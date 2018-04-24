Mondelez International: Value Creator Or A Value Destroyer?

The market volatility has crushed many big names in the packaged food space this year, and Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is no exception. The food industry as a whole has registered a steep 11.2% decline so far in 2018, but Mondelez has performed slightly better with a 6% drop over the same period. Apparently, the support factor here is the confidence in growth strategy under new leadership.

Mondelez has executed some critical growth initiatives as of lately, but the headwinds are far from over as many pitfalls still exist. For instance, the exposure to saturated European chocolate market combined with the increased appetite for healthy snacking and intense competition will keep the pressure on sales. Nevertheless, value creation is a function of growth and a higher return on invested capital relative to its cost. Mondelez can generate value for its shareholders, but its efforts will take time to bear fruits. Therefore, the drop in share price is a good entry for those investors who have a longer-time investment horizon.

Slow and Steady

Mondelez has failed to accelerate top-line growth owing to the continued focus on slicing and dicing of its product portfolio in the recent years. The fact of the matter is that its organic revenue growth rate fell to 0.9% last year as a consequence of weak performance in core markets, particularly North America. Mondelez primarily operates in mature and fiercely competitive markets, which is why it would be a sweat breaking task to accelerate profitable revenue growth moving forward. The following revenue distribution graph shows that Mondelez generates more than half of its total revenue from biscuit and chocolate sales in North America and Europe.

The dynamics of the global packaged food industry are evolving, health-oriented organic and gluten-free products having low calories will drive growth in future sales. The challenge, however, is that the chocolate confectionery and sweet biscuits categories will underperform savory snacks, snack bars, and nuts & seeds and trail mixes over the next five years, which is an immense downside risk for Mondelez.

The war on sugar has triggered a slowdown in chocolate category in the developed markets, but it is still growing due to premiumization and innovation trends. Mondelez generates approximately 19% of total revenue from chocolate sales in Europe. This significant exposure could weigh on the overall revenue growth because European chocolate market is mature and is expected to expand at modest growth rates in the coming years.

The increasing intensity of rivalry among leading competitors is another principal risk factor that Mondelez will have to address. For instance, Lindt & Sprüngli is stealing market share from its rival firms in many European markets by expanding its retail store network. On the other hand, Nestle is rolling out a new variant of its Milkybar brand based on a newly implemented technology that uses up to 30% less sugar for the same level of sweetness. The implementation of this technology across the entire confectionery line will strengthen its competitive position against Mondelez.

Mondelez is transforming its product portfolio to keep up with the changing consumer preferences. Apart from adding new innovative flavors like fruits, chili, and salted caramel, Mondelez is rolling out nuts filled chocolate tablets for those consumers who want to reduce sugar intake. Additionally, Mondelez is leveraging licensing rights to expand its portfolio of choco-bakery products. The strategy is bearing fruits, which is evident from a robust 60% growth in Cadbury biscuit in the U.K. during 2017.

Mondelez has also raised its bet on the U.S. chocolate market with the release of Milka Oreo chocolate candy bar. With Hershey (NYSE:HSY) now pouring more resources in its snacks business, a focused execution can help Mondelez gain market share in the U.S. chocolate market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.4% over the next five years. Nevertheless, biscuits will remain Mondelez's cash cow in the U.S. where it controls 36% of the total sweet biscuit market. Although Mondelez lost half a percentage point market share last year as a consequence of a disruption in supply chain, its increasing emphasis on gluten and GMO-free biscuits with the release of organic Triscuit crackers in North America will help it capture growth in 2018 and beyond. Furthermore, the addition of small bites and sandwiches offerings will also help sustain double-digit growth in belVita sales in the coming years.

Where Growth Is

Mondelez's presence in the emerging markets is critical because the demand for chocolate confectionery has been surging rapidly. For instance, the chocolate market in China has seen a sharp boost in the recent years, and yet the annual per capita consumption of 0.1 kg is significantly less than 8.4 kg in the U.K., 8.3 kg in Switzerland, and 6.8 kg in Russia. While growing at a CAGR of 8.64% over the next four years, China's chocolate confectionery market is expected to reach $3.9 billion in 2021. It also has the potential to become one of the largest chocolate markets over the long run, which is why the expansion of its chocolate brands in China could generate healthy returns for Mondelez. The rollout of gifting initiative through e-commerce channels of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and GD.com will also increase the probability of long-term success.

Mondelez also has a weak spot in China. The company is losing its market share to competing firms, such as Mayora Group, due to the poor performance of Belvita and Oreo despite continuously growing biscuit market. The estimation is that total retail biscuit sales in China will increase to $12.5 billion by 2021, reflecting a CAGR of 4.2% as a result of higher demand for premium and innovative flavors. For instance, cheese flavored biscuits will grow faster than the traditional flavors, which means Mondelez could lose more market share if it fails to introduce new flavorings in a timely fashion.

India is also one of the fastest growing chocolate confectionery markets in the world, which is a big plus for Mondelez owing to its dominant position in a $1.3 billion chocolate market. The market research Mintel estimates that chocolate sales will continue to grow at double-digit growth rates in the coming years.

Historically, affordable chocolate brands have fueled the market, but the demand for premium chocolate is heating up as of lately. Therefore, Mondelez is pushing forward its premiumization strategy in India to capture incremental growth stemming from rapidly increasing consumption of high-end chocolate. It's a plausible assumption that the launch of Cadbury 5Star 3D in the premium countline category will help Mondelez sustain double-digit sales growth in the future years. In addition to its strategic partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), the launch of own e-commerce platform will also enable Mondelez to capture growth opportunities in chocolate gifting market, particularly in the rapidly growing corporate gifting segment.

Indian biscuit market is a different story for Mondelez. It is primarily dominated by the domestic players like Parle Products and Britannia, whereas Mondelez holds less than 2% market share. Mondelez is missing some valuable opportunities here despite having a robust portfolio of biscuit brands. While the landscape is highly competitive, retail sales will expand significantly from the current value of approximately $4 billion owing to growing consumer spending. Mondelez is trying to dodge the competition by targeting rural areas with its robust network of more than 40,000 dealers. The urbanization is increasing, but Mondelez's strategy will continue to generate growth because approximately 67% of the total population still lives in rural areas.

All in all, Mondelez is heading in the right direction with the execution of portfolio reformulation efforts, but it will have to step up its innovation and diversification game, particularly in North America and Europe, to accelerate profitable sales growth.

The Other Part

While following the footsteps of its peer group, Mondelez has been optimizing its cost structure to beef up return on invested capital. The efforts are working to some extent in the midst of stagnant top-line growth. The company's gross margin is pretty much in line with the peer group, and investors should not expect significant expansion in it. However, as Mondelez lacks pricing power, the upward trending cocoa prices could put pressure on Mondelez's gross margin in the coming quarters.

The adjusted operating margin is currently hovering at 16.3% as a result of 130 basis points improvement during last year. The continuation of cost savings program will also positively impact the operating cash flows to revenue ratio, which is currently lower than the peer group. There is room for further improvement in margins, but it will depend on how aggressively pushes its premiumization and cost-cutting strategy.

Mondelez has done a great job in strengthening its cash position. The company has witnessed an improvement of more than 60 days in its cash conversion cycle, which is currently hovering at -32. The sustainability of Mondelez's top-notch cash conversion cycle has also improved with the dramatic reduction in the number of suppliers and SKUs, which will help it achieve $2.8 billion in free cash this year.

Concluding Remarks

Mondelez has the potential to create value for its shareholders, though at a modest pace considering a significant exposure to slowly growing European chocolate market. Howbeit, Mondelez is worth considering dipped stock price and a forward price to earnings multiple of 16.4x, which is slightly above the industry multiple of 15.1x.

Apart from that, Mondelez is also a decent option for growing dividends despite low yield. The company has increased dividends at an impressive compounded annual growth rate of 11% over the past five years. The potential increase in cash flows generation and a low payout ratio of 38% will continue to support double-digit growth in future dividends. In my opinion, Mondelez will pay $0.94 in per share dividend during 2018, which would be an increase of 14.6% over the last year.

