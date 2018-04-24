IGR: A Global Real Estate Play Trading At A Massive Discount

The price of the fund has been remarkably stable since the housing and financial crisis, which could be appealing to investors that wish to have principal protection.

As investors, we should always keep our eyes and ears open to the possibility of purchasing assets for less than their fair market values. Historically, this is without a doubt the best way to consistently make money in the markets. One opportunity that sometimes presents itself is the opportunity to acquire a closed-end fund at a discount. This means that the investor in the fund is acquiring the shares for less than their net asset value, essentially acquiring the underlying shares in the fund for less than their current market values. One closed-end fund that I have owned off and on over the years has recently begun trading for a sharp discount. That fund is the CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR).

About the Fund

The CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to deliver a high level of current income to its investors, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. Unlike some other funds, IGR actively invests in securities from around the developed world, providing real estate investors with a certain amount of international diversification. In addition, the fund can invest up to 25% of its assets into preferred shares of real estate companies in order to boost its income over what it could do with common equity alone. As is the case with many closed-end funds, IGR can also lever up its assets to a maximum of 33% in order to further boost its returns.

The Portfolio

When considering an investment in any fund, it is a good idea to take a look at the fund's investment portfolio so that you know exactly what you are purchasing. Therefore, here is IGR's current portfolio:

Source: CBRE Clarion

As this chart shows, IGR's top ten holdings comprise 33.28% of the portfolio. While this is admittedly higher than I might want to see in an ideal world, it is not especially out of line with what we see in many other investment funds. We do see a fairly diverse selection of property types among the top tend holdings, which is certainly nice to see as it helps to insulate the portfolio against macroeconomic events that negatively impact a single real estate sector. One thing that has consistently surprised me about the portfolio is the high proportion of United States-based securities contained within it, especially since this is a global fund. As of today's date, United States-based securities make up 70.72% of the overall portfolio. Fortunately, there is some diversity to be found among the top ten holdings. Of these ten companies, five are located outside of the United States:

Investment

Country

% of Portfolio

Segro PLC

United Kingdom

4.89%

Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd.

Japan

4.49%

CK Asset Holdings

Hong Kong

3.60%

Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.

Hong Kong

3.07%

Aroundtown Property Holdings

Germany

3.05%

One technique used by closed end funds that are focused on income is to borrow against the investments in its portfolio in order to increase the distribution payments that they can make to shareholders. IGR is no exception to this. As of the time of writing, the fund has 16% leverage, which is well below what it is legally allowed to borrow by law. Of course, leverage is a double-edged sword so while this will increase the amount that it can distribute by increasing the quantity of dividend-paying assets contained in the portfolio, it will also amplify IGR's losses in the event of a downturn in the real estate market. As the fund's leverage is fairly low, I do not believe that investors really need to worry but this is still a risk that investors should be aware of.

Stability

The CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has the generation of income as its primary objective. It has had considerable success at achieving this goal over the years. The fund makes a monthly distribution of $0.05 per share to its investors, a level that it has maintained since July 2015. Prior to that, the fund paid a distribution of $0.045 monthly to its investors, a level that it had likewise maintained for several years. At IGR's current price of $7.21, the fund pays an annual distribution of 8.32%.

IGR's price has been remarkably stable over the past several years, especially when compared to many other things in the market.

Source: Fidelity Investments

As shown here, with the exception of some volatility in late 2008 and 2009, which every financial asset exhibited, the fund's shares have been range-bound between $6 and $8 per share. This reinforces the fact that this fund is primarily intended to be an income investment and so the overwhelming majority of the returns will be in the form of distributions. Investors should not expect to derive significant capital gains. Nevertheless, for those that are looking for a solid investment within those parameters, this one could prove to be ideal.

Valuation

As I mentioned briefly in the introduction, the CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund is currently trading at a substantial discount to its net asset value. The net asset value is the total value of all of the fund's investments minus the amount of outstanding debt that it has. The net asset value per share is simply this amount divided by the number of outstanding shares. This value is essentially the amount that an investor would receive in the event that the fund is liquidated. Therefore, it should be easy to see why buying a fund at a discount to net asset value is desirable as the investor is essentially purchasing the shares of the fund for less than what the shares are really worth.

As of the date of writing, shares of IGR trade hands for $7.21. Meanwhile, the fund has a net asset value per share of $8.31. Thus, the fund is currently trading at a 13.23% discount to its net asset value. As the fund's average discount to NAV over the past year has been 12.02%, this higher-than-normal discount could prove to be quite appealing to income investors. Either way, investors are still acquiring the fund for a substantial discount to the value of the underlying assets.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund appears to be a reasonably safe income play boasting a 8.32% distribution yield. The fact that it makes its distributions monthly should appear to investors that either need monthly income or desire the faster compounding that comes with this payment schedule. The valuation also looks appealing, with the fund trading at a large discount that is above its average for the last year. Overall, this is a fund that could be worthy of further research.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IGR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.