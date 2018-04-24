Mobile TeleSystems: History Repeats Itself

Russian legislation will cause certain problems to the company, but they have already been included in the share price.

The shares of Mobile Telesystems (MBT) have completely unreasonably lost more than 10% in value over the past two weeks, which opens the possibility to buy shares of a good company with a big discount. In 2017, OIBDA for MBT grew by 6.2%, the company develops very interesting projects and recently announced record dividends.

What is going on at Mobile Telesystems?

As can be seen in the graph below, the current drop is not the first for the MBT. The company's shares over the past 12 months three times lost in the price more than 10%. But all these falls were extremely speculative and fundamentally unfounded. In 2017, the cause of the fall was Rosneft's claims to the parent company of MBT - Sistema. And in both cases, the company's shares were recovered and in 2017 price return was 13%.

This time the fall is due to the complicated relations between Russia and the United States and subsequent sanctions. More about this I wrote in the previous article. But since the Mobile Telesystems business is focused on Russia's domestic market, I do not see any significant problems for the company in these sanctions.

Leadership in Russia

Despite all the fluctuations in quotes, the company's business is constantly growing. The MBT's revenue for 2017 increased by 1.7% Y/Y and amounted to 442.9 billion rubles (about $7.15 billion at the current rate of USD/RUB - 62). The company's OIBDA (the indicator used by telecoms, similar to EBITDA, only with operating income) increased by 6.2% Y/Y to 179.8 billion rubles. The main drivers of OIBDA growth, along with increased profit from the provision of services, were the provision of roaming and retail development. In 2018, the company's management forecasts that the OIBDA will increase by 20 billion rubles, that is +11% compared to 2017. Net income increased +15.6% Y/Y and amounted to 56 billion (about $950 million).

Source: MBT presentation

The company also continues to occupy a leading position on the telecom market in Russia with 78.3 million customers. The nearest competitors are Megafon and Veon (VEON), the number of subscribers of 75.4 and 58.2 million, respectively.

In addition to the main telecom business, the company also develops many new projects and is very active in M&A deals. In early 2017 the company launched the "MTS Wallet" service, an analog of the QIWI (QIWI) wallet and Yandex Money (YNDX) service, which is now used by more than 4.3 million people. At the same time, the total turnover for the "MTS Wallet" has already exceeded 22 billion rubles. The second important acquisition was LiteBox, which develops software for online cash registers. Online cash registers under the new legislation became mandatory for almost any business and MBT introduced its product one of the first and conducts serious marketing actions.

In early 2018, the company announced the purchase of Ticketland and Ponominalu services for the online purchase of tickets for various events, and now the MBT share in this market is 25%. The purchase of both services cost the company $60 million, and given the high rates of potential growth for this market, the investment should pay off within 4-5 years. MBT also continues development in E-commerce. The E-commerce market in Russia remains one of the most promising because of the low share of online sales. Online sales of MBT increased by 19.4% over the year and reached 5.2 billion rubles. The company also actively reduces the number of offline departments, which will certainly lead to cost optimization. At the same time, MBT is increasing its share in one of the largest and fastest growing online stores - Ozon.

Therefore, the growth of OIBDA by 10-11% as predicted by management seems quite real. And of course, such growth rates are associated not with the telecom, but with the IT company, which MBT is planning to become in the near future.

Financials will be affected by Russian legislation

The only significant risk for Mobile Telesystems and for the telecoms market in Russia as a whole is Russian legislation in the form of "Yarovaya law". Under this law, telecoms must keep records of telephone conversations, as well as text messages of Russians for six months. Therefore, for telecommunication companies, there is a need to create a certain infrastructure for storing all these data.

The cost of implementing the "Yarovaya law" MBT estimated at 43 billion rubles. In 2018-2019, MTS plans capital expenditures of 160 billion rubles for the implementation of this law, as well as for the introduction of 5G technologies. In 2017 capital expenditures decreased by 8.5% Y/Y and amounted to 76.4 billion rubles.

At the same time, I do not think that an increase in capital expenditures will affect the company's business and dividends. Operating cash flow for 2017 amounted to 144.6 billion, and free cash flow grew by 52.2% and amounted to 71.5 billion rubles. This suggests that the current dividends and the share buyback program are fully covered by free cash flow. Also, MBT has rather large reserves of cash and short-term financial investments of $1.37 billion.

I believe that all the risks associated with the implementation of the "Yarovaya law" are included in the current price since the adoption of this law happened in 2017.

Dividends

MBT last week announced record dividends payments for 2017. Payments will be 23.4 rubles per share (the current price of one MBT share on the Moscow Stock Exchange is 289 rubles). At the end of last year, the company also paid an interim dividend of 10.4 rubles. Total payments for 2017 will be 33.8 rubles, which is 30% more than payments for 2016. Below you can see the history of dividend payments, while in 2018 this is not the final dividend since there will be an interim dividend at the end of the year.

Year 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 DPS (RUB) 15.4 14.5 14.7 19.8 24.8 25.2 26 26 23.4+

Source: MBT website

The reason for the increase in dividend payments this year was the financial problems of the parent company of MBT - Sistema associated with payments for a lawsuit. More details about this can be found in my previous article. Therefore, it is very likely that in 2018 the company will pay more than 26 rubles per share as it was last year. With potential payments of 28 rubles in 2018, shareholders will receive about 9.7% of dividend yield.

Valuation: A good company at a good price

Taking into account the current decline, MBT shares become even more attractive by the multiples. The current P/S multiplier is just over 1.3x, and the price to free cash flow is 8.3x, which is much lower than the global competitors in the telecom sector.

Source: Ycharts data, picture by the author

Among Russian competitors, the company looks very cheap, given the high growth rates of profits. By P/E, the company is the cheapest, except for Veon, which in 2017 was unprofitable by net profit. According to finviz, the forward P/E ratio is 8.6x.

MBT is a company that combines high growth rates and high dividends, which is very rare. Over the past week, the company's shares rose by 4%, and such a positive trend will continue in the near future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.