tests.

Summary

While on the topic of spirals, investors should consider that sales of Green Giant canned vegetables have spiraled downward, and it may be a significant contributor to the share price spiraling downwards. I have received several questions about the more recent price declines and have no definitive answers. It's possible that those with access to scanner data have early indications that the first quarter will disappoint. Or, it's also possible that a recent downgrade of Pepsi to sell by Goldman Sachs (GS) may have contributed.

Regardless, with the price plunging below $23 per share, the yield has climbed above 8%. That yield looks attractive to this investor, and I have recently added to my position to generate more current income. In order to add a bit of protection against further share price erosion, I simultaneously wrote a November call option with a $30 strike price. Is there a risk?

The market certainly seems to think so, and has arguably priced a dividend cut into the share price. I see a dividend that appears to be well covered, and unless the competition starts a round of aggressive price cutting - and B&G follows suit in order to maintain market share - I consider that dividend safe.

Let's be very clear. An 8% dividend yield is well above a level that the market expects for a packaged food company and carries risk. This is a company run by the former CFO who was not afraid to slash the dividend by 25%, and a company that has been on a path of growth through acquisition for its 14 year history. While I consider the dividend relatively safe, a dividend cut to maintain the company's acquisition strategy can't be ruled out.

At the very least, it appears that another meaningful dividend increase is off the table until the balance sheet has been brought under control and leverage reduced. Still, there's that 8% yield...

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have covered calls written against a portion of my BGS positions with various strike prices and expiration dates. I currently reinvest the dividends, may sell additional calls and/or add to the position at any time.