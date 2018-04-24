This Crazy Bond Market: Part II

Some believe that yield on TIPS, a proxy for the real rate of interest, needs to rise substantially, and this will take the nominal yield through the 3.00 percent level.

Inflationary expectations have risen, and this fact is used to justify the movement in the 10-year yield to 3.00 percent. But why should the yield continue to increase?

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note is, once again, banging on the door of 3.00 percent. Why should this yield hit this level and then higher?

On March 30, 2018, I wrote "What's going on in the bond market?"

In this post, I immediately referred to my mid-December 2017 post "Key Market to Watch in 2018: the Bond Market."

I wrote:

"Last year (in 2017), many expected longer-term interest rates to rise, but were surprised by a very calm and drifting bond market." "2018 may present a different picture…."

I must admit that I did not expect the volatility in bond prices that we have seen so far this year.

On December 13, 2017, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note was 2.35 percent. On February 15, 2018, the yield had risen to 2.91 percent, before dropping off to 2.74 on March 29th. This volatility prompted my March 30 post.

Now, on April 23, the market closed with the yield at 2.975 percent, while the high of the day was 2.996 percent.

I write again, "What's going on in the bond market?"

"Investors and analysts have pointed to signs of inflation as one factor behind the yield's gains, particularly rising prices for commodities, including oil, and trade tensions with China," writes Daniel Kruger in the Wall Street Journal." "Indeed, investors are increasingly betting the Fed is preparing to raise interest rates four times this year, more than the three that officials initially predicted at their meetings in December and March."

Mr. Kruger argues that the rise in rates is not a result of investor belief that the economy will be growing faster.

To support this, he points to the fact that "the difference between short- and longer-term rates" has narrowed. "As the 10-year yield has climbed, Fed rate increases have been driving two-year yields higher at an even faster pace. That has narrowed the gap between the two yields…."

His analysis:

"Two year yields tend to rise along investors' expectations for tighter Fed interest-rate policy, while longer-term yields are more responsive to sentiment about economic prospects." "The narrowing gap between the two yields reflects investors' confidence that the Fed will maintain its current pace of interest rate increases despite continuing skepticism that growth will break out of its postcrisis torpor."

Furthermore, Mr. Kruger adds,

"The low-interest-rate environment in the rest of the world is likely to slow any rise in U. S. yields by making U. S. debt more attractive than bonds from other countries."

Another way to look at the rising rates is to look at the composition of the nominal yields by breaking the yields into two components, the yield on the Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (OTC:TIPS), sometimes used as a proxy for the "real rate of interest", and inflationary expectations.

If we separate the nominal yields in this way, we find that both components rose from December 13 to February 15 by very similar amounts. For example, the yield on the 5-year TIPS and the 10-year TIPS rose by 25 basis points. The five-year yield increased from 28 basis points to 53 basis points, and the ten-year yield rose from 51 basis points to 76 basis points.

Also, we find that the inflationary expectations at both the earlier date and the later date were both roughly the same in each period and both increased by 30 basis points from roughly 1.84 percent to 2.14 percent.

Note that December 13 came just before the tax reform bill was passed. The rise in the nominal rate of interest in both the 5-year and the 10-year securities were divided between factors impacting the "real rate of interest" and factors impacting the expected rate of inflation.

Between February 15 and March 29, the nominal interest rates dropped modestly and both components of the nominal rates also fell modestly.

The story was quite different between March 29 and the current market.

The yield on the 10-year TIPS remained roughly the same between the two dates, while the yield on the 5-year TIPS rose by 22 basis points.

However, inflationary expectations increased for both maturities, but the 5-year security saw only a 5 basis point increase, while the 10-year security experienced a 17 basis point rise.

Federal Reserve actions have very little influence on the yield on TIPS. The fact that the yield on the 5-year TIPS rose be substantially more than the yield on the 10-year TIPS indicates to me that something more was happening here than just the expected increases in the Fed's policy rate of interest.

In an earlier post, I have suggested another reason for this rise.

The fact that the rise in inflationary expectations in the 10-year nominal yield was more rapid that the increase in inflationary expectations in the 5-year nominal yield reflects Mr. Kruger's suggestion that the volatility in the commodities markets, especially in the oil market, and tariff talks, may be impacting inflation prospects, especially over the longer run.

Right now, the most crucial thing to watch is the yield on the TIP securities. Theoretically, the yield on TIPS is supposed to serve as a proxy for the real rate of interest and the real rate of interest is supposed to be related to the expected real rate of growth of the economy.

Historically, the yield on the 10-year TIPS has been less than the actual growth rate of the economy. But, right now, this yield is substantially below the compound annual rate of growth of the U. S. economy since the end of the Great Recession, which is 2.2 percent.

Given that the current yield on 10-year TIPS is around 75 basis points, one could argue that this yield should be substantially higher than it now is. Given current inflationary expectations, a market adjustment of the TIPS yield to a historical relationship could produce a substantial increase in the nominal 10-year yield. This is what I am watching.

