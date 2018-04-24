Brexit Fear Mongering Proving Wrong

What benefits would there be for other EU members to exit if the results for the UK have so far been positive and it was only ever half in?

So far, Brexit has grown both GDP and employment despite a poor private sectoral balance condition.

The purpose of this report is to examine the Brexit report published by the UK Treasury in 2016 and compare how things have developed in reality two years later in 2018.

Actual results will be plotted against forecast results and then a balance of sectoral flow analysis, after the work of Professor Wynne Godley, will be used to look at the way forward.

One must remember that Brexit has not happened yet and that any impacts now are anticipatory at best.

The Tory government ran the referendum as part of a promise to the British people to settle the matter once and for all. In or out. The majority of the Tories and their supporters did not want a referendum or a Brexit. The result of the referendum was a shock to them and the then prime minister resigned his post and Theresa May (a known Brexit opponent) became Prime Minister and has so far done her best to frustrate and stop the Brexit all the time mouthing platitudes about how she was getting the job done.

Released in May 2016, the findings of the report assumed to be independent and above reproach can best be summarised in the following charts.

(Source: Professor William Mitchell)

The chart above shows that the HM Treasury had in their report predicted a shock forecast and a severe shock forecast. (Even the framing of the report is designed to unsettle the reader. If you look closely you'll notice a bias in the language used to discuss future possible scenarios.)

Both of the HM Treasury's forecasts have failed to develop as planned. In fact, the opposite is true. Instead of GDP falling, it has risen.

This is even more impressive when one sees that this rising GDP has been achieved in a macro environment where the private sector balance has steadily gotten worse. This will be covered in a separate section below.

(Source: Professor William Mitchell)

The above chart shows that the HM Treasury forecast that unemployment would rise no matter what forecast one took. This is shown by the green and red lines.

In reality, unemployment fell over the same period as the blue line shows.

(Source: Professor William Mitchell)

Public borrowing is a veil over sovereign money creation. In no sense does a monetary currency sovereign with a freely floating exchange rate borrow money from anybody when it can create as much as it needs to go about its business.

When the UK government issues a bond, existing money from the private sector moves into the bond account and stays there for the agreed term and earns interest. The government still creates the same amount of money and spends it into the economy and the money supply expands by that same amount. It looks to the man in the street that the government has "paid" for its spending in the same way as he would, whereas nothing could further from the truth, the government keys its money into existence as a sovereign privilege. The man on the street cannot legally do this.

The HM Treasury expected the Brexit cost to the government to be much more than they have so far proven to be. While this may be seen as a good thing, it is not. When a government issues new currency and spends it into the economy, it adds GBP to the economy and grows it.

Perhaps it is better this way as spending more for Brexit is unlikely to have been productive spending in the sense of building and maintaining medical, educational, and general infrastructure would have been. Use the sovereign currency creation privilege to its best effect, that should be the HM Treasury's mission statement.

(Source: HM Treasury)

The table above provides the HM Treasury's report card for Brexit, in every aspect they were wrong.

If one were a private commercial business and had hired the UK Treasury to provide an accurate, impartial report on the impact of Brexit for future business planning purposes, one would have come up short. One would not again hire the HM Treasury as a consultant.

One important section the HM Treasury lacks is any mention of sectoral balances.

Sectoral Balances

In 1970, Professor Wynne Godley moved to Cambridge, where, with Francis Cripps, he founded the Cambridge Economic Policy Group (CEPG). In early 1974 (after playing around with concepts devised in conversation with Nicky Kaldor and Robert Neild), Wynne Godley first apprehended the strategic importance of the accounting identity which says that, measured at current prices, the government's budget balance less the current account balance is equal, by definition, to the private sector balance.

Professor Wynne Godley did once work in the HM Treasury and at that time its forecasts were correct, though ignored.

The Sectoral Balances for the last few years are set out in the table below.

External Sector Balance [X] Government Sector Balance [G] Private Sector Balance [P] 2016 -4.4% 3% -1.4% 2017 -4.85%* -0.03%* -4.88%* 2018 # -5%# -1%# -6%*

(Source: Trading Economics and Author calculations based on same)

#Forecast based on present trends and plans.

The private sector balance has been worsening and is now strongly negative. This has been occurring in the background through the Brexit debate.

The main problem is the national government has been running austerity policy which means not spending enough to pay for net imports and also not spending enough to meet private sector saving and spending desires. One wonders if this is deliberate in order to bring on a recession and blame it on Brexit in order to change the Brexit referendum outcome with a new Brexit referendum to be held in the depths of the recession. To keep having referendums until you get the result you want.

A negative private sector balance of such strength warns of imminent recession through a collapse in aggregate demand.

The following table rearranges the same information and adds the impact credit creation from private banks.

Even in 2016 when the government was injecting 3% of GDP into the economy, the current account surplus was still draining out more money than was being created which put the private sector into deficit.

Private Sector Money Creation [C] Government Sector Money Creation [G] TOTAL [C]+[G] Money Exported [X] New Money in Private Sector [P] 2016 3.7% 3% 6.7% -4.4% 2.3% 2017 3.1%* -0.03%* 3.07% -4.85% -1.78% 2018 3%# -1%# 2%# -5% -3%

(Source: Trading Economics and Author calculations based on same)

*Estimate until actual figures are reported.

#Forecast based on present trends and plans.

The table shows that the private sector deficit identified in the sectoral balances table was paid for with private credit creation. Households and businesses went into deficit to fund imports and consumption.

Over time, this picture has gotten worse in that the current account deficit has grown larger, the government has destroyed money with a budget surplus, and the private sector has funded the export of GBP to fund import purchases through credit creation and also by running down its stock of savings. This is not sustainable.

The UK private sector already has a very high private debt level as the chart below shows.

(Source: Professor Steve Keen)

Together, household and corporate debt sum to over 165% of GDP. Down from 190% in 2010.

It will not be long before both households and corporates stop borrowing. This will remove the 3% of GDP money growth and will cause aggregate demand to slump.

Aggregate Demand = GDP + Credit.

GDP = National Government spending + Private sector spending + Net imports.

GDP must contract if all inputs net to below zero.

Conclusion, Summary, and Recommendation

This report has shown that the HM Treasury's Brexit report was very inaccurate and its findings wrong in all measures.

One wonders for whom and under what instruction the report was written, especially with the language framing of which degree of "shock" would occur. The only shock contained in the report was how bad it was.

The actual outcomes have so far been positive and benign. All the more so interesting as the UK was only ever half in the EU. What benefit would there be for other European countries to break out of the private banking union that is the EU?

1. No austerity bias attached as loan conditions from the ECB.

2. A greater level of border control.

3. Greater flexibility in fiscal and monetary policy.

4. No more obscure rules handed down by the European Parliament such as how curvy a banana might be in order to be imported and consumed.

5. A return to monetary currency sovereignty and the ultimate privilege of putting money into circulation as one expands public infrastructure and well-being of the population as GDP expands year on year. The ultimate free lunch provided by a growing and prosperous nation-state.

