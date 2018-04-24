Prothena Ends Up With 2 Trial Failures, Becomes A Great Short Opportunity

Three clinical candidates partnered with Celgene are still only in the discovery phase, and it is not yet known whether or not these will end up being successful.

Shares of Prothena (PRTA) tumbled by 69% on Monday after the company announced that it would end its clinical candidate known as NEOD001. This clinical candidate was being developed to treat patients with a rare disease known as AL amyloidosis. The company had failed two trials relating to this program, and now the company has chosen to cut this program out completely. The problem is that in terms of products in the clinic, there is only one other product that is in a phase 2 study. For these reasons, I believe that this is a great short opportunity.

Negative Trial Results

It was revealed that the NEOD001 program was not stopped just based on the failure of the one phase 2b study. It was also stopped because of a futility analysis that was performed in another phase 3 trial. This was a huge blow for Prothena. If it had at least some mixed results, then the program had a shot at being saved. The phase 2b study, known as PRONTO, recruited previously treated patients with AL amyloidosis and persistent cardiac dysfunction. This study was looking to see if treatment with NEOD001 would be superior to placebo over a 12-month period. The primary endpoint was looking at cardiac response. It was observed that treatment with NEOD001 produced a cardiac best response of 39.4%, but placebo came in higher at 47.6%. That means treatment with NEOD001 was not statistically significant. It was also noted that the secondary endpoints were not met either. This phase 2b trial failure was bad enough, but even the phase 3 study failed as well. With the phase 2b endpoint missing, Prothena wanted the data monitoring committee (DMC) to perform a futility analysis on the phase 3 VITAL study. After the DMC concluded its analysis, it recommended that the trial should be discontinued. In my opinion, it was bad enough that one study failed, but to have both studies fail is just terrible. It's possible that this program could have been saved. That's because both of these studies had one major difference. The phase 2b PRONTO study recruited patients for second-line treatment of AL amyloidosis (those who had previously been treated with another therapy). On the other hand, the phase 3 VITAL study recruited newly diagnosed patients with AL amyloidosis (first-line setting). As can be observed, if at least one of these studies were successful, it would have been bullish. Now that both late-stage studies are gone, it's a bearish situation.

Next In Line

The next program that Prothena has is a Parkinson's Disease drug that is known as PRX002/RG7935. This clinical candidate is partnered with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and is currently being tested in a phase 2 study known as PASADENA. There are two problems with respect to this clinical candidate. The first problem is that the phase 2 PASADENA study is not expected to be completed until March of 2020 according to the clinicaltrials.gov website. The second problem is that it is the final program that is currently in the clinic currently. That means if this study also fails to achieve successful results, then the company will be left with nothing but early stage programs.

Early Partnership

Prothena did create a partnership with Celgene (CELG) for a lot of the discovery products in its pipeline (about three of the clinical candidates in the discovery phase are partnered with Celgene). There are two problems with respect to the partnership with Celgene. The first being that the most advanced discovery product in the pipeline partnered with Celgene targets Alzheimer's disease. That's a major issue because thus far the success rate for pharmaceutical companies developing a treatment for Alzheimer's is terrible. A clinical research article describes the failure of Alzheimer's drug development. Between 2002 and 2012, the inability rate for drug development in Alzheimer's was 99%. In other words, this means that during that decade no drug was able to achieve a successful study in treating this indication. It is still the same today because no pharmaceutical company to-date has been able to claim a successful Alzheimer's study. That means I don't have high hopes that the Alzheimer's candidates will work out.

Financials

The good news for Prothena is that it has a good amount of cash on hand to fund its pipeline. As of December 31, 2017, Prothena has cash and cash equivalents of $421.7 million. It expects to end the year with about $210 million in cash. This infers that there likely won't be any near-term risk of dilution. However, it is highly likely that it will have to raise cash probably sometime in early 2019 to maintain its operations.

Conclusion

Prothena was highly dependent upon both studies for AL amyloidosis succeeding. Now that the NEOD001 program has been terminated, the next hope lies in a phase 2 study in Parkinson's disease. The problem is that the Parkinson's disease study won't have results available until at least two years from now. A majority of the other clinical candidates, even the ones that are partnered, are still in the discovery phase. That means they have not even yet entered preclinical testing. It could take a few years before they even enter phase 1 studies. That means the stock could languish until then. There is a phase 1 trial expected to start later in 2018, and that is a trial using PRX004 to treat patients with ATTR amyloidosis. Considering this is only an initiation of a phase 1 study, I don't believe that it will have a big impact on the stock price. A risk would be if somehow Prothena is able to establish another partnership with one of its other discovery programs in the pipeline. In that case, the stock could trade higher. I'm inclined to believe though that because of these trial failures for AL amyloidosis, it won't be easy to get another pharmaceutical company to partner with it. In addition, there is no guarantee that all three programs that are partnered with Celgene will move on to later studies. That means it's possible that if Celgene is not happy with the results of the clinical candidates that it had licensed, it could choose to terminate its partnership with Prothena. For these reasons, I believe that this is a great short opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.