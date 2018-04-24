Shaw Continues Its Rapid Wireless Expansion

Compared to its peers, Shaw offers a comparable level of dividends but much more upside potential.

Shaw continues its rapid expansion in the Canadian telecommunications market, with wireless revenues doubling to $290 million last quarter.

The investment case for Shaw (SJR) is simple: its wireless business has been growing at breakneck speed as customers flock to the company in search of cheaper plans and lower fees, leading to increased market share, revenue, and outstanding financial performance. Shaw has been delivering on the above since its entrance into the market, with last quarter's results continuing the trend.

Shaw is excellent investment choice for long-term dividend growth investors, due to its combination of rapid growth, track record of delivering results, and dividend yield.

Wireless Business Growth

Shaw entered the Canadian wireless market in 2016 by acquiring Wind (now Freedom Mobile), a small industry player, for $1.6 billion. Shaw's wireless business segment has achieved outstanding growth since the acquisition with double-digit annual revenue and EBITDA growth.

Last quarter's results were even better than the norm, with a 12% YoY revenue increase on the back of 32% subscriber growth, thrice its normal growth. Management was quite happy with the results, with the CEO stating:

A record quarter for wireless with postpaid net additions of over 93,000. (...) the second quarter results mark a significant departure from historical results as the combination of all the investments we have made in our Wireless business are beginning to have a material impact on our subscriber numbers and our financial results. Shaw 1Q2018 Earnings Call Transcript

Across the call, senior management identify several of these investments and strategies. Of these, I believe there are three key reasons strong growth is here to stay:

Lower prices and costs relative to the competition, leading to subscriber growth without jeopardizing margins.

Expansion of coverage across Canada, leading to subscriber growth in new markets.

Improvements in service quality, leading to subscriber growth and higher ARPU as customers choose higher quality plans.

Prices

Conventional wisdom in Canada is that the big three telecommunications companies (Bell, Telus and Rogers) form a lethargic oligopoly, leading to high prices and low quality for customers. Nevertheless, several smaller regional players have emerged which have challenged the larger companies, of which Wind was one, mostly focused on Western Canada at first. These regional players offered significantly lower prices than incumbent firms, although with generally lower speeds, less coverage and in fewer locations. Shaw offered prices that were, on average, 54% lower than market incumbents for comparable plans, a sizable competitive advantage.

Although incumbent firms have done minor price reductions throughout the years, Wind remains the cheaper alternative. Due to this I expect the company to continue growing its subscriber base as customers flock to their lower-priced plans.

Expansion of Coverage

As a relatively new and small player in the wireless segment, Shaw covers a significantly smaller percentage of Canada than its peers, with slightly less than half of the country's population in coverage areas. The company started operating exclusively in Western Canada and, as such, has comparably higher penetration/operations in that region.

The company recently expanded its LTE coverage in Edmonton, Calgary and Ottawa, and is planning further quality and network coverage improvements across Canada, as well as partnered with several retailers and outlets to expand the company's wireless distribution.

Management is especially happy with the government's decision of setting aside 40% of their most recent spectrum auction to new entrants, which should prevent incumbent firms from continuing their quasi-monopolization of the market:

We also commend the federal government on its support for strong and sustainable competition as reflected in the recent announcement of the set aside for the upcoming 600 megahertz auction. This decision will ensure a future for wireless competition in Canada and is a significant win for all Canadians who deserve more from their wireless services. Shaw 1Q2018 Earnings Call Transcript

As Shaw continues expanding its coverage across Canada, I expect its revenue and subscriber base to continue growing strongly.

(Source: Shaw 1Q2018 Investor Presentation)

Service Quality Improvements

Shaw has focused on improving the quality of its service. Its network/spectrum quality has improved as the company expands its coverage across Canada:

(Source: Shaw 1Q2018 Investor Presentation)

At the same time the company has started offering higher-quality plans, leading to increased ARPU, 5.5% up last quarter:

really focused and we’ll continue to be focused on that higher value subscriber relationship. So we are driving a significant number of new subscribers into the equation that are helping build that $37 historical number up to a much better figure Shaw 1Q2018 Earnings Call Transcript

As Shaw continues improving the quality of its services and plans, expect to see further improvements to its bottom line.

Cost Savings - Total Business Transformation

Shaw has recently announced a Total Business Transformation ("TBT") meant to streamline its operations through a greater emphasis on digital and self-serve channels. The company initiated this transformation through the implementation of a Voluntary Departure Program encompassing around 25% of its workforce. Although cost savings of $215 million are expected by 2020, the company incurred a $417 million charge this last quarter, leading to negative EPS.

(Source: Shaw 1Q2018 Investor Presentation)

As the cost savings start to materialize in the coming years, Shaw should see its costs decrease and its margins and income increase.

Dividend and Stock Information

Shaw's share price jumped 10% after reporting earnings, although the company remains cheaper than late-2017, mostly due to the general equities selloff of the last few months.

SJR.B data by YCharts

Shaw currently offers a solid 4.5% dividend yield, roughly in line with its long-term average. The company grew its dividend from 2012 to 2016, but is currently focusing its cash reserves on its growth strategy. As such, I don't expect significant dividend increases in the near future, least of all after the expenses related to its TBT.

SJR.B Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Peer Comparison

Relative to its peers, Shaw offers the greatest upside potential, due to its small but growing wireless business segment, but the greatest risk, due to its smaller size and less regional/national reach. Its dividend yield is comparable to Telus, lower than Bell (the largest and safest choice) but higher than Rogers, which is currently offering a sub-par yield due to high capital expenditures and to reduce leverage.

(Source: Author, Ycharts)

Having previously written about the companies above, and looking at how Shaw has been developing across the years, I believe Shaw offers the best potential for returns and is the best long-term investment choice in the Canadian telecommunications market.

Conclusion

Shaw will continue to see strong wireless growth on the back of its low prices, coverage expansion and service quality improvements. Shaw offers the best long-term growth potential in the telecommunications market in Canada, and is therefore an attractive investment choice for DGI investors.

