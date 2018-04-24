Price To Sales As A Valuation Tool

Price to sales cuts out a lot of accounting games and manipulation and is the most simple valuation metric investors can use to identify cheap vs. expensive stocks and markets. Revenues are sales. A sale is a sale, and the money collected in total is less easy to manipulate and a better reflection of business health than book value (which can be worthless) and earnings, which are easier to massage than the total compensation a business receives from a deal. Channel stuffing and aggressive revenue recognition are still hard for regulators to detect, and sometimes, the practices are perfectly legal - shady accounting is nevertheless harder to perfect with regards to overall revenue and cash flow data. Price to sales is a valuable market metric which can point toward a cheap or undervalued stock. Stocks can be valued at low prices for many reasons, some of which have to do with structural problems or agency conflicts.

As Bill Hester, CFA pointed out in 2007:

"If a profits recession unfolds, and especially if it unfolds in a slow-motion manner, the market's P/E ratio may turn out to be a poor measure of valuation. Using price/fundamental ratios is a shortcut method for estimating the value of a business, or a whole index full of businesses, in the S&P 500's case. It works better when the denominator of the equation is relatively stable. Although prices of publicly traded businesses fluctuate wildly, the values of those businesses should move around much less. That's why when valuing companies Ben Graham instructed his students to use average earnings - over a period of 7-10 years. Average earnings help smooth the ups and downs of the business cycle. And they help put late-stage peak earnings into better context."

We have discussed in depth the sad fact that the CAPE or 10-year average of earnings now trades at an astronomical 33.7X earnings. Today's price to sales ratio on the S&P 500 is a whopping 2.3X or higher than 2000 and 1929. Now that I have your attention, you should probably lighten up on stocks. You don't want to capitulate bullish stocks and corporate bonds here. They are both looking like long-term sells here. Now is the time to play it safe, hedge some currency risk, look overseas for bargains, and hold lots of cash. Selling some stock here is a layup as stocks are for the most part absurdly overvalued as an asset class. Just remember, financial assets are overvalued, thanks to corporate buybacks, cheap money and interest costs, and central bankers buying stocks and bonds relentlessly.

For now, that trend is still well in place. One day, however, the bubble has to pop. The generational top is approaching quite rapidly or price to sales simply doesn't work anymore and decades of this metric's study were all for not. The people who don't believe in bubbles often are the reason for them, and when this bubble pops, it could be a rough stretch for American stock market investors. For my money, a married put option or collar strategy is crucial for navigating legacy positions with low-cost basis positions that carry substantial capital gains issues. "Timing the market" is a fool's errand. However, preparing when market conditions point towards manic overvaluation only makes pragmatic business sense. As a business broker for a few years at different times in my life, I can tell you that different folks expense different things. But if the money comes in, most (but not all) guys put it on their taxes at year-end. That revenue figure is much easier for the IRS to verify than the net income number. In private markets for businesses, revenues are often a market metric in specific consolidating industries.

Note that the Nasdaq 100 is the worst offender in terms of not only cash flows and earnings but also price to revenue. We are not bagging on the growth, but we don't want to hold the bag when the dump begins either. Take a look at the "Hanging Man" and Doji Candles on the chart below:

Of course, with a dozen central banks printing money out of thin air to buy shares in FANG, technical analysis (like valuation-based analysis) only works in a free market. It's very hard to make the case that today's market involves "hands-free" price discovery, given that the Japanese central bank owns half of JGBs and over 4% of the US stock market. Our own central bank is reportedly looking to sell around $80 billion of shorter-term treasuries per month starting this spring; so maybe you might know a guy looking to buy them here - short-term treasuries do look attractive on a relative basis, especially compared to longer-dated bonds.

Price to sales should be affected positively from tax cuts. However, valuations do not exist in a vacuum when the risk-free rate rises, thanks to planned central bank interest rate hikes. Just because the US stock market is fully valued (or worse), you shouldn't eschew equities entirely. Many overseas markets are attractively priced. Russia is trading for a price to sales of .9X, while China trades for just .7X sales. Poland is cheap at .8X sales as is Italy at .6X sales. Of course, selling all of your Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares and going long Greece at a .7X price to sales ratio may come with added, or at least a different set of risks.

The bottom line, as it pertains to private equity, is that emerging Europe, Asia, and Latin America offer better valuations but added political uncertainty. For public equity market investors, however, these risks seem worth the potential reward. As a diversifier away from a US-centric investment universe, we feel many of the country-specific ETFs offer decent relative value such as EWJ, EWA, RSX, FXI, and EWU. Don't rush out and buy these without also buying longer dated puts on them.

In conclusion, price to sales is likely the best metric for identifying cheap markets. In the US, it is hard to argue that our markets are cheap on a price to sales basis. Value in private markets exists but in the sub $1MM revenue space only. Paying 3-7X earnings for companies with no real estate and a net income over $1MM seems a bit risky when compared to "work free" investments in country-specific ETFs trading for a similar price to sales ratio. Only in fragmented, overlooked industries can today's private equity investor find value.

