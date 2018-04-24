Cisco Systems: Last Chance To Buy?

Image: Source

Most of 2018 has been characterized by weakness in both the Dow Jones Industrials and in tech stocks. But there is one company that falls in both of these categories which has not experienced such gloom in its performances. That company is Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), and the stock is moving in-line with our forecasts after the initial surges seen in late-summer 2017. The result is that we are trading at valuations that have not been seen since the tech stock bubble (yes, that tech stock bubble). Additionally, earnings reports show a broken streak of sales declines that come in conjunction with share buybacks and a 14% dividend hike. Our stance on the stock is improving with each release - and this means the stock is still a buy at current levels. We are long CSCO and would consider adding on any dips cause by broader market volatility.

Chart: CNN Money

When we first alerted readers to our initial call for a bullish breakout in CSCO it was the middle of late summer of 2017, when the stock was trading near $31.50 per share. Our forecasts called for an end to the 15-year trading range experienced by those holding the stock (which broke forcefully once the short portions of the market were forced to capitulate). It was our belief at the time that this tech-bubble survivor was worth more than the market thought it was, and the chart above shows CSCO’s performance for the life of the position.

Earnings Chart: Yahoo Finance

The networking giant’s recent earnings releases have helped things. Cisco’s last release, in particular, showed revenue growth for the first time in more than 18 months. This has propelled the stock to levels the market has not seen since the dot-com bust that followed the millennial change. The “cherry on top” for shareholders has been the company’s reaffirmation of its dividend growth projections (with a 14% increase) and $25 billion in share buybacks. Cisco broke six straight quarters of sales declines and we expect this trend to continue through its next releases.

The most recent quarterly figures to revenue gains to $11.89 billion (from $11.58 billion last year). Analysts estimated revenues of $11.81 billion would be seen. The fiscal second-quarter loss of $8.78 billion comes out to $1.78 per share, and this comes after net incomes of $2.35 billion (47 cents per share) were posted during the same period last year. Adjusted earnings were 63 cents per share (not including $11.1 billion in charges from the U.S. tax reforms). Analyst surveys called for adjusted earnings of 59 cents per share (while the Cisco expected 58 cents to 60 cents per share).

Income Statement Figures: Cisco Systems

Particularly striking was the services revenue, which rose 3% to $3.18 billion (a 0.9% rise to $3.13 billion was expected). Security revenue was also strong at 6% (to $558 million) but Wall Street was expecting stronger gains of 10% (to $582.8 million). Applications revenue was also up 6%. No matter how you look at these numbers, these are still excellent performances - and this shows that Cisco’s investments are paying solid returns. CEO Chuck Robbins looks to be doing all of the right things, and this is instilling confidence in investors.

Income Statement Figures: Cisco Systems

Will these trends continue? For the fiscal third quarter, Cisco expects earnings of 64 cents to 66 cents per share along with revenues of $12.3 billion to $12.54 billion. The consensus analysts estimates suggest earnings will come in slightly below that at 62 cents per share (on revenues of $12.13 billion).

Ultimately, this means that a simple a weaker earnings report could have limited impact on share values. Separately supporting the outlook is the fact that Cisco increased its dividend payouts by 14% (to 33 cents per share). Sometimes, a bull trend starts from the top, and Cisco’s announcement to buy back an additional $25 billion in shares raises its total repurchase authorization to $31 billion. The company is eating its own cooking and, with a yield of 3% and a safe payout ratio of 56.7%, we couldn’t be happier to register a “buy” call for this champion.

CSCO Chart Analysis: Dividend-Investments.com

In the chart above, we have highlighted most of the activity that has unfolded since we initially opened the bullish position. Encouragingly, Cisco has grown its dividend for the past seven years and these are elevated payouts when compared to the low-interest rate environment that is still seen currently. Dividend increases should continue, given the stock’s low payout ratio (56.7%). Analysts expect Cisco to grow earnings by more than 10% per year. So, if this does occur (and if dividends are raised appropriately), bullish investors could be seeing something approaching a $0.50 per share, per quarter payout in five years. Is this your last chance to buy the stock at historically weak levels? Possibly.

What is your position on CSCO? We look forward to reading your comments. Stay tuned to Dividend Investors and receive our next alerts by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of the page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.