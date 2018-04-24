Barrick Gold: Complete Analysis Of The First-Quarter 2018 Results

Barrick Gold as a long-term investor's opportunity and I recommend accumulating the stock on any weakness, especially at or under $12.25.

Barrick Gold expects gold production in the second quarter to be roughly in line with the first quarter at around 1 million ounces.

Barrick Gold presents a rock-solid balance sheet, and I call it a "cash machine" with free cash flow of $689 million ("TTM") or $0.59 per share.

I am not entirely impressed with this quarter results, and I am glad that the company was able to get $1,329 per ounce for its gold.

Investment Thesis

Barrick Gold (ABX) is one of the largest gold producers in the world. The stock price has suffered from a gold price slump and high debt on its balance sheet, which reaches over $12.75 billion in 4Q'14, and despite an impressive comeback in 2016, the stock price has been sliding down since then.

However, while the company held one of the highest Debt/Equity ratio among its peers, Barrick Gold management was undoubtedly aware of its debt issue. The company has made significant strides to cut its long-term debt to $6.401 billion as of March 31, 2018, and expects to reduce it further to $5 billion at the end of this year. Net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is now 1.07x.

This critical goal combined to a constant free cash flow prompts me to continue to support Barrick Gold as a long-term investor's opportunity and I recommend accumulating the stock on any weakness, especially at or under $12.25.

Note: During the first quarter, S&P Global Ratings and Moody's Investors Service upgraded Barrick's credit rating, citing significant improvements in free cash flow generation and liquidity, supported by the Company's low-cost portfolio and favorable geopolitical risk profile.

To reduce debt to $5 billion this year will be costly and challenging. Catherine P. Raw, CFO, said in the 4Q17 conference call (emphasis added):

We exceeded our 2017 debt repayments target achieving a total debt reduction of $1.51 billion. Our goal remains to reduce out total debt to around $5 billion by the end of this year. However, with our bonds now trading at between 119%, 125% premium to par, we will only take those actions where the risk/reward tradeoff makes sense.

Note: The debt reduction has been driven mainly by selling the company's non-core assets to optimize its balance sheet.

The company continues to expect full-year gold production of 4.5-5.0 million ounces, at the cost of sales of $810-$850 per ounce, and all-in sustaining costs of $765-$815 per ounce.

Barrick Gold expects gold production in the second quarter to be roughly in line with the first quarter at around one million ounces, mainly due to the impact of a scheduled maintenance shutdown at the Barrick Nevada roaster.

ABX - Balance Sheet And Production In 1Q'2018: The raw numbers.

Barrick Gold 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Billion 2.245 2.231 2.315 2.238 1.930 2.012 2.297 2.319 1.993 2.160 1.993 2.228 1.790 Net Income in $ Billion 0.057 -0.009 -0.264 -2.622 -0.083 0.138 0.175 0.425 0.679 1.084 -0.011 -0.314 0.158 EBITDA $ Billion 0.80 0.69 0.49 -2.63 0.66 0.88 1.12 0.89 1.63 1.56 0.41 1.27 0.53 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 2.5% 0 0 0 0 6.9% 7.6% 18.3% 34.1% 50.2% 0 0 8.8% EPS diluted in $/share 0.05 -0.01 -0.23 -2.25 -0.07 0.12 0.15 0.36 0.58 0.93 -0.01 -0.27 0.14 Cash from operations in $ Million 316 525 1255 698 451 527 951 711 495 448 532 590 507 Capital Expenditure in $ Billion 514 499 389 311 270 253 277 326 334 405 307 350 326 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -198 26 866 387 181 274 674 385 161 43 225 240 181 Total Cash $ Billion 2.26 2.12 3.32 2.46 2.32 2.44 2.65 2.39 2.23 2.93 2.03 2.23 2.38 Long term Debt in $ Billion 12.90 12.82 12.32 9.97 9.13 9.00 8.54 7.93 7.75 7.44 6.45 6.42 6.40 Dividend per share in $ 0.05 0.05 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.165 1.165 1.165 1.165 1.165 1.165 1.165 1.165 1.166 1.166 1.166 1.167 1.166 Gold Production 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 Gold Production K Oz 1390 1445 1663 1619 1280 1340 1381 1516 1309 1432 1243 1339 1049 Copper Productiom Mlbs - - - - - - - 101 - - - 99 85 AISC $/Oz 927 895 771 733 706 782 704 732 772 710 772 756 804 AISC by-product $/Oz - - - - - - - 749 795 - - 772 827 Gold price realized $/Oz 1,219 1,192 1,124 1,106 1,181 1,259 1,335 1,222 1,219 1,257 1,274 1,278 1,329

1 - Gold Production Details

Gold Production for first-quarter 2018 is quite disappointing albeit still within guidance as indicated above in the last 4Q'18 presentation.

Production of gold is down 19.9% from a year ago, and down 21.6% sequentially. The gold output is a multi-year low as we can see in the chart below. I am not sure how the market will interpret the next results.

However, with gold price averaging $1,329 per ounce, the weak effect of the gold production this quarter on the revenues and free cash flow has been significantly reduced. One significant indication in the last results is that Porgera mine has suffered some damage after the earthquake:

As previously reported, the power plant that supplies electricity to the Porgera Joint Venture mine was damaged during an earthquake that struck Papua New Guinea on February 26, 2018. The mine's processing plant is currently operating at approximately 25 percent capacity.

Note: Business interruption insurance is anticipated to mitigate a significant portion of earnings lost as a result of this natural event.

After comparing the preceding quarter to the first-quarter 2018, on a per mine basis, we can conclude that the gold production is significantly lower this quarter for every single mine. It is not particularly about one mine, but generalized to all producing mines as the graph below is showing.

Copper production is different with Zaldivar doing well but Lumwana going down significantly.

AISC (by-product) is still one of the best in the industry with $804 per ounce in 1Q'18, which gives a $525 per ounce profit margin based on $1,329 / Oz for gold.

2 - Balance Sheet analysis.

Barrick reported its first quarter 2018 results on April 23, 2018. The company delivered earnings in line with expectation. Net earnings for the first quarter were $158 million or $0.14 per share. Adjusted net earnings increased to $170 million or $0.15 per share compared to $0.14 last year. Total revenues for 1Q'18 were $1.790 billion.

One crucial financial element that deserves some serious attention is the ability of the company to deliver sufficient free cash flow. On a yearly base, FCF is now $689 million, which is more than adequate to pay for the $140 million annually and leaves a large security margin.

Free cash flow is an important clue that should always be carefully evaluated when looking at a long-term investment. ABX passes the test here. However, due to an increase in CapEx in 2Q'18, I expect Free cash flow to be lower sequentially.

The balance sheet improved in 1Q'18:

Strong near and medium-term liquidity of $6.38 billion including a $4 billion undrawn credit facility.

About 75% of the debt due after 2032 and less than $100 million due before 2024.

One issue for the company is about the gold reserves, which were revised down by 25% last year to 64.55 M Oz, as it sold off some non-core assets and changed its plan for a South American asset.

Another worry is that production for H1 2018 is seen at ~2.1 M Oz now, and to reach guidance 2018, Barrick Gold will have to show a substantial H2 2018. The company is confident to achieve its guidance 2018:

The completion of development work, stripping, and maintenance in the second quarter, along with access to higher grades in the second half of the year, is expected to drive stronger production in the third and fourth quarters, at lower costs compared to the first half of 2018. In particular, we expect higher production from Barrick Nevada and Pueblo Viejo in the second half of the year, driven by higher grades and throughput.

Conclusion

Barrick Gold presents a rock-solid balance sheet and I consider the miner as a "cash machine" with free cash flow of $689 million ("TTM") or $0.59 per share. It is the bottom line for investors despite a not-so-stellar quarter.

I am not entirely impressed with this quarter results, and I am glad that the company was able to get $1,329 per ounce for its gold. Otherwise, it could have been much worse. Barrick Gold beat earnings by $0.01 and missed slightly in revenues by $50 million.

Trading ABX in correlation with the gold price is imperative, and these results are another undeniable proof. The short-term range of gold is $1360 to $1320 which is very healthy and allows Barrick Gold to thrive despite some concerning weaknesses in gold production that hopefully will be solved in H2 2018.

Finally, Barrick Gold has indicated that it will not divest any more assets to reduce the debt, implying that the dividend could be raised later:

The Company does not intend to sell additional assets for purposes of debt reduction, and will use cash on hand and cash flow from operations for future debt repayments. Proceeds from any future portfolio optimization will be used to enhance our project pipeline, or returned to shareholders.

Technical Analysis (short term).

ABX is still forming a descending channel pattern with a resistance in the low $13 (sell flag). While I believe these results are positive, I do not think they will be enough for a breakout, and it is likely that ABX will retrace around $12.25 (buy flag) before eventually resuming an uptrend with a strong H2 2018 production expected.

Thus, I am confident that ABX is a good investment and I am prepared to accumulate on any weakness.

