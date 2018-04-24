What Are You Afraid Of?

What a wonderful party it has been for the past decade. Returning from the brink of near destruction, the U.S. stock market as measured by the S&P 500 Index has nearly quadrupled from its post crisis lows to its recent all-time highs. In the process, the trauma associated with the financial crisis has become a distant memory for many, as such feelings have been replaced for many by the notion that relentless stock market gains are set to last forever. And perhaps they will. But market conditions have been slowly changing over the past few months, foreshadowing that we may be entering an entirely new and far more challenging market climate in stark contrast to what so many investors have come to know and expect for nearly a decade now. Are you and your portfolio ready for such a change?

Haven’t We Seen This Before?

The stock market has been struggling a bit as of late. It’s not that it’s necessarily been doing badly. After all, it hasn’t even fallen below its 200-day moving average support in any sustained way. But it hasn’t been doing all that great either.

First, it has been more than 60 trading days since the S&P 500 Index (SPY) last set a new all-time high on January 26. This marks the longest such streak since the 207 trading day stretch from May 20, 2015 to March 16, 2016. Of course, the stock market certainly more than overcame this past bout of uncertainty, as it proceeded to gain as much as +36% on a price basis alone through its recent peak in late January. So the lack of new all-time highs alone certainly cannot be considered a cause for concern. If anything, it could be considered nothing more than a period of healthy consolidation.

But another factor working against the stock market this time around is the shift on the monetary policy front. During past bouts of market volatility during the post crisis period, the U.S. Federal Reserve along with its global central bank counterparts would always come running with reassuring words about moving slowly on interest rates and promises of more stimulus if needed. But such sentiments no longer exist in the current market environment. The U.S. Federal Reserve has already raised interest rates once this year, is almost certain to raise by two more quarter points in June and September, and is currently estimated at a one-in-two chance to raise for a fourth time in 2018 come December. This is a central bank that is maintaining its resolve to raise interest rates and shrink its balance sheet despite any recent market wavering. In short, the Fed no longer has the back of stock investors, at least not for the moment (give me down -20% or more on the S&P over the course of a month or so and I’m sure they’ll be rushing back at that point. This is what the broader market still expects at the end of the day, which is not healthy).

Of course, what other major global central banks are doing matters just as much for the U.S. stock market, and while the People’s Bank of China (GXC) did incrementally shrink their balance sheet in March after expanding it by nearly three quarters of a trillion U.S. dollars since early 2017, it seems that these other banks may not share the Fed’s resolve to remain steadfast in tightening policy. For the bulls, the fact that stimulus will still be pouring in from somewhere is reassuring. For the more skeptical among us, the fact that global central bank policy is becoming increasingly disconnected can alone be a source of market turbulence.

At least for the last few months, investors have been feeling unsettled for the last few months now. And this comes despite the fact that they are getting everything they have been wanting for so long and more in terms of corporate earnings growth, which is projected to explode higher over the course of the coming year thanks in large part to the corporate tax cut legislation passed by Congress at the end of last year. Never mind that the vast majority of these increased earnings appear destined for stock buybacks and dividends. Who needs more capital expenditures to promote sustained economic growth, right?

Volatility Revenge

The fear increasingly infecting investors in 2018 can be reflected in two ways. And both are disconcerting developments for those that are hoping for today’s bull market to sustain itself indefinitely into the future.

The first is the sustained rise in stock market volatility in recent months. After consistently trading below 10 on the CBOE Volatility Index (VXX) for much of 2017, the VIX suddenly spiked to the upside at the start of February, obliterating a fledging “asset class” in short volatility in the process as the U.S. stock market was suddenly careening to the downside after hitting new all-time highs.

The storm just as quickly ended over the course of six trading days by February 9, but what has been disconcerting in the months since is not that the stock market could not find its way back to new highs, but that volatility could not make its way back to previous lows. Instead, the VIX has remained elevated over 15 and on a number of occasions since has pushed its way back into the high 20s.

Why would this recently higher volatility be any cause for concern? Because previously throughout the post crisis period, volatility would quickly die down after periods of market turbulence. Instead, the last time we saw volatility fall so low for such a prolonged period of time before shifting sustainably higher was during the 2006 to 2007 period. For just as 2017 had comparably low volatility to 2006, 2018 is bringing with it notably greater sustained volatility than 2007. Back then the VIX could not find its way back below 12. Later in the year, it couldn’t get back below 18. And then all hell broke loose. I’m not saying that 2019 is going to look like 2008 based on this comparison, but what it does suggest that if volatility remains elevated in 2018 and continues to move into higher channels as the year progresses, that it may be foreshadowing a bull market top may be set this year even if we see new all-time highs on the S&P 500 Index (IVV) in the summer or the fall.

As a quick editorial aside, the next bear market whenever it may finally arrive is neither likely to resemble the financial crisis nor the bursting of the tech bubble for that matter. Both were violent. And both were quick. Instead, I believe the next bear market will be insidious slow, relentlessly long, and completely unforgiving to those investors not diligently doing their homework all along the way once it finally takes hold. Why? Because monetary policy makers, the primary folks that matter at the end of the day in determining the fate of financial markets whether we like it or not, will have insufficient ammunition to overcome the downside forces, yet they will try to fight the bear at every turn, thus needlessly prolonging the corrective phase just as much as they needlessly prolonged the current recovery phase that is preceding it. But such is the subject for another article on another future day.

From Comatose To Terror

Another disconcerting development for the U.S. stock market is its sudden awakening in 2018 from its 2017 slumber. Let me rephrase that. The market this year has been the equivalent of patient emerging from a comatose state into a thrashing nightmare.

Consider the following. In 2017, the U.S. stock market as measured by the S&P 500 Index had one of its most placid years in history. On only 8 of the 251 trading days did the stock market move in more than 1% in either direction, with four +1% and four -1% days each. At 3.19%, this marked the fourth lowest percentage of trading days where the market moved in excess of 1% in either direction in a calendar year in the past 90 years. The only other years where the stock market was even more subdued was 1944, 1963 and 1964.

The first instance in 1944 is a bit of an outlier considering that the entire world was at war at the time, but even with this qualifier it is worth noting that stocks eventually peaked just over a year later once volatility returned and subsequently fell into a three year long bear market with declines of over 25% on a nominal basis and -42% on a real basis, sending investors back to 1942 levels on an inflation adjusted basis in the process.

The next instance came in the twin years of 1963 and 1964. This time around, the low volatility actually continued for a third year into 1965 (3.57% of trading days with a move of 1% in either direction) before volatility starting coming back to life in 1966. And we all know what followed for the economy and markets over the next 17 years. Put simply, a -62% stock market decline on an inflation adjusted basis over the course of nearly two decades. Returning to the quick editorial aside above, this is what true investor pain looks and feels like. But 1966 to 1982 was a long time ago now.

So where do we stand in this context today? While volatility slowly came back to life in 1945-46 and 1966-68, volatility has absolutely erupted in 2018. Whereas the stock market only moved by more than 1% in either direction in just 8 of 251 trading days in 2017, or 3.19% of the time, it has already done so in a remarkable 31 out of 79 trading days in 2018, or 39.24%. This includes 8 trading days where the market has moved by more than 2% in either direction, or 8.86% of trading days, with seven of those 2% trading days being to the downside (markets are threatening to tack on a ninth 2% trading day and eighth 2% downside day as I write this article on Tuesday afternoon).

Putting the volatility we have seen thus far this year into context, 2018 is setting up to be the seventh most volatile year in terms of 1% or more trading days since World War II. The six years with more 1% moves over this time period? 1974, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2008, and 2009. Gulp. It is also currently on track to be the fourth most volatile year in terms of 2% trading days over this same time period, with only 2002, 2008, and 2009 coming in higher. Gulp redux.

The Bottom Line

Perhaps trading volatility in 2018 will eventually die down. Then again, it might not. In fact, it is even possible that they could build on themselves even further. Regardless, we once again find ourselves navigating in unchartered waters. Investors, or whatever it actually is that drives markets on any given trading day, have gone from being completely checked out to completely freaking out. And it doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon. Instead, it appears at least for now to be building on itself.

All of this brings us back to a couple of key points that will be important to remember as we continue forward in today’s investment markets.

First, markets micromanaged to go relentlessly higher by policy makers are not healthy markets. Instead, they are distorted markets where true price discovery is being unnecessarily obstructed if not completely prevented. Eventually the forces of price discovery will reassert themselves, and the more current prices have been disconnected from reality, the more violent this corrective price discovery process is likely to be. Perhaps what we are seeing now is the very beginning of what may be a long and protracted journey ahead. Only time and the will of policy makers will tell, but expect this volatility to continue, not subside, as we continue through the rest of 2018 and into 2019. In fact, it may even notably increase before it’s all said and done. And it may bring with it a top for the second longest bull market in history to date.

Second, it is almost never what we see that cause markets to go off the rails into the next bear market. Instead, it is almost always something that most investors do not see until it is WAY too late. That’s why the financial media is filled with the “how could we have seen it coming” chorus when a bear market finally takes hold. So for those investors finding comfort in the current corporate earnings forecast along with the improved economic growth forecasts (that have already largely evaporated despite the fact that I still hear some analysts talking this line) that everything is going to be just fine for stocks in the year ahead, remember that the economic growth and corporate earnings forecasts were just as awesome if not more so in 2000 and 2007, yet we were somehow left watching the excrement getting cleaned off the fan blades in the months and years that followed because of forces finally taking hold that so many investors chose to ignore for too long.

So as we continue through 2018, if you find yourself wondering “what are investors so afraid of?”, seize the advantage for your portfolio by wondering instead “what dangers should I be finding today that the rest of the mainstream market is not yet seeing?” For it is likely in the latter where the true upside opportunities will lie for investors both in the coming months and the next few years.

