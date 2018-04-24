Novartis Q1 2018: Recent Sell-Off Seems Overdone

I believe that the recent sell-off has been overdone and I would use this weakness to build a position.

The corporate signals related to the existing key franchises have been mixed.

On April 19, 2018, Novartis (NYSE:NVS) reported good Q1 2018 results, fueled by some encouraging profitability improvements for Alcon and Sandoz, which have compensated the weakness in the pharmaceutical franchise.

Q1 2018 results

Novartis reported Q1 2018 sales of $12.7B, 1% ahead of consensus expectations, with Pharmaceutical sales of $8.4B, 2% above street numbers, Alcon sales of $1.8B, 2% above consensus, and Sandoz sales of $2.52B, 0.5% above consensus.

Core EPS were $1.28, 1% ahead of consensus, driven by a strong profitability improvement for Alcon and some positive one-off items.

FY 18 guidance has been reiterated, with Novartis expecting mid to high single-digit growth in operating income in local currency, in addition to a 4% tailwind from the forex.

Thus, applying +7% EBIT growth to 2017 EBIT, I estimate a 2018 Core Operating Income of $14.3B, which is in line with of consensus.

Lastly, Novartis has provided some comments on the dilution on 2018 EPS for the recent disposal of the stake in the OTC JV with GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and for the acquisition of Avexis (NASDAQ:AVXS). These moves will have a dilutive impact on 2018 EPS of around $0.20, thus a 3% dilution compared to the previous street estimates.

Main takeaways from the quarter

The corporate signals from the Q1 2018 results have been mixed, with some positive developments related to Alcon, which have compensated some weaknesses in the Pharmaceutical Division. The main takeaways from this quarter have been:

Cosentyx sales were $580M, 9% below consensus, as a result of a negative impacts from increasing rebates requested by the payors and the destocking seen at the specialty pharmacy level. These developments have not been helpful in restoring investors’ confidence about the long term outlook for this key growth driver of the company. I'm still worrying that the long term expectations for Cosentyx are too high because the psoriasis market has become too crowded with new launches as Eli Lilly’s (NYSE:LLY) Taltz and J&J's (NYSE:JNJ) Guselkumab.

Entresto sales in heart failure were $200M, 2% above consensus, which puts Novartis on track to achieve the long term guidance for this drug of peak sales of $2-3B.

Gylenia sales were $821M, 9% above consensus, which has been a strong performance despite being pressured by the competition from Ocrevus in multiple sclerosis.

Lucentis sales were $520M, 5% higher than consensus, driven by some stabilization of Novartis's market share in the two key indications - wet AMD and DME, while the performance of two new drugs, Kisqali and Kymriah have been approximately in line with street numbers.

Lastly, related to the other two divisions, Novartis reported strong results for Alcon and for Sandoz.

Alcon sales were $1.78B, 2.5% above consensus, driven by a mid to high single digit growth in all segments (surgical, ioL and Vision Care). In addition to that, the company also reported a strong improvement in profitability for this division at 20.2%, which is 300 bps better than consensus and 400 bps higher than Q1 2017.

Sandoz sales were $2.58B, 0.5% above consensus, even if the pricing pressure in US on the generics environment has still been fierce. In addition to that, the company also reported a strong improvement in profitability for this division at 19.8%, which is 80 bps better than consensus and 100 bps higher than Q1 2017.

SOTP Approach

To support my thesis on Novartis, I have updated my SOTP (Sum-of-the-parts) to show what multiple is implied in the current 14.5x P/E NTM (next twelve months) valuation of the company, classifying NVS's key drugs between innovative and legacy assets. I strongly believe that the recent decisions of the management to dispose the stake in the OTC JV and to acquire Avexis have improved the long term profile of Novartis, because they have divested a non-core assets in order to have more exposure to one of the most innovative area of the pharmaceutical industry (i.e. gene therapy).

Pharma Legacy Assets, where I have classified the old, mature and profitable brands of the Pharmaceuticals division, which will suffer from increasing competition or patent expiration over the coming years, as for example Gylenia, Gleevec, Afinitor and Lucentis. I assign a valuation at this franchise of 10x EV/EBIT, at discount to peers.

Pharma Innovative Franchise, where I have classified the recently launched drug which should grow at least for the next 10 years, as Entresto, Cosentyx, Jakafi, Kisqali, Kymriah and Avexis . This franchise is the most attractive segment of Novartis and one of the most innovative in the industry, thus I assign a valuation of 20x EV/EBIT 2018, at premium to peers.

More details about the peers’ valuation can be found in the following table.

Source: Bloomberg.

Alcon and Sandoz. Compared to my previous analysis, I have increased the valuation of Alcon, which has showed some tangible signs of a turnaround over the last three quarters while I have decreased the valuation assigned to Sandoz, as a result of the deterioration of the pricing environment in the generics market. Thus, I assign a valuation of 14x EV/EBIT to Alcon and 10x to Sandoz.

As a reminder, from the Enterprise Value Calculation I derive the Equity value of Novartis taking into account:

Net debt and Pension liabilities.

Investment in associated company, as the stake in Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). I don’t consider the Joint Ventures for the OTC partnership between GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Novartis after the recent disposal.

Source: My Own Valuation Model

This analysis shows that even assuming a conservative 10x EV/EBIT valuation to the Legacy Pharma and Sandoz, the market is ignoring the strong fundamentals and outlook for the Innovative Pharma Division.

Multiples Comparison

Lastly, Novartis has traded historically at 15.9x NTM (next twelve months) P/E, which was at slight discount than the diversified biopharma group. Today, Novartis is trading at a discount to its 5-year average historical P/E on an absolute basis and in line on a relative basis, as shown by the following analysis.

In particular, the stock is trading at 14.5x NTM (next twelve months) P/E, which is at 9% of discount vs. its historical valuation.

Source: Novartis's Current vs. 5-year average P/E (absolute analysis) - Bloomberg

Source: Novartis's Current vs. 5-year average P/E & EV/EBITDA (relative analysis vs. Big Pharma peers) - Bloomberg

Conclusion

The corporate signals from the Q1 2018 results have been mixed, with some positive developments related to Alcon, which have compensated some weaknesses in the Pharmaceutical Division.

However, given that the stock has de-rated from 17.2x to 14.5 NTM P/E, I believe that the recent sell-off has been overdone and I would use this weakness to build a position.

