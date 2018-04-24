Trimble To Acquire Viewpoint For Construction Software Buildout

The deal is part of a bold strategic move by Trimble to position itself for a construction and infrastructure upswing in the years ahead.

Viewpoint is a leading provider of a suite of construction industry software for companies of all sizes.

Trimble has agreed to acquire Viewpoint for $1.2 billion in cash.

Quick Take

Trimble (TRMB) has announced an agreement to acquire Viewpoint for $1.2 billion in an all-cash deal.

Viewpoint has developed a fully integrated construction software suite for construction companies of all sizes.

TRMB is acquiring Viewpoint as part of a larger strategy to focus on construction management as the industry continues its transition to digital technologies.

Target Company

Portland, Oregon-based Viewpoint was founded in 1976 to provide construction-specific solutions to companies seeking to improve productivity, reduce costs and project results.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Manolis Kotzabasakis, who has been with the firm since August 2015 and previously held senior positions at Aspen Technology.

Below is an overview video of Viewpoint:

(Source: Viewpoint)

Viewpoint’s primary offerings within its software suite include:

Field Productivity

Operations

Service Management

Financials

Payroll and HR

Project Management

Estimating

Collaboration

Its software is used in several construction-related subgroups such as General Contractors, Specialty Subcontractors, Heavy/Civil Contractors and Owner Operators.

In April 2014, Bain Capital Private Equity acquired a sizeable stake in Viewpoint for $230 million from two existing investors, Updata Partners and TA Associates.

The deal was considered a relatively small size for the private equity arm.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Technavio, the global construction software industry was expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.70% from 2017 to 2021.

The main drivers for this forecasted growth are a demand for construction management software in the APAC region as well as within the utilities sector, according to a Research and Markets report.

Major competitive vendors that provide construction software include:

Newforma

Procore

ComputerEase

BuilderTREND

There are numerous other smaller providers of various suites and subsets that the major vendors including Viewpoint sell.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Trimble is paying $1.2 billion in an all-cash deal, which it expects to be funded through cash on hand and new debt.

TRMB’s most recent 10-K indicates that as of the end of 2017, the firm had $537.4 million in cash, equivalents and short-term investments and total liabilities of $1.93 billion.

Management did not disclose the breakdown of cash vs. new debt, but it appears the firm has adequate resources to close the deal without undue hardship. Trimble currently has a market cap of $8.84 billion relative to this $1.2 billion acquisition.

Trimble is acquiring Viewpoint as a complement to its existing construction software unit and its recent acquisition of e-Builder for $500 million. The e-Builder deal was also an all-cash deal financed by a combination of cash on hand and new debt.

As Trimble CEO Steven Berglund stated in the deal announcement,

The acquisitions are strategically significant and position us to play a unique and central market role in providing comprehensive enterprise and project solutions. They also provide significant financial opportunity and contribute strong growth trajectories. The current trajectories can be further enhanced by a large addressable market enabled by the combined capabilities of the three companies.

TRMB’s stock has been volatile on the announcement as the chart below indicates:

Although the news was initially positively received by public investors, it was subsequently caught in the larger market downdraft as a result of 10-year Treasury interest rates reaching the 3% level.

Management expects the deal to be ‘accretive to Trimble’s operating cash flow in 2019.’

The transaction appears to make strategic sense as Trimble builds out its construction management offerings. With the generally favorable environment for infrastructure and other construction projects in North America, many firms are jockeying to position themselves to take full advantage of the prospects for increased spending.

The construction industry needs to continue its move to the cloud and the adoption of efficiency-generating technologies and we are still very much in the early days of that process.

I view the deal as a medium-term strategic plus for Trimble as management makes the necessary bold moves to improve its position in the industry.

