Nothing much has changed over the years. In addition, Greece has a big political problem.

Many think Greek banks are a bargain, but the charts say otherwise.

I have had many requests over the past several months for an update on Greek banks. But, before I continue, let me say something about the current state of Greece and why you might also want to avoid buying into the Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK).

Contrary to many analysts who have slightly upgraded Greece lately, the current situation in Greece is not getting better. Perhaps, there is an improvement in the headline numbers. However, overall, the average citizen has not seen any benefit.

The pension problem is not getting any better, and in 2019, pensions will be lowered once more. That will not only put additional strain on consumer demand but also on younger people who receive help from their parents.

Consumer spending and housing remain at depression levels.

The political situation is also not getting better. Greece is permanently on snap-election standby. Syria and the war in Middle East has persisted, and Greece is a frontline refugee influx country. Investment has stalled, and overall, there is very little trust in the current government.

In a recent article, fellow S.A. writer Pink Sands Value Investor thinks the current Greek tragedy is over and you should buy Greek banks.

Long-time readers know my stance on the Greek banking system, and it has not changed. In a nutshell, the crisis is Greece is nowhere near over, and Greek banks are still not investable.

For starters, let's see the charts of the 4 main systemic Greek banks.

First, we have EFG Eurobank (OTCPK:EGFEY) (OTCPK:EGFEF)

Next, everyone's favorite National Bank of Greece (OTCPK:NBGIF).

Alpha Bank (OTCPK:ALBKY) (OTCPK:ALBKF) (OTC:ALBQY)

And last but not least Bank of Piraeus (OTCPK:BPIRY) (OTCPK:BPIRF) (OTCPK:BPISF)

(Charts from a Greek site as they trade on the Athens Stock Exchange in euros, absent of currency implications)

As you can see for yourselves, their charts have gone nowhere over the past 2.5 years. Yes, you could have played them up and down, but those who are long-term minded didn't make any money.

So, why didn't anyone make money since Greek banks are supposed to be doing great? The answer is because they are not doing great. If they were, the charts would show otherwise. One of the reasons Greek banks have not performed well is because they are currently in a zombie state. Meaning, they look like banks, but they cannot act like banks. Let me show you several charts why.

Since about 2011, Greek banks have had negative loan growth. Do you know any other banking system in the world with negative loan growth for so long?

Private sector lending continues to decline for almost a decade.

How is it possible for a bank to produce profits and grow when its loan book is shrinking? The answer is it cannot. And, why is the loan book of all Greek banks shrinking? Because they have no deposits.

The latest data shows that the funding gap of Greek banks has fallen to 24.84B euros. By funding gap, we mean the amount of money banks have borrowed against assets (loans), in order to have the minimum liquidity to meet deposit withdraws if needed.

Greek banks have been permanent customers of the ECB and BOG (Bank of Greece) discount window for such funding. ELA operations (emergency liquidity assistance) was supposed to be a temporary measure, but in Greece, such funding has become permanent. Please note that when capital controls were enacted in Greece, the funding gap was about 89B euros.

In simple terms, unless Greek banks unwind this funding gap, they will not have money to lend out, and their loan book will continue to shrink.

I see many S.A. authors writing about the deep discount to book value of Greek banks. What very few realize is that, as of Q2'17, about 70% of the tangible book value of Greek banks (about 20B euros) were tax credits.

In fact, banks were lobbying for tax credits to be extended to 20 years, in order for banks to have time to write-off enough loans without the need of additional capital.

In the last capital raising, Messrs John Paulson and Prem Watsa bought a large percentage of the Greek banking system thinking they will make a killing. Messers Paulson and Watsa bought the banks for chump change, thinking, over time, these tax credits will fix current balance sheet issues.

And, in a sense, they are right. If Greek banks are permitted to stay afloat as is, then over the next 15-20 years, all bad loans should be written down, and the tax credits will replenish the balance sheet.

So, in essence, some think they will become very rich on the back of the average Greek taxpayer and Greece itself. Think about it, the banking system alone has tax credits in excess of 10% of Greek GDP. Does this make any sense?

Greece is still in a depression. It will be impossible for the country to exit this depression without a functioning banking system. How is it possible banks are permitted to continue in a zombie state, so shareholders can benefit, while the country continues in depression?

The answer is that this cannot continue. Greece cannot continue for the next 15-20 years without functioning banks. The banking system needs to be fixed, because without loan growth and a liquid banking system, the country will never recover.

Granted the problem is also politics, but politics and additional debt relief aside, the banks need to be fixed.

And, the problem is that are very few who know what has to be done to fix the banks. I doubt there is anyone in Greece (besides yours truly) that knows what has to be done. And, let me make it very clear to everyone. When someone in Greece finally takes the political decision to fix the banking system, there will be no room for equity holders, bondholders, subordinated debt, or creditors of any kind.

And, you can take that to the bank. I am not going to tell you what has to be done (this is not the scope of the article), and I cannot tell you when it will happen. But I can tell you it will happen. Banks will not be permitted to eat up 10% of Greek GDP in tax credits, just so shareholders can benefit. It's as simple as that.

Over the past decade, about 400,000 young people have left Greece, vowing never to return. Doctors, engineers, and all sorts of smart people have left the country. Many more would leave if they could.

This cannot be permitted to go on for the next 20 years, so shareholders can cash in 20B euros in tax credits. And, if I have any say, it will not happen (and I might just have a say in the future).

Bottom line

Forget about tangible book value for Greek banks. Don't even bother looking at ECB stress tests. Greece is in the middle of a depression, and I for one do not see any light at the end of the tunnel. The political situation exacerbates the economic problems. Greek bank balance sheets are one big tax credit. There are no assets per se.

Another round of restructuring will happen, which, in my opinion, will wipe out equity and bondholders to the tune of 100%. As to the timing of when it will happen, my crystal ball is not crystal enough.

