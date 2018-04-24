Costamare: Buy The Reversal

Costamare (CMRE) looks like an attractive opportunity at current levels as its share price reverses higher amid an improving economic backdrop. Its share price collapsed lower from 2014-2016 due to global economic health concerns, which weighed on global trade. Broader sentiment is improving now, however, which is boosting industry fundamentals. Management has also made a strong push to improve the company's balance sheet by reducing debt levels. I am buying stock in the name.

Price Action

CMRE's share price has declined significantly in recent years due to a downturn in the shipping industry. Weakness in global trade weighed on the company's operations, which pushed its share price significantly lower. Its share price, however, looks to be forming a bottoming pattern as management becomes more optimistic about the company's fundamental backdrop.

The pace of declines for the company's share price slowed at the start of 2016. This coincided with a bottom in commodity markets, as well as general signs that global economic growth was improving. I am buying stock in the name as management is seeing signs of a fundamental upswing, which should boost investor sentiment, potentially leading to share price gains in coming quarters.

Fundamental Narrative

CMRE looks to benefit from a stronger economic backdrop, as well as an improved balance sheet, potentially boosting its share price in coming years. The company owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. It has a fleet of 71 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 466,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (NYSE:TEU), including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 462,000 TEU, and 1 new build vessel of 3,800 TEU.

As of the most recent quarter, larger vessels have captured most of the upswing in market demand, with this potentially giving a further boost to the smaller sizes in the future as well, according to management. On CMRE's chartering side, they have chartered 16 ships in total since last quarter, with no ships laid up. This signals that supply/demand dynamics are tightening, and idle inventory is greatly reducing.

Almost all of CMRE's current contracted cash comes from its first class charterers such as Evergreen, MSC, Maersk, Cosco and Hapag Lloyd, according to its earnings call. They have $1.2 billion in contracted revenues and the remaining time charter duration of about three years.

Moreover, charter rates have moved up substantially over the last year. The idle fleet currently is at a low level of 1.8%, according to management. Its order book remains at historically low levels of less than 13%, with management actively looking for new transactions in this market environment. Charter rate improvements are also a sign of market tightening, which could be a predictor of future revenue and earnings growth.

The newbuilding market has not been very active, but CMRE is seeing signs of improvement. The company has done a number of newbuildings recently and has arranged pre- and post-delivery financing with top class charterers, signaling newbuilding could be a source for new transactions going forward.

Additionally, the second hand market has been active. CMRE recently bought a second hand ship, the CMA CGM L’Etoile, a 2005-built 2,500 TEUs, with equity. Management feels this is a good acquisition, with more potential deals to be done in the second hand market over coming years, either with or without medium or long-term charters.

The upswing in the market over the last few years has left the company with cash on the balance sheet of roughly $219 million. CMRE is conservatively managing its balance sheet, having brought down net debt from $1.7 billion in 2013 to $1 billion as of today, according to its earnings call. At roughly a 50% leverage level, management believes the company still has a competitive cost of capital, with access to commercial bank debt at very competitive terms. This should aid the company going forward as it continues to expand and positions for a further upswing in the market.

Below is a chart of CMRE's net debt issuance, revenue, and earnings per share. Revenue and earnings have declined in recent years due to weakness in the shipping market. Management has used this opportunity, however, to improve the company's balance sheet by reducing its debt load. With the market showing signs of a turnaround, CMRE's operations are better able to benefit due to the recent moves management has made. Fundamental improvement should boost investor sentiment, potentially leading CMRE's share price higher in coming years.

Source: YCharts

Conclusion

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMRE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.