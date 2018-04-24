Nordstrom: The Right Retail Formula

Nordstrom's dividend has an annual yield of 3.12%, but its payout ratio was only 37% in 2017, which leaves ample room for growth.

For the most part, I'm fearful of the consumer retail sector. However, there are a few stocks that are navigating the e-commerce revolution better than others. Nordstrom (JWN) is one of those companies and I see the stock as attractively valued based on the following:

Nordstrom's key operating metrics are all headed in the right direction and based on 2018 expectations, that trend is expected to continue. An annual dividend yield of 3.12%, which is well supported by free cash flow. I project 39% upside potential based on a discounted cash flow model. Nordstrom's stock trades well below its historical valuation multiples.

Nordstrom's Operating History

Nordstrom's operating history bucks the trend relative to many other department stores. Nordstrom is seeing consistent growth in sales, store count, and comparable store sales. 2017 net income includes impacts associated with corporate tax reform which lowered earnings by $0.25/share. Gross margins have seen a reduction in the past six years, which has been a major factor in profit margin reduction, but this trend appears to have leveled off based on 2017 performance. Nordstrom's debt level is reasonable and the company has slowly been working it down using excess free cash flow.

Data in all tables are from Nordstrom's SEC filings

Revenue includes credit card revenue

2017 fiscal year end was February 3rd, 2018

Nordstrom Dividend Analysis

Nordstrom's dividend history is impressive. The dividend started back in 1995 and has never seen a reduction, a track record that now stands at 23 years. The quarterly payment is $0.37/share, which translates to an annual yield of 3.12%. This payment hasn't been increased since the beginning of 2015, but there's definitely room for growth in the future. Nordstrom's payout ratio has been below 40% over the last two years, which allows plenty of room for growth and also room for safety should performance slip.

There was a special dividend in 2015, which resulted in a much larger than average "Dividend's Paid" amount in the table above

2018 Guidance

Nordstrom provided the following guidance for 2018 in its last annual report:

Net sales of $15.2 - $15.4 billion (doesn't include credit card revenue)

Comparable store sales increase of 0.5% - 1.5%

EBIT of $885 - $940 million

EPS of $3.30 - $3.55

12 new Nordstrom Rack stores

Nordstrom didn't provide cash flow guidance, but capital expenditures are expected to be $3.2 billion over the next five years, which amounts to approximately 4% of sales. This is lower than the previous couple of years, so this will likely yield enhanced free cash flow.

Discounted Cash Flow Model

I project 39% upside potential in the stock based on the single-stage discounted cash flow model below. I consider this model as fairly conservative for a couple of reasons. First, I've assumed free cash flow of $600 million for 2018, which is less than Nordstrom's average over the last six years. As I already mentioned, capital expenditures are expected to trend down, so there's reason to believe free cash flow will be much better than I've assumed here. Second, I've assumed a long-term growth rate of only 3%. Given the trajectory of new stores being built, general inflation, and comparable store sales growth, 3% growth should be easily accomplished. Keep in mind that Reuters has Nordstrom's long-term growth rate at 8.1%.

Risk-Free Rate - I used the yield on a 30-year Treasury bond.

Equity Risk Premium - This figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Required Rate of Return - Calculated by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk-Free Rate.

Value of Equity = CF1 / (r - g).

CF1 = 2018's estimated free cash flow $600 million.

"r" is the required rate of return, and "g" is the long-term growth rate.

Historical Valuation Multiples

Nordstrom also looks cheap based on its historical valuation multiples: (data provided by Yahoo Finance and Reuters):

Forward P/E of 13.56x (5-year average of 16.6x)

Forward PEG of 1.73x (5-year average of 2.4x)

Price/sales of 0.52x (5-year average of 0.8x)

Enterprise value to FCF is also within Nordstrom's five-year range and reasonable as well.

JWN EV to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Conclusion

Nordstrom continues to be one of the best operators in the department-store sector. The high-margin sales of Nordstrom and the ability to push unsold products to Nordstrom Rack appears to be a winning formula. I also like Nordstrom's investments into e-commerce, which now makes up 26% of the company's total sales. This has made the company a diversified operator given the number of sales channels it has to work with. The good news is the stock is reasonably valued. All major valuation multiples are below its five-year averages. Best of all, free cash flow remains strong which supports the dividend and equals a reasonable EV/FCF multiple of 14.4x. Based on my discounted cash flow model, I expect 39% upside potential. Now looks like a good time to open up a position in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.