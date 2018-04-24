Market Volatility Bulletin: Stocks Slip, But Not On A 3-Handle For The 10-Year

CBOE Skew index has gotten the last couple highs and lows for the S&P correct. it's nearing the low end of its range.

The TNX hits 3%. I think Treasury volatility is more what you want to be watching.

Another rough day for stocks with plenty of room for a new narrative to take hold as we head toward the April finish.

Treasury volatility indeed experienced a pick-up over the last several trading sessions (IEF, TLT, AGG). This may end up being a better indicator of market sea-sickness than the absolute level of rates.

For all the supposed impact the 3% print TNX had on stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM), currencies (UUP) barely budged. If one believes that the US yield curve will more or less continue to march higher, then a strong USD should be a reasonable way to play that thesis.

Thoughts on Volatility

For all the pomp, the 3.00% milestone didn’t last long on the first go-around. Personally I think the figure has almost no particular economic significance. I’ll go even further and say that to my view, a range of about 2.25-3.75% is pretty healthy and positive for the 10-yr yield. Too far below that and economic goals are almost certainly not being met, too far above and woah we’ve got a lot of debt to deal with!

Quite a few are calling out drops in FAANG names as the true culprit. GOOG, AMZN, FB, NFLX are not exactly having a great day. Nothing special is needed to get this group on the back heel these days, and they carry a heavy market cap and psychological weight on both the S&P and NASDAQ.

Fun study! And it feels like the upheaval came from out of nowhere. But when vol stays that low for that long, there are eventually going to be some skeletons to clean out of the closet. Stability is inherently destabilizing.

This visual serves as a good lesson in position sizing. Vol is up, and quote size is down. This common-sense approach goes not just for entering an individual trade, but for how large a size any one holding should carry within one’s portfolio. Given the context of the last couple months, today’s price action in stocks was not unprecedented, but it still came on pretty fast and strong. Stay small or none at all.

Term Structure

Today we see almost the opposite situation to what we had a couple weeks back. The 10-day HV is nestled 5.5 vol points below spot VIX. The contango experience from last week was short-lived before reversion back to the more familiar pattern we’ve seen through much of the past month.

At this point, the curve indicates for me a state of calm readiness. The short end wasted no time in jumping higher, while the back end barely flinched.

We still have plenty of trading sessions before we hit month end, but what an April! One gets a sense in the visual above why I believe that for now it is best to think of spot VIX as range bound (14-25). So far, this kind of read has been more helpful than fretting too much either way about the absolute shape of the VX term structure.

The SKEW index has gotten the last couple sell-offs right on the nose. S&P skew hit what I believe was an all-time high in mid March, and bottomed almost right alongside the most recent support levels. Note how quickly SKEWX rose over the last few sessions; it is currently entertaining a more symmetric view of potential market outcomes, as OTM call vols are trading more in parity with OTM put vols.

Conclusion

