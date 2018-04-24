Tech Stock Meltdown Is Only Just The Start

Fundamentals can often improve even as stock prices plummet. Energy investors got a taste of that the last 16-months, and tech investors are about to get a taste of that.

We believe the negative reflexive feedback loop has now started for tech stocks, which will lead to more downside.

Welcome to the meltdown edition of HFIR Daily!

Technology stocks (XLK) are leading the market lower today. Despite better than expected earnings, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), one of the fab 4s of the FANG complex, is down some ~5% on the day.

At the start of April, we published one of our exclusive pieces to the public titled, "The Economist Cover Is One Of The Greatest Contrarian Indicators, Did It Mark The Top Of The FANG Complex?"

We wrote at the time that investors were complacent of the risks the FANG complex possessed. We said:

How much of the US retail sector does Amazon have to achieve to justify its current market valuation of ~$623 billion? Or how about Facebook's and Google’s valuation of ~$527 billion and ~$795 billion, respectively? How much global ad market share do these two have to achieve to justify their market cap? These are some fundamental questions investors are not asking today. When we see the sell-side and consensus make obvious statements like, “Amazon will disrupt this industry” or “Facebook and Google will change the internet,” we remind ourselves that only in a euphoric market are investors asking questions of “the potential” versus what’s going on. We have long argued that it’s complacency that has the market fooled, not the lack of intellect. The sky-high valuations of the tech giants coinciding with the release of this Economist cover is a clear illustration of complacency. Obvious questions that everyone should ask are not being asked, and the future is assumed to be a replay of the last 10 years. But what if none of that is true?

The reality of the situation is that the outperformance of the FANG complex had little to do with fundamentals and more to do with momentum + passive ETF bubble.

If this thesis is correct then, no matter how "strong" the perceived earnings beat will be, the tech behemoths have topped out as we believe 2018 will be the "inflection year."

In what we believe to be one of the best write-ups this year, 13D Research, a truly spectacular research firm, and contrarian thinkers published a report titled, "Why the co-dependence between big tech and passive and algorithmic investing could cause far more pain than most anticipate."

In this report, 13D argues that as the FAANG stocks lose momentum. The loss of upside momentum will inevitably turn into downside momentum and beget more downside momentum.

We quote as follows:

Throughout the near-decade-long bull run, tech giants and passive and algorithmic investing ascended hand-in-hand. The more a small group of tech companies dominated market returns, the less active investors could outperform tech-heavy indexes. And the more capital herded to passive and quant strategies, the less firm-by-firm price discovery could restrain tech stock inflation. It was a virtual feedback loop and the consequence is historic capital concentration in the tech sector. Companies in the NYSE FANG+ Index are valued at a multiple that’s almost three times that of the broader gauge, a greater divergence than at the top of the dot-com bubble. According to a Morgan Stanley analysis, “the e-commerce bubble” — which includes FANG plus Twitter and Ebay — has inflated 617% since the financial crisis, making it the third largest bubble of the past 40 years behind only tech in 2000 and U.S. housing in 2008.

To add fuel to the fire, Morgan Stanley reported that tech now occupied the top ranking within the momentum trade strategies:

Source: Morgan Stanely

This comes despite a late sell-off in March, which indicates to us that there's more downside pressure ahead as this strategy unwinds.

Why is this important to us?

For most of our readers, our expertise is in the energy sector with a deep understanding in the oil and natural gas market, so what does understanding why technology stocks will sell-off play a role in any of this?

This is because of our belief of the "great rotation".

In an exclusive report we published to HFI Research subscribers over the weekend titled, "The Positive Reflexive Feedback Loop Has Started – All The Dips In Energy Stock Pullbacks Must Be Followed By Higher Highs And All The Rallies In Technology Stocks Must Be Followed By Lower Lows."

We said:

Our view since last year has been that in order for energy stocks to rally, technology stocks must fall. Why? Simple, it’s complacency. In a report, we wrote on April 8 titled, “Inflection Year – The last will be first. Sectors that have underperformed the last 10-years will start to outperform and sectors that have outperformed will underperform.” We quoted four examples of market complacency for investors in technology stocks, and the overwhelming consensus at the time was that the sell-off in tech stocks didn’t bother any of the retail investors. Some even expressed that if the stocks sold-off more, they would buy the dip with the belief that prices will move higher. The dip-buying mentality is just a form of complacency. Towards the end of any cycle, dumb money starts to enter the market while the smart money starts to exit. Are tech investors now being held by dumb money? What’s certain in our view is that over the course of the next several months, any rally in tech stocks have to be met with lower lows, and any dips in energy stocks have to be met with higher highs. Only in such a scenario will the complacency be washed away in the market. Once the dip buyers in technology stocks are met with persistently lower prices, the mentality will shift from “buy the dips” to “sell the rips”, and this reflexive feedback loop will translate into more selling and more downward pressure.

In order for a new sector to lead the market, there needs to be a loss of confidence in the previous leader, which in this case is the tech sector. As a result, the sentiment indicator for us was for a material improvement in relative performance between the energy heavyweights and tech heavyweights.

To add an ally to our theory, Jeffrey Gundlach presented at the IRA Sohn conference yesterday that investors should long XOP and short FB.

Concluding Thoughts

To sum up our thoughts, we believe the tech sell-off is just starting. If our understanding of why it rallied so much in the first place is correct, then the virtuous cycle will inevitably turn into a vicious cycle. Questions investors never bothered to analyze before like new regulatory risks or valuation start to creep in, which in our view presents an element of uncertainty that should lower the trading multiples of many of these companies.

In addition, the negative reflexive feedback loop could cascade into more negativity, and markets are often driven by short-term sentiment and liquidity flows than fundamentals. So while the underlying business dynamics of technology companies remain overwhelmingly bullish, investors have to understand what caused prices to increase in the first place followed by what may follow afterward.

Fundamentals can often improve even as stock prices plummet. Energy investors got a taste of that the last 16-months, and tech investors are about to get a taste of that in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are short FB, GOOGL, AMZN, NFLX, TSLA, XLK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.