Arista Networks: The Time Has Come

Arista Networks (ANET) is scheduled to announce its first quarter earnings report next week. The company's shares have largely been distressed and haven't recovered since its last earnings call, so investors would be hoping to get some positive announcements that can potentially fire up the stock. Only time will tell what the actual numbers will look like, but in the meantime, I wanted to discuss a few key items that investors should be watching closely when the software networking stalwart hosts its Q1 earnings on May 3. Let's take a look.

Growth Momentum

Let me start by giving credit where it's due. Arista's management has done a fantastic job at growing its business amidst cut-throat competition. They didn't compete merely on price, but also focused on research and development in relevant fields which, in turn, enabled them to come out with products that offered cutting-edge performance at competitive price points. So, it wasn't a fluke that the company managed to grab a significant piece of the high-speed switch market from the current industry leader, Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO).

(Source: Business Quant, MarketXLS)

I've attached a chart above for your reference. Arista's growth rate has simply been phenomenal and the company continues to develop industry-leading networking solutions to continue growing going forward. This at least goes to show that the management isn't sitting on its laurels from past years but is actually working proactively with its engineering team to drive growth over the years to come. But I suppose the issue at hand here is that the market might be expecting a lot from Arista's management.

I'd like to point to readers that Arista is currently trading at about 11 times and 48 times its trailing twelve-month sales and earnings, respectively. These pricey multiples indicate that the market is willing to be a part of Arista's stellar growth story even if it means paying a premium for it. I have no doubt that the company will continue to grow over the coming years. But we must acknowledge the fact that Arista may not necessarily be able to maintain its historical growth momentum with its size increasing every quarter.

In fact, this aspect of Arista's business came to bite investors in the last earnings call. The company has been growing its revenues at 40%-plus rates for many quarters now, but its management noted that their growth rate would moderate to mid-20% for the year. This sent its shares spiraling down by as much as 23% in a matter of four trading sessions and the stock is yet to fully regain those past levels.

...we will face some tough comparables for year over year revenue growth as we move through 2018. And with this in mind, I would reiterate Jayshree's comments from last quarter with respect to top line growth moderating to a more typical mid 20s for the year. - Ita Brennan at Arista's Q4 conference call.

The strange part here is that analysts are already modeling for Arista's growth to slow down substantially over the next few years and yet its shares continue to trade at lofty multiples. I suppose either the market or the analyst community is bound to be wrong on this one, primarily because:

If the market participants believe that Arista's lofty multiples are justified, then it's implying that the company would continue growing at its historical rates for the next several quarters, or; If the analyst community thinks that Arista's growth momentum would slow down substantially going forward, then it would imply that its trading multiples are currently overreaching.

(Source: Business Quant, MarketXLS, Estimates from 4-traders.com)

Management had guided in their last earnings call that revenues for Q1 would be anywhere between $450 million and $468 million which is more or less in line with the analyst consensus of $463 million. But rather than focusing merely on the extent of Arista's beat or miss, I recommend that readers also closely track its sales growth for Q1 and guided rate of sales growth for Q2. I suppose changes to its growth momentum can make or break the investor's sentiment relating to the company due to the aforementioned reasons.

Market Share Evolution

Anyone closely following the sector would know that Arista has been growing at Cisco's expense. It's not like the former managed to grow its sales over the past several years simply because the entire industry was growing and it grew along in tandem with others, or that it hiked its average selling prices ((ASPs)) to boost sales. Rather, Arista has been coming out with disruptive products that offer similar if not better levels of flexibility and functionality at competitive price-points compared to industry standards.

(Source: Arista)

The chart attached above would indicate that Arista's market share is quite small compared to Cisco's. But the fact of the matter is that Cisco is a giant and already has solutions for the broad swath of the networking industry. On the other hand, Arista is a much smaller firm that is selectively going after opportunities in the high-speed segment to make the most of its limited resources, whether it's cash, manpower, or intellectual property.

Besides that, another prevalent trend in the chart above is that Arista has gradually managed to grow its share in the segment over time. Meanwhile, Cisco's market share has continuously declined. Granted that revenues indicate how a company is performing from a financial standpoint, but market share figures tend to indicate the competitiveness of concerned companies on an operational level, which is equally important in my opinion. So, I would also be closely tracking Arista's market share gains for the quarter.

International Expansion

Arista doesn't provide a segment-wise breakdown of its sales, so it's hard to really predict how things will evolve on a more granular level. But given what we have access to, I'll be looking at its geographical mix. The company generates most of its revenues from the U.S for the time being.

(Source: Business Quant)

It's a well-known fact that Arista is a technologically sound company, with products that are making the industry-leaders very anxious. So, rather than limiting its prowess and the associated gains to just the U.S., I suppose Arista can make a killing if it could come up with a coordinated international sales effort.

It would extend Arista's competitiveness in other established international markets as well. This would not only diversify its revenue streams and reduce its risk exposure but it will also unlock growth in geographical regions that Arista hasn't fully tapped yet. In addition to moving to 400G switches in 2019, I suspect its international expansion efforts could also pave way for continued growth over the years to come.

So, I'll be also looking at Arista's geographical sales mix when it reports its Q1 earnings on May 3.

Your Takeaway

When Arista comes out with its Q1 earnings report on May 3, everyone will be watching its sales growth and guidance figures. Given the company's growth potential, presented by 400G transition next year and the scope of its international expansion, I'm of the opinion that Arista can grow faster than what analysts are currently modeling for. Therefore, I would recommend that readers ignore the short-term noise and focus on the bigger picture. Tracking the aforementioned key items can provide us with a better understanding of where its shares could be headed next.

