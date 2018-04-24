Natural Gas - Fundamentals Starting To Turn Bearish

We estimate that storage injections for the first 3-weeks of May will be 29 Bcf higher than the 5-year average, and +92 Bcf higher than last year.

A storage report of -17 Bcf would compare with +74 Bcf last year and +60 Bcf for the five-year average.

We expect a -17 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended April 13.

A storage report of -17 Bcf would compare with +74 Bcf last year and +60 Bcf for the five-year average.

For those of you looking at our storage estimate and the historical storage figures, you are probably thinking, "how in the world are fundamentals turning bearish?"

Unfortunately, the natural gas market looks well in advance of storage reports, and as we track the daily fundamentals, we can start to see physical balances loosen.

And on a storage forecast basis, starting the first week of May, 2018 injections for the first 3-weeks of May will be:

+29 Bcf higher than the 5-year average and,

+92 Bcf higher than last year.

Why are fundamentals then turning bearish?

Heating demand for most of April has pushed April 2018 to be one of the coldest Aprils since 2000. As a result, increase in heating demand has masked much of the supply increase we are seeing on a y-o-y basis.

Nonetheless, the increased production is here, and as weather supported demand start to fall, we will see the increased supply translate into increased injections.

You can also see in the chart below how injections in May will now be higher than the historical average:

Rangebound

As a result, natural gas prices will unlikely breakout above $3/MMBtu until summer. The recent price increase is the result of the market testing the upper bound of the "rangebound", and traders are looking to short natural gas if prices rise too far.

For now, we are on the sidelines watching, but if the opportunity presents itself, we think it could be for a bearish trade before summer arrives.

