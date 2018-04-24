American Express Q1 Makes Last Quarter's Guide Way More Understandable

American Express (AXP) and many credit card companies like it trade at relatively low prices. AXP specifically behaves more like a bank in that its loan portfolio is a huge part of its business. As a result, interest becomes a significant part of how it is making money on loans.

With an almost guaranteed deceleration in economic growth, Q1 has been much more volatile than in past quarters. Keep in mind that a look-back at Q4 (2017) shows that when AXP was working on its reporting, guidance came in lower than expected. This was going on in a time where tax cuts were happening, and analysts were changing their numbers every day and by large amounts. This caused 2018 estimates move anywhere from the $6/share range to $7.40/share. This led to AXP having to adjust its guidance.

"The hopes were not high for a strong quarter from American Express, but the quarter was phenomenal. They had an accelerating growth profile even if you adjust out foreign exchange, which benefited [them, even] if you adjust out the Hilton acquisition, which also benefited [them]." -Ben Nye

With that being said, margins beat expectations this quarter. Revenue accelerated faster than expected and, to add to it, the plan for a boost in marketing spending (to equal $200 million) hasn’t kicked in. This increase of marketing attention will happen throughout the upcoming quarters and margins will be more constrained because of the global push to accelerate future revenue growth. All and all, American Express had a great Q1 but the future is expected to be a little muddy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AXP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.