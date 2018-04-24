Clorox and the relative safety of dividends.

Are dividends safe?

On June 30, I will retire for a second time, eight years after my first attempt in 2010. The stock market has been my hobby since 1982. I've always liked dividend stocks and for the past decade I've focused exclusively on dividend stocks. My goal has been to create a third stream of retirement income to complement Social Security and a pension annuity.

In recent years, I've communicated with many Seeking Alpha investors with similar goals for developing supplemental retirement income. There are many ways to achieve a growing stream of retirement income. Last December, Steve Bennett published an interesting comparison between a focus on income and a focus on capital gains, arguing for "An Income Approach to Portfolio Management." Steven Bavaria pushes this envelope further by designing a "Savvy Seniors" portfolio focused on very high current income, "i.e., the non-DGI approach."

"DGI" is a common acronym for dividend growth investing. This is the investment strategy that I find most appealing. Last October, David Van Knapp expressed his approach to dividend growth investing in an article entitled, "Trust the Process." Mike Nadel periodically gives us updates about his "Dividend Growth 50" project, a laboratory experiment to track the success of a real-life dividend growth portfolio. Last July, Mike devoted an article to the question, "How Safe Are My Dividends?" Bob Wells has helped many of us scrutinize our portfolios with an eye toward safety. He shared his quest for a portfolio of "Dividend Growth Superstars."

My goal is to design and maintain a portfolio of 30 dividend-paying stocks that provide a relatively safe stream of growing dividends. In this process I've come to appreciate the term "relatively safe dividends." There is inherent risk in the stock market. No one needed this reminder in 2009. However, even after the "dipsy-doodle" market of Q1 2018, we need to be reminded that there are no guarantees in the stock market. A U.S. Treasury note is backed by the "full faith and credit" of the U.S. government, which has an AA+ Standard & Poor's credit rating, just one notch below the AAA rating awarded to Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Microsoft (MSFT).

S&P's 2011 downgrade of U.S. Treasuries to AA+ was a sobering reminder that "relative safety" is as good as it gets in financial markets. I'm comfortable with the relative safety of my dividend portfolio. It's not absolute, but I've put a priority on companies with strong financial fundamentals. I pay attention to credit ratings, though I'm aware of their limitations. S&P maintained a credit rating of "A" on Lehman Brothers until six days before it collapsed in 2008.

I pay attention to the number of consecutive years of dividend increases, a metric monitored by David Fish, whose work is a very valuable resource to many Seeking Alpha participants.

Diversification is another way to mitigate risk. I pay attention to diversification because a diversified portfolio adds another degree of relative safety. Nobel Economist Harry Markowitz famously referred to diversification as "the only free lunch in finance." Ironically, for me diversification is the most difficult of these three contributors to relative safety. I'll say more about that below.

Market weight or equal weight?

We recently began year ten of this long bull market that was born in March, 2009. For the last two-and-a-half years, I've become more cautious and more defensive, though I've stayed fully invested. 2016 and 2017 were years of strong portfolio performance, up 20.7% in 2016 and 15.6% in 2017. During this time I have consciously chosen to give more portfolio weight to stocks with higher credit ratings and longer histories of dividend growth.

I'm now less than a quarter away from entering the distribution phase. As I prepare for this event, I've made some subtle changes in the portfolio, including a movement away from "market weight" to "equal weight." In my effort to build larger positions in large cap blue chips, such as JNJ, MSFT, 3M (MMM) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), the aggregate yield of the portfolio moved below my target of 4%. Thanks largely to the bull market, I've been able to achieve my goal of an approximate yield of 4% with relative safety. (I recognize that each investor may have a different definition of "relative safety.")

The "market weight" nature of the portfolio was somewhat unintentional. I didn't decide to design a mega-cap portfolio, but rather a portfolio with higher credit ratings and longer histories of dividend increases. This population isn't limited to large caps. NW Natural (NWN), for example, is a small natural gas utility with 62 consecutive years of dividend hikes and an A+ credit rating from S&P, which is very high for a utility. But many higher rated companies are very large. Through the years I've had several conversations with SA contributor Bob Wells about his discipline of maintaining an equal weight portfolio, with all positions roughly equal. (He wrote about that in one of his early articles--in 2012--"Dividend Growth Investing: Reflections On What I've Learned.")

Last week, I made some adjustments in the portfolio to move it toward more equal weightings. As with most market decisions, there are pros and cons. Jodie Gunzberg's recent article about the S&P 500 Index vs. an equal weight version of the index notes some of the advantages (and risks) of equal weighting, "There's Nothing Equal About Equal-Weight Returns."

Clorox and the relative safety of dividends.

After several weeks of relative portfolio inaction, I made some portfolio adjustments last week. I closed two positions, Dominion Energy (D) and Target (TGT), and I opened a new position in The Clorox Company (CLX). This reduced the number of individual companies in the portfolio from 31 to 30.

I'm not suggesting anyone should sell D or TGT. My decisions were based on several factors. Target has performed well for me. My cost basis was $54.00 and I sold it at $70.44. I sold it because I felt CLX was a more compelling relative value. I'll say more about CLX in a bit.

After I added D to the portfolio, two events occurred. One was their offer to acquire SCANA (SCG), the South Carolina utility that shuttered its expensive nuclear power plant construction project. The proposed acquisition must be approved by South Carolina regulators and it will be a delicate dance to pacify the state's politicians, rate-payers, and shareholders of both SCG and D. Perhaps the largest factor in my decision was S&P's action on January 3, 2018, to put D on negative credit watch for a possible downgrade to BBB. Dominion's current BBB+ credit rating was already the lowest-rated utility in the portfolio, along with Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP). Another, less important factor was a recent decision by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, that was described in an article by Simply Safe Dividends:

"FERC revised a 2005 tax policy today to no longer allow interstate pipelines owned by MLPs to recover an income tax allowance in the cost of service customers previously had to pay for."

Dominion Energy (D) owns Dominion Midstream Partners (DM), which was impacted by the FERC decision. I decided that I had enough exposure to the pipeline sector through Enterprise Products Partners (EPD). My cost basis for D was $80.38 and I sold it at $66.13.

My gain in TGT was offset by my loss on D. I opened a new position in Clorox this week. I made two purchases, at $119.74 on April 19, and at $114.83 on April 20. My current cost basis in CLX is $117.69.

Why Clorox? Why now?

I resisted adding Clorox to the portfolio for a long time because I thought their debt was too high. That was my mistake because I didn't dig deep enough. The debt looks high because sometimes the "headline number" reflects a company's debt compared to its book value. CLX has a very low book value of $5.88 per share. The company has 129.4 million shares outstanding, giving it a book value of $760.87 million. Total debt is $2.283 billion. My spread sheet shows debt as 75% of capitalization when compared to book value. I have an additional column that compares the company's debt with the equity market value. The 129.4 million outstanding shares at the current share price of $114.74 gives CLX an equity market value of $14.847 billion. Total debt of $2.283 is 13% of total capitalization using equity market value rather than book value. Both numbers are true. The question is which one is most relevant. I like to look at both numbers. In this case, I don't consider CLX book value of $5.88 to be a particularly helpful data point.

After I satisfied myself that CLX debt is not onerous, I began looking for a good opportunity to add it to the portfolio. The price always seemed too high and the yield always seemed too low. The consumer staples sector is very much out of favor at the moment. The title of Brian Gilmartin's April 23, 2018 article describes the sector's woes: "Coca-Cola Earnings Preview: Can Coke Save The Consumer Staples Sector?" I like to buy great companies when either the sector or the broad market is in a swoon.

I agree with Ian Bezek's contrarian view that "Consumer Staples: It's Time To Buy." The sector is out of favor because growth is difficult amid rising commodity prices and the fear of competition from rising bond rates (with the 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield reaching 3%). The recent dividend boost reflected the company's willingness to give shareholders a benefit from lower federal tax rate. Thus, the price is down and the yield is up.

The 52-week high price for Clorox was $150.40, reached on December 26, 2017. Its 52-week low price of $114.01 was reached on Monday, April 23, 2018. The stock's $114.74 closing price on April 23 was 23.7% below its 52-week high price.

When CLX was at its high of $150.40, the annual dividend was $3.36, for a yield of 2.23%. On February 13, 2018, CLX announced a 14% increase in the dividend to $3.84. So, with the significant drop in price and the dividend increase, the yield as of Monday's close was 3.35%.

Clorox was founded in Oakland, California in 1913 as the Electro-Alkaline Company when five entrepreneurs each invested $100 to launch a liquid bleach factory. The following year, 1914, the company's product was named "Clorox," from the words "chlorine" and "sodium hydroxide" which form the bleach's active ingredient. In 1914, the company was capitalized by selling 750 shares at $100 each. In 1922, the company changed its name to the Clorox Chemical Company and it made an initial public offering in 1928 on the San Francisco Stock Exchange.

In 1957, the company became a subsidiary of Procter & Gamble (PG) and was renamed The Clorox Company. Within two months, the Federal Trade Commission challenged the acquisition. At the time, Clorox held a 49% market share of the household liquid bleach market. The nearest competitor was Purex at 15.7%. In 1963, the FTC ordered PG to divest its Clorox holdings. The order was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1967 and the divestiture was completed on January 2, 1969 when PG spun-off Clorox. CLX has increased its dividend for the past 41 years.

(Logo from Clorox website)

During the court battles of its years as a subsidiary of PG, Clorox was not allowed to introduce new products, but in recent years, the company has broadened its product line beyond its iconic Clorox liquid bleach.

Clorox operates in 25 countries and sells its products in more than 100 markets. The Company operates businesses in four reportable segments, which are summarized in the company's 10-Q filing for the quarter ending December 31, 2017:

Cleaning: Laundry, home care and professional products in the United States, including laundry additives, Clorox brand bleach products and Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products, primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink and Clorox Healthcare brands.

Laundry, home care and professional products in the United States, including laundry additives, Clorox brand bleach products and Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products, primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink and Clorox Healthcare brands. Household: Charcoal, bags, wraps and containers, cat litter, and digestive health products marketed and sold in the U.S., including Kingsford and Match Light charcoal products; Glad brand bags, wraps and containers; Fresh Step, Scoop Away and Ever Clean brand cat litter products; and RenewLife brand digestive health products.

Charcoal, bags, wraps and containers, cat litter, and digestive health products marketed and sold in the U.S., including Kingsford and Match Light charcoal products; Glad brand bags, wraps and containers; Fresh Step, Scoop Away and Ever Clean brand cat litter products; and RenewLife brand digestive health products. Lifestyle: Food products, water-filtration systems and filters and natural personal care products marketed and sold in the U.S., including dressings and sauces, primarily under the Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, Kingsford and Soy Vay brands; Brita brand water filtration systems and filters; Burt's Bees natural personal care products.

Food products, water-filtration systems and filters and natural personal care products marketed and sold in the U.S., including dressings and sauces, primarily under the Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, Kingsford and Soy Vay brands; Brita brand water filtration systems and filters; Burt's Bees natural personal care products. International: Products sold outside the U.S., including laundry, home care, water-filtration, digestive health products, charcoal and cat litter products, food products, bags, wraps and containers and natural personal care products and professional cleaning and disinfecting products, primarily under the Clorox, Glad, PinoLuz, Ayudin, Limpido, Clorinda, Poett, Mistolin, Lestoil, Bon Bril, Brita, Green Works, Pine-Sol, Agua Jane, Chux, RenewLife, Kingsford, Fresh Step, Scoop Away, Ever Clean, KC Masterpiece, Hidden Valley and Burt’s Bees brands and Clorox Healthcare brands.

(Photo of products from Clorox website)

Clorox Chief Executive Officer Benno Dorer was the highest rated CEO in a 2017 survey by Glassdoor. Dorer was profiled in an article by CultureUniversity.com, "A CEO’s Impact on Culture and Performance."

Finviz shows Clorox earnings per share growth for the past 5 years as 5.40% and estimates EPS growth for the next 5 years as 8.29%.

The F.A.S.T. Graph of Clorox below shows that the market has awarded CLX a premium valuation since early 2011. While not yet in bargain territory, the graph shows the recent sharp decline in CLX price. The fiscal year for CLX ends on June 30, so we are now in Q4 of FY 2018. F.A.S.T. Graphs estimates 2018 adjusted EPS will be $6.17, up 15% from FY 2017 (partially due to the recent corporate tax cut), and F.A.S.T. Graphs expects further EPS gains of 5% and 8% in FY 2019 and FY 2020. F.A.S.T. Graphs reflects the A- Standard & Poor's credit rating for Clorox. S&P shows the rating as "stable."

(Graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Since 1982, I've been a member of BetterInvesting.org, which makes available to members a one-page Company Research report. The report for CLX is included below. I find the table at the bottom of the report to be most helpful, because it shows at a glance the trend of EPS, dividends paid, payout ratio, high and low price/earnings ratios, and the high yield achieved by the stock for each of the past 5 fiscal years.

(Company Research report from BetterInvesting.org)

Here's another snapshot of Clorox from Simply Safe Dividends, which shows a high dividend safety score of 87, indicating that the CLX dividend is safer than 87% of the stocks in the Simply Safe Dividend universe. The growth is an above average 59, with 50 being average. The yield score is 62, which is also above average.

(Data from Simply Safe Dividends)

So, I consider the Clorox dividend to be relatively safe. The company has demonstrated a commitment to shareholders through its conservative balance sheet (reflected in the A- S&P credit rating) and its ability to grow the dividend (for 41 consecutive years). The company has strong management, with CEO Benno Dorer a recognized leader. Clorox continues to make the most of its iconic brand by developing a growing array of cleaning applications. It has also expanded into other consumer products.

I recently initiated a position in Clorox. CLX is 2.94% of my retirement income portfolio. The cost basis is $117.69. Since I have a "full allocation," my target price for adding more shares is a relatively low $106.67 (which equates to a dividend yield of 3.6% at the current annual dividend of $3.84). I use CustomStockAlerts.com to notify me when the stock reaches that price.

30-stock portfolio update

I presented a full quarterly portfolio review in my April 3 article. I've also provided updates on by Seeking Alpha Blog Posts.

As mentioned above, during the week of April 16-20, I closed a position in Dominion Energy and Target, and I opened a new position in Clorox.

As part of the aforementioned move toward a more equal weight portfolio, I trimmed a few shares of Walmart (WMT) at $86.86, Automatic Data Processing at $117.65, Merck (MRK) at $59.12, Royal Bank of Canada (RY) at $76.45, Cisco Systems (CSCO) at $44.73, Microsoft (MSFT) at $95.28, Exxon Mobil (XOM) at $78.50, Apple (AAPL) at $177.04, Pfizer (PFE) at $36.50 and NW Natural (NWN) at $59.86.

I also added a few shares of PepsiCo (PEP) at $102.46, Kimberly Clark (KMB) at $101.40, Simon Property Group (SPG) at $147.04, Realty Income (O) at $50.33, National Retail Properties (NNN) at $37.92, BCE Inc (BCE) at $42.40 and Ventas (VTR) at $47.62.

Two years ago, I added seven Vanguard exchange traded funds to the portfolio. My purpose was two-fold: to get a broader exposure to the global market and to provide a template for possible conversion (by me in my old age or by my heirs) to an ETF portfolio. I wrote several articles about this process in 2016 and the SA community provided helpful collaboration. The seven ETFs that I added in 2016 were:

Total Stock Market Index ETF (VTI) -- 25%

FTSE Developed Markets Index ETF (VEA) -- 20%

FTSE Emerging Markets Index ETF (VWO) -- 5%

High Dividend Yield Index ETF (VYM) -- 25%

Mid-Cap Value Index ETF (VOE) --10%

Real Estate Index ETF (VNQ) -- 10%

Utilities Index ETF (VPU) -- 5%.

The percentages given are the target percentages for the ETF component. At present, ETFs comprise about 10% of the portfolio. I'm in the process of preparing to roll some pension money into my IRA. When this occurs, I will add to the ETFs, doubling the ETF component to 20% of the portfolio. At that time, VTI will be 5% of the portfolio, VEA 4%, VWO 1%, VYM 5%, VOE, 2%, etc.

As I went through the exercise last week of moving the portfolio toward a more equal weighting, I also took a fresh look at the portfolio's sector diversification. My natural affinity for real estate investment trusts has been amplified by their recent sector swoon. So, on Friday, April 20, REITs comprised almost 20% of the portfolio's market value and contributed almost 31% of the portfolio's income.

Over the weekend, I decided to close my positions in the Vanguard Real Estate Index ETF, which was roughly 1% of the portfolio and the Vanguard Utilities Index ETF, which was roughly .5% of the portfolio. (The utility sector was 14.2% of the portfolio's market value and contributed 17.3% of the portfolio's income.)

On Monday, April 23, I closed those two ETF positions and I opened two new ETF positions: the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index ETF (VYMI) and the Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index ETF (VBR). The new formula for the ETF component of the portfolio is now:

VTI 25%

VEA 20%

VWO 5%

VYM 25%

VYMI 10%

VOE 10%

VBR 5%.

This slight change in the ETF composition resulted in a lower sector weight for REITs and utilities. It slightly increases exposure to two areas of the market that are underrepresented in the portfolio: international stocks and small caps.

Sector % Mkt Value % Income Holdings Technology 13.7% 8.0% MSFT, AAPL, ADP, CSCO, TXN Financials 2.7% 2.8% RY Real Estate 15.9% 24.8% SPG, O, SKT, NNN, WPC, APLE Health Care 11.7% 12.4% JNJ, PFE, MRK, VTR* Consumer Discretionary none none Consumer Staples 14.5% 13.4% WMT, PG, PEP, KMB, CLX Industrials 2.9% 1.9% MMM Energy 6.0% 8.1% XOM, EPD Utilities 13.6% 16.9% NWN, WEC, PPL, DUK, BEP Telecommunications 2.7% 4.1% BCE Materials none none Dividend ETFs 8.0% 4.6% VTI, VYM, VOE, VBR International ETFs 4.1% 3.1% VEA, VWO, VYMI Cash 4.2% nil Total 100.0% 100.0% 31 equities, 7 ETFs

*For my portfolio purposes, I include Ventas in the health care sector. If VTR is included in the real estate sector, it raises the REIT percentage to 18.67% of the portfolio's market value and 29.74% of the portfolio's income. It also lowers the health care sector market value to 9.0% and the health care income contribution to 7.5%.

The portfolio yield as of April 23, 2018 was 3.78%. The portfolio was down year-to-date 5.80%, and up 30.54% since 12/31/2015.

I welcome your opinion. Your comments enrich our discussion. I always learn from our Seeking Alpha conversations.

It's not my intent to advocate the purchase or sale of any security. My purpose is to offer ideas for stocks to study and to share a journal of my effort to design and build a retirement portfolio that puts a priority on relative safety, a history of dividend growth and solid future prospects. Your goals and risk tolerance may differ, so please do your own due diligence.

