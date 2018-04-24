Liberty Property's (LPT) CEO Bill Hankowsky on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Q1 2018 Results Conference Call April 24, 2018 1:00 PM ET

Jeanne Leonard - IR

Bill Hankowsky - CEO

Chris Papa - CFO

Mike Hagan - CIO

Mary Beth Morrissey - CAO

Jordan Sadler - KeyBanc

Manny Korchman - Citi

Blaine Heck - Wells Fargo

John Guinee - Stifel

Alexander Goldfarb - Sandler O'Neill

Karin Ford - MUFG Securities

Ki Bin Kim - SunTrust

Eric Frankel - Green Street Advisors

Tom Catherwood - BTIG

Mike Mueller - J.P. Morgan

Thank you, Chris. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for tuning in today. You are going to hear prepared remarks from Chief Executive Officer, Bill Hankowsky; Chief Financial Officer, Chris Papa; and Chief Investment Officer, Mike Hagan. Also in the room and available for questions is Chief Accounting Officer, Mary Beth Morrissey.

This morning Liberty issued a press release detailing our results as well as our supplemental financial package, and you can access these in the Investor section of Liberty’s website at Libertyproperty.com. In these documents, you will also find a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures.

I will also remind you that some of the statements made during this call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Liberty believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that these expectations will be achieved.

As forward-looking statements, these statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results, risks that were detailed in the issued press release and from time-to-time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

Bill, would you like to begin?

Bill Hankowsky

Thank you, Jeanne, and good afternoon, everyone. As you know, we had an excellent quarter from an operations perspective. But before we begin, we believe it's important to address recent developments concerning our Comcast Technology Center development project. Last week, we filed an 8-K to make you aware of an unusual situation at CTC, a $950 million mixed-use project which is nearing completion. Let me walk you through it.

As is customary in many developing projects, Liberty, as developer entered into agreement with a contractor whereby the contractor agreed that the cost to construct the building will not exceed a guaranteed maximum price for GMP. In the normal cost for project like this, the developer is provided by the contractor on a monthly basis or more often, a detailed accounting of progress versus the GMP and cost to complete with certified backup to substantiate those expenditures.

Since the initiation of the project in 2014, our experienced team of developers, construction experts, project accountants and consultants has been fully engaged in this process. The late in the fourth quarter of 2017, our third-party contractor notified us that they have incurred cost overruns on the project and expect additional cost to complete the project, which are purported cost beyond the guaranteed maximum price.

We've subsequently been advised by the contractor, a firm, whom we have done business with for upwards of 30 years that this could total as much as $67 million with insufficient supporting information, substantiation or forewarning. We engaged construction counsel and other consultants to represent Liberty deconstruct the situation and provide clarity. As you can imagine, a company with our development track record has an in-depth knowledge of development and employs appropriate processes and procedures for the successful management of complex developments such as this.

Despite those processes and procedures, the overruns and questions were not disclosed to Liberty in a timely fashion and to this date, we have not been furnished with sufficient support or validation for substantial majority of the overruns. We continue to work with our contractor to gain visibility. Although, we cannot speculate as to the ultimate outcome, it is currently our view that the contractors' cost overruns are primarily in internal matter for our contractor and should not be borne by Liberty.

The situation is complicated and it could take a great deal of time to resolve. Due to the structure of this project, it may become necessary for Liberty to record a charge in the near-term even if we may recoup those costs at a later date. Therefore, it was important to advise our shareholders of the situation. All of this is unfortunate and unacceptable, but none of it changes the fact that we have a job to do. We’ve a building to deliver and we will deliver that building as scheduled. This development is being run by a team of outstanding professionals and consultants.

In fact, it is essentially the same team that very successfully developed the first Comcast tower. Our people are working to ensure that happens and everyone on the job, including the contractor and the best trades people in Philadelphia are working to ensure that that happen. Liberty is managing the process and as you know well from our history, we will share with you all we can when we can, given the nature of this process. Between the lack of sufficient information and potential litigation, we cannot say more than we have said here.

And with that, I’d like to address our results here in the first quarter. First quarter for Liberty was a great start to the year, as we benefited from the continued strong industrial landscape. We leased 6.3 million square feet in the first quarter. Occupancy dipped slightly to 96.7%, down 20 basis points, but should rise through the year since we are currently 97.8% leased on a signed basis, the highest mark this decade. This occupancy was partially the result of a strong retention rate for the quarter of 70%.

Even with these retention levels, we grew industrial rents 12.4% and 7.9% on a GAAP and cash basis respectively. The result was strong same-store performance, a great way to start the year. We also executed well on our capital and investment plans for the year. We continued to build out our industrial platform by acquisition and development deliveries adding 1.2 million square feet with the investment of $314 million, and we planted for future growth opportunities with a 144 million in new starts.

The pipeline now consists of 26 projects, 7.3 million square feet, $810 million worth of investment across 17 markets with the projected yield of 7.7%. This development activity is a great value creation opportunity within the context of the national development landscape where supply continues to be added at a measured pace. Within our 24 markets, it was a 155 million square feet under construction, only 1.8% of the overall stock. This measured supply which is preleased at about 36% has remained at this level now for five quarters.

We made great progress on our path to exit suburban office by year-end with a 191 million in dispositions. As Mike will describe, we are very comfortable that we will be able to execute all of our non-core dispositions this year. So a great start to the year.

And with that, I'd like to turn it over to Chris and Mike for further details. Chris?

Chris Papa

Thanks, Bill. Reported operating results were stronger-than-expected with FFO of $0.65 per share, compared to $0.60 per share last year, representing growth of 8.3% year-over-year. Relative to our guidance expectations, higher property NOI, as well as lower interest expense contributed to better-than-expected performance. We also realized additional net development fee expenses relating to our Comcast project during the quarter, which were largely offset by land sale gains.

As I highlighted, industrial same-store NOI was ahead of our expectations going 5% in the first quarter on a GAAP basis and 7% on a cash basis, primarily due to rent growth of 12.4% on a GAAP basis and 7.9% on a cash basis. Our industrial same-store portfolio has now experienced the six quarter in a row of accelerating the year-over-year NOI growth. Cash same-store NOI this quarter was driven primarily by a combination of increased rents, increased average occupancy and the burn off of free rent concessions year-over-year.

Although, it is early in the year, our first quarter results were encouraging. We remain comfortable with our guidance of same-store industrial NOI growth of 3% to 4% on a gap basis and 4% to 5% on a cash basis for the full year. However, if the operating performance we've seen thus far continues, it is possible we could see same-store growth trending toward the upper end of our guidance range. As such, we anticipate revisiting our same-store NOI forecast again next quarter.

We should also begin to see systems mutation expenses start to ramp up, starting in the second quarter as the implementations of our ERP and HR systems are underway. We expect now that little of those costs will be capitalized. Thus, while we originally told you in February that expense implementation costs could be $0.02 per share, we now anticipate that those costs could be as much as $0.04 per share in 2018, with the bulk of those expenses being incurred over the remaining three quarters. Such revisions are also included in our FFO guidance, which I will now touch upon.

Today, we revised FFO guidance to $2.55 per share to $2.65 per share for the full year of 2018, reflecting an increase of $0.02 per share on the lower end of the range, given our strong operating results for the first quarter. Our guidance assumptions generally remained unchanged, although I would note that our forecast does not take into account any additional nonrecurring charges that may occur.

With that, I'll turn it over to Mike.

Mike Hagan

Thanks Chris. Let me go through our investment and capital recycling activity for the quarter. First, our disposition activity, during the quarter, we completed $191 million of sales. This was comprised of four transactions, three of the transactions totaled 1.4 million square feet of office influx products in the suburbs of Philadelphia. These suburban office assets were 77% with a combination of single-storey and multi-storey, and sold for an average price of the $129 per square foot. The average cap rate was approximately 8%.

The fourth before transaction was an 80,000 square-foot warehouse in Richmond where the tenant, which wish to purchase the building and renewing its lease. To give you some updated perspective on our sales plans for the year, we told you that we believe our disposition activity for the year would be in the $600 million to $800 million range, and this range would primarily comprise two types of recycling activity, sales of non-core assets, primarily office but also industrial were up $0.08 as well as taking advantage of strong investor demand for high quality properties in order to harvest value.

To that end, we currently have our Phoenix office assets in the market for sale. These assets totaled approximately 805,000 square feet. There's been a great deal of initial interest in this portfolio and we anticipate a closing early in the third quarter. We are also preparing to market our 884,000 square-foot portfolio of office assets leased to Vanguard in the Philadelphia suburbs. Our expectation given the quality of these assets, term on the leases, and credit of the tenant is that this portfolio will be well received.

We expect to close this transaction early in the fourth quarter. Both of these portfolios represent non-core assets. On the value harvesting side, we currently have under firm contract 5 Crescent Drive, a 208,000 square-foot office building located at the Philadelphia Navy Yard. The building is currently leased to GSK with 11 years remaining on the lease. This transaction is expected to close in early May with pricing reflective of the high quality of this A plus asset.

We believe the transaction indicative of the value we continue to create at the Navy Yard. Given the activity I just discussed, we believe we’ll be at the upper end of our sales guidance and could possibly exceed that upper end as we continue to look at value harvesting other assets in our portfolio. Moving to capital deployment, we acquired one property in an off market transaction during the quarter. The building built in 2009 is a 400,000 square foot warehouse and is located in the City of Commerce California.

The building is in Central LA submarket and is approximately 15 miles north of the ports of Long Beach in LA. The current vacancy in this submarket is less than 1.5% and market rents have been growing at double-digit rates. The cap rate on this acquisition was 4%. Our guidance for the year on acquisition remains at 400 million to 600 million at 4% to 4.5% cap rate. With this acquisition and other transactions we have in the pipeline, we are comfortable with our guidance for the year. The goal of our acquisitions is to supplement our sales in a tax efficient manner and to invest deeper in primary markets.

Let me move on to development; during the quarter we commenced a $124 million of wholly-owned development and six buildings totaling 1.7 more floor million square feet of warehouse space. These buildings are located in Atlanta, Alice, Phoenix, South Florida, Charlotte and UK. Our guidance for the year is 500 million to 600 million in starts. And we are on track to meet that guidance. As Bill discussed the industrial markets remain strong and we are comfortable with the fundamentals of the markets we are developing.

With that, I'll turn the call back to Bill.

Bill Hankowsky

Thanks, Mike, appreciate it. Thank you, Chris too. Chris, we're now available for questions.

And the first question is from Craig Mailman with KeyBanc. Your line is open.

Jordan Sadler

It’s Jordan Sadler for Craig. First question just coming around on development side, curious to get your perspective on what’s been happening on the construction cost side of things, across your portfolios, more broadly beyond what happened specifically around Comcast?

Bill Hankowsky

Sure. Look, in terms of the just general construction industry, there is no question that there are increased costs for construction, and we’re seeing it as we bid projects, Mike mentioned starts for the quarter. I'd say, if you're at a minimum up about 5% probably year-over-year kind of down the -- standard project down the fairway. That's without any impact from -- our steel prices are going to go up, there’s going to be spikiness because of territories like that. This is just sort of the increase in the cost of construction without any extraneous event.

And I think, it's reflective of everything we all I think collectively know. So, there's a lot of construction activity underway, the capacity of the industry was some degree reduced in the down cycle in a great crash, and we see material cost going on. So, it is more expensive and that's also just a -- you didn’t quite ask this question, but the other component of course is, it's construction cost and land and land is more expensive. So both components are going up in cost.

Jordan Sadler

Okay and then just a little bit clarity on the guidance. The system implementation costs are coming in a bit higher. It said -- you said Chris, you can capitalize. What's and yet you still increased guidance by a penny at the midpoint $0.02 to low end. What what's the driver of the guidance increase specifically given that you sort of increasing expenses by $0.02 relative to where you were, and the fact that the rest of the assumptions at least that you offered of and the page look pretty consistent quarter-to-quarter?

Bill Hankowsky

I mean its primarily having to do with the outperformance in the first quarter of the systems implementation cost, you mentioned. The general assumptions of the other acquisition positions developments were generally unchanged. The timing was updated a bit some it had some impact there well as well but those of the main cause.

Jordan Sadler

And then lastly, I get off. But regarding Comcast, I know you gave a fulsome statement there, but you had one piece where you mentioned that the substantial majority of the overruns were unsubstantiated. Can you offer any insight into what was substantiated or the nature of what was accounted for?

Bill Hankowsky

Yes. So, given that this is all sort of in a large bucket, I want to be careful about not sort of breaking the bucket apart, but the vast majority warrant substantiated when we were notified, it's an ongoing process. So, more information has in over this period of time, as more information is been shared with us. Some of it is you would characterize it you would think of it for the change order process and some of this was still trying to sort through and presume tomorrow will be more information then it was today its' an ongoing process.

The next question is from Manny Korchman with Citi. Your line is now open.

Manny Korchman

Mike may be a question for you, as we look at the buyer pools for both the non-core assets and the assets you talked about and things like the Navy Yards. Can you just give us some flavors of who is buying properties and how they are financing them?

Mike Hagan

Yes, I think, if you have quality of really core asset out there, I think we’re seeing a lot of foreign money to come into the market to look at the stuff. I think you also see large core players in the in the U.S.-based look at the assets that were working out there. I think if you're looking from industrial perspective there such a dearth of product on the marketplace in such a desire to get into that that virtually every bar type of look at that. I think if you're talking about a core asset. You probably talk about leverage. There is that in the 50% to 65% range.

Manny Korchman

And then, Chris, as we think about your comment on same-store growth earlier, how much of that the lack of change in your same-store guidance comes from, if you could characterize that sort of conservatism versus the other party you’re saying -- where you said we could come in towards the top end of the range? So if you could somehow put a rough book ins on those two, I think that’d be helpful?

Chris Papa

Sure, if you start with where we came out for this quarter, so 5% GAAP, 7% cash. There’s a couple of things happening this quarter. There's a bad debt, recoveries, and we had a positive impact of our FX adjustments in the UK. We had mentioned last quarter that we had some free rent concessions on a couple leases in beginning of '17. So if you take into account -- that into account and normalize it throughout the year as well as take into account the lift in average occupancy we got in Q1, you’d come back to essentially a pro forma run rate that was in the upper threes on GAAP, and around upper four, as 5% on cash. So that's what I was getting at is, if you continue to see the same performance as we did in the first quarter, even though our range has remains unchanged. We think will be trending toward the upper end of that range, if we see the same results continue.

The next question is from Blaine Heck with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Blaine Heck

Bill, can you just talk about the market rent growth you guys are seeing in some of your largest industrial markets, Lehigh Valley is obviously the biggest, Chicago, the Carolinas, Houston are all close to 10% of your portfolio. We've heard of some other companies talk about mid single-digit rent growth and maybe even a little higher this year. So as you look at the supply and demand environment in those major markets for you guys. Do you think rent growth in that range is achievable?

Bill Hankowsky

I was going to say 5%. So that sounds like mid single digits. Yes, I think -- look it’s going to vary market by market and it varies clearly by as you know so well sort of the supply demand dynamic at any single point in time. So to a degree a market is a little bit more supply at the moment, that might slow rent growth to the degree it is tight, it will accelerate rent growth. I mean we all know if you’re looking at North Jersey, if you’re looking at Southern California I mean these numbers are much stronger. They’d be high single 10% I mean you’re seeing some really substantial stuff, right next to the port of Long Beach, right? But I think a three to five, maybe close to five, four, probably most of your markets is probably a good call.

Blaine Heck

So, I guess the follow-up on that. Are there any markets within your portfolio right now that you’re having a little bit of concern on the supply side?

Bill Hankowsky

I mentioned it -- across all -- 24 of our markets there’s a 155 million square feet under construction and it's 1.8%, does feel pretty good, but again I've always said, that's not -- you got to keep peeling the onion to really look at it. So, four markets represent 55% of that activity and they are Dallas, Atlanta, Southern California and Pennsylvania. And here again peel it again, and so the South Dallas grew a little softer than Dallas generally, the answer is yes, South Dallas is more like mid teen, maybe even 17%, 18% vacant. Whereas Dallas generally I think is kind of in the fives. So it really is about a submarket and then of course it's about sort of product, sort of too many -- or three or four big boxes at one time in a market and that's a place we could see rent sort of slow down.

And I think one phenomenon that this cycle has shown us little different than past cycles is, there a lot of merchant builders supported by equity, and they versus trying to push for the highest base rent there actually looking for the fastest good rent, because then they can get their promote and move on. And so sometimes that transaction will be the one that sort of knocks a nickel or a dime off of the current top of the market rents the people asking for. So, there's no market in its totality that have us worried. There are few submarkets where we would be you know careful and alert.

Blaine Heck

Can you talk about the 800,000 square-foot building you guys started out side of Atlanta, I think that was one of the markets you just mentioned. And then just your updated thoughts on spec development versus build to suit and your confidence in and kind of the ability to keep development starts that at a similar levels going forward?

Bill Hankowsky

Yes, two very good questions. So the Atlanta building is on I75 Southwest of Atlanta on your way to Savannah the port. So, we think it is positioned and actually very interesting location, both being able to service the Atlanta Metro. But also to enjoy a potential, should there be a port user that once bring your cargo up and distribute office 75? It's a site that literally at 75, if you are the interchange with this -- where our land is, you would see it off the interchange. So, immediately at the interchange, it's got a good labor pool which is critically important depending on the users. So if any congressperson ones as they're always interested in access to labor.

So, we think it's got all the right physical characteristics, it's got the right transportation access to interstate fits between the port in a major metro good labor feels pretty good. And it feels that sort of actually flows into your other question about spec development. I mean, Mike's laid out that markets where we started U.K, Charlotte, South Florida here is where we’re in a sign basis in each of those markets. U.K a 100%, Charlotte 96%, Southport 98%, Dallas 98%, Atlanta 99%. We have no practical product left in those markets on a signed basis. That's different than what you're seeing and in the supplemental where you know we might not commenced or whatever.

So, one characteristic we always talk about is, doesn’t feel good if customer walks into the store and we have nothing to sell them. So, we need to be responsive to that. And that leads to spec development. Of course the earlier parts of this questions about some markets and how it feel, we’re not going to probably build the next big boxes in South Dallas, if there's already five of them even if we’re at 100% lease because that’s too brutal a battle to fight. But would we build a 200,000 square-foot are in Dallas because that makes sense a good multitenant product in that maybe in the greater Southwest that could make sense. So it is we’re totally comfortable doing spec development it's very driven by our success in our portfolio in the market and then its driven fine tuned by the dynamics in the market generally supplied and demand.

The next question is from John Guinee with Stifel. Your line is now open.

John Guinee

Just all this information on the Center City Philadelphia deal cause me to notice that you're about $1 million a key or a room for the four seasons. How did you allocate the cost between the four seasons and the Comcast build to suit? And what's your plan for the four Seasons Hotel, of which I think you only have a 20% interest?

Chris Papa

Right, I just need to very end it up, second part of the questions. We do have a 20% interest to what was?

John Guinee

What's your plan? Is a long-term goal? Is it a stabilization in sale?

Chris Papa

Yes, that's the word I miss was planned. First, with regard to allocating costs, I think I can do the -- just fairly generally, we took the overall core and shell building, and we allocated on a per square foot basis against the two assets and then we took the particular TI or fit out or in a hotel sense restaurants, ballrooms, all those much higher and amenities that you create for that kind of the facility. And we allocate those directly to the degree and sort of agree there was the office lobby, it goes through building.

So, but the general building is sort of allocated on a square foot to create the frame of it, and then we allocate the proportional pieces, in terms that you’re right it is a perfect premier hotel property. It will be the best hotel in Philadelphia and will command the highest rates and it's something that we’re pretty proud of between ourselves and Comcast and Four Seasons developing. We Liberty are not a hotel operator, let's get it finished first John and then we’ll decide where we’re going with it.

The next question is from Alexander Goldfarb with Sandler O'Neill. Your line is open.

Alexander Goldfarb

Just a few quick questions. First, Chris going back to the same-store guidance, I think it was Mandy's question one of the earlier questions on the breakout. Did you see that this year the numbers are being flattered because it tease your comps from bad debt on a year-over-year basis so the real true same-store number is more in the 4% range or did I mishear that?

Chris Papa

I was walking you through from where we are this quarter to where I think the run rate is if you take out some of the anomalous things that happened during the quarter. So if I were to take you through cash. For example, if you started out with 7% year-over-year in the first quarter, you have some bad debt recovery and FX adjustments in Q1. Let’s call it that's about 0.7%. If we were to normalize the free rent concessions that we’re seeing in the -- that were there in the first half of ’17.

So, for comparison purposes those will still be there in 2Q, will then -- will start to subside. That's another 0.7%, and then if you -- the average occupancy left we got in the quarter if you essentially put that aside you’re in around the upper five -- to the upper 4%, 5%, which would be at the upper end of our guidance and that's what I was saying if things continued on that basis, on a pro forma base what we saw in the first quarter, you should be trending toward the upper end of the range.

Alexander Goldfarb

So, Bill, if we think about like one of your peers move their NOI guidance range for the year up meaningfully, this earnings season, do you think that, are some of your markets not are -- bottom line, is the portfolio being held back by certain markets or just overall just because the orientation or maybe what you guys originally underwrote that everything is sort of going to plan. So I am just trying to figure out are the markets that surprised you on the upside, that’s helping you go up or there’re markets that may not have been as strong as you would have thought in which case you're not able to move guidance on the NOI range the way you may have hoped?

Bill Hankowsky

Well, I think there’s a lot in that question Alex which is okay. Our markets are performing quite well, I mean I think we had a very strong quarter, and when you look at the rent growth and when you look at -- I mean the only thing sort of dip was occupancy which is really a fundamentally about timing. So it's going to -- occupancy is going to grow for the rest of the year. Well, I think we put out pretty strong same-store numbers when we gave guidance originally.

In fact, if I recall there were even some people that were skeptical that we can get those numbers. They thought we were little optimistic. We actually think those are the numbers that this portfolio to deliver. So we actually think we are pretty strong numbers out there, and as Chris said, what we're seeing right now is those -- that we're going to be able to be within the range of strong numbers, and we think of it plays out will be at the high-end of the range of the strong numbers.

So, I would characterize it much more that way than I would that there is any sort of weakness. There is not witness. I mean what I wish, I wish I had more vacant space to lease because that's the one thing that you know would be -- but the rents are strong and the markets are strong and we’re doing fine.

Alexander Goldfarb

And then just the final question Bill. Appreciate your comment upfront on the Comcast. Just sort of curious from what you can disclose. Was there anything -- as you guys went back and forth over the past few years on the project, you got share paperwork and changes in workflow or environmental or whatever it is, was there anything that your team ever raised as a flag and said, hey, the contractors they're not billing us where there's something seems to be offered. Was there any sort of inkling along the way or this truly basically late last year suddenly you got handed with a bill that said, hey, it's here the overruns?

Bill Hankowsky

Yes, I think it is, as I described it, Alex. We had an ongoing process for four years. That's very standard very straightforward. Bill's came in, certified substantiation paid, change orders were there were scope changes, normal project. And then in the late in the fourth quarter, we were advised that there were potential there were and would be potentially additional cost, and we're still trying to understand with full clarity what those entail.

The next question is from Karin Ford with MUFG Securities. Your line is now open.

Karin Ford

With the recent move up in rates, do you think industrial cap rates have bottom to this point? And are you seeing any upward pressure on office cap rates?

Bill Hankowsky

I’m going to let Mike take that one.

Mike Hagan

I would say to you that I have -- some folks believe that there still some cap rate compression that could happen on industrial, that's much less interest-rate sensitive than office and I think if you have a core office asset it somewhat sensitive. If you have value add office, it's very sensitive interest-rate the pricing would be. I would tell you on the industrial side, there's scarcity of product out there in the marketplace and there is a large appetite for it and I think that's going to drive the pricing for what could happen here. The rumors about large portfolios are trying to come out the market that would be in the low five cap rates.

Bill Hankowsky

And Mike, you've said before. I think the other aspect to this which we talked about on the call is where rents or going. So, the fundamentals of the business are just so strong, it's tight. You can lease it. If it's 5% rent growth, I can do a little increase in interest rates because that this product just has a tremendous yield capability. So that Mike unless the, as you said supply versus demand for the product. You've got two wonderful dimensions going on at once. It's making more money, and there's less of it to buy. The cap rates are staying, maybe go down.

Karin Ford

Thanks that’s helpful. On your Southern California acquisition, that’s a 100% leased. Do you think the 4% yield is going to be in place for a while there? Or is there a mark-to-market opportunity on the asset?

Bill Hankowsky

That lease was renewed for a four or five year term right before we bought it, and I would tell you those rents right now are pretty close to market. So I think there we’ve had for a little bit, so we’re very comfortable with the location of that asset, and long-term viability of that sub market.

Karin Ford

And then just last question on development, with your current 300 million plus land bank. How big of the capital deployment opportunity do you have embedded in there? And do you have any feelings on making acquisitions of covered land place or other things of that ilk?

Bill Hankowsky

Sure, we could do 22 million square feet about $1.9 billion worth of development off the pipeline that’s in the supplemental, off that land bank -- land bank, that's the tough word, thanks Mike. And so, your question is totally appropriate. There is a real development opportunity with that land we own. Having said that, we’re wholly spaced with this situation where we just sometimes we have some of that where demand isn’t as strong, as it is somewhere else. So, we actually run out of land in the market.

So, we are always on the look for potential opportunity and that could manifest itself in a location where you could build up several buildings over time. We continue to build up. For example, the Miami trade port where we bought a site and we’re on the -- I don’t know, our sixth or seventh building there, so that feels great. But there’s also these opportunities given what’s happening with logistics and with e-commerce to go and look at infill sites and we've done.

We have a building under construction and we don't want in Chicago, next to the airport, marked it down, put up a new one, we’ve done now the second thing, it’s in the pipeline. So we’re looking for interesting opportunities, infill, and major metros, so it’s a combination of sort of classic Liberty industrial park development, and where the sites for that as well as a one, quite say one off opportunities, infill opportunities.

Your next question is from Ki Bin Kim with SunTrust. Your line is open.

Ki Bin Kim

Most of the topics have been covered, but just a couple of follow-ups. When you look at course of the year where do you expect strongest lease spread to come from which markets? And how does Lehigh Valley fit in today equation?

Bill Hankowsky

Strongest lease, well, I mean among our markets, obviously if you’re in Southern California and you’re in North Jersey, I would say maybe even Dave County, Miami, just these very tight supply constraint markets would probably be the top. Lehigh Valley right now that's about an 85 million square foot market. There's about 8 million under construction that we talked about this before, half of it, more than half of it is in Berks County sort of down the road, 30 miles outside the core, the Valley.

So, in the Valley there's only about four or five buildings under construction once the build to suit. So, it's relatively tight where market rents there now are in the high fives. I still think there's going to be a deal that’s going to happen this year and break six in the Valley. But is it going to be five plus in terms of rent growth, maybe, but it's not -- it’s going to be somewhat dependent on how these capabilities get taken down, what these the 3, 1 million square footers that are out there at the moment.

Ki Bin Kim

Okay and Jackson, Georgia development start. When you have to go out the kind of core industrial markets and go kind of far southeast like that. How do you compensate for that? Do you get additional yield? And is that a long-term hold? Or is that built it, lease it and sell it type of asset?

Bill Hankowsky

This site you’re asking about is the one I mentioned earlier. So, the building works we started in Atlanta is on I75. So this is a make this is the major interstate thoroughfare between Savannah and Georgia. And so this is a strong quarter. We are all on one of the axis of the inner exits of the interchange, and as I said earlier it's got a combination of good labor supply that's probably not quite as expensive as being in the center of Atlanta near the airport and it's got a generally favorable overall operating expense environment first part of this sort of property taxes.

So it's somewhat attractive in that way. Part of what you're looking for these kinds of situations this is a site we can build a big building with watch the trailer storage, lots of flexibility for user. So we're pretty excited about the site. And as I said on a on a lease basis we're 99% leased in Atlanta, so we would need to product. So I think it checks all the boxes.

Ki Bin Kim

Okay and just last one for me. Going back to some of the contractor issues that you had, is there anything that could impact your future developments? I know like you that you've had a history with this developer for about 30 years. Any other kind of pending projects that this developer was supposed to work on that might slowdown going forward? And tied to that, when you generally do a JV contract like this, is it under the LLC that specific to the asset where even though you have a GMP, it may not be worth much because of a legal entity may not have a reserve, how do you view to that?

Bill Hankowsky

We’re experiencing no other difficulties with this contractor on the other projects, that's to the first question. To the second question, the entity the contractor entity is the signatory to the contract. It's not a separate entity.

The next question is from Eric Frankel with Green Street Advisors. Your line is now open.

Eric Frankel

I just want to go over the same-store results one last time. I know it's been a topic that has been addressed by other analysts, but I just want to kind to get into the specific. So, Chris, can you just state, what was the impact of the FX changes, the bad debt expense, and the free rent burn off on same-store results on both like GAAP and cash basis?

Chris Papa

Sure. So, let me just -- this is a lot of numbers, and we can certainly take it off-line, but let me just walk you through the cash for the quarter. If you're thinking about the 7% year-over-year is about 0.6% in there that's related to average occupancy left. We have about 1.6% would be attributable to rent increases and then another that's on terms and then 2.4%, related to built-in rent bumps. The straight line rent piece, which primarily relates to two leases where they were in a free rent period in early 2017, would be about 1.7%.

So if you recall, our guidance overall, we had about 100 basis points difference between our cash and our GAAP. You’re going to see that frontloaded because the comparability from early '18 to early '17, you would still within that period. And then the rest which is about 0.7% relates to a combination of the bad debt recovery is in the FX adjustments. And that should get you to essentially the components of the 7%. To get back to the GAAP you'd essentially be taking out any straight line impacts that I think I’ve already covered.

Eric Frankel

With those two buildings with a large free rent allowances. Were those recently contributed development projects? Or were those just leases that were rolling last year in your operating portfolio?

Chris Papa

One was definitely, they were both.

Mike Hagan

They're both existing building.

Chris Papa

Okay, so, Mike is telling me, they’re both existing buildings where the lease is running. So we had free rent periods which will start to -- which essentially start to burn off in I think May, June of 2017. So, you'll see some of this impact again next quarter and then it will sub side get that back to more of a normalized run rate as you get into the second half of '18.

Eric Frankel

And so, there’s no free rent burn off from contributed development projects that makes up the difference between your GAAP and cash guidance this year, it’s all just your existing portfolio?

Bill Hankowsky

There’s going to be -- there’ some, so there’s -- those two make up a bulk of it, but there’ll be the normal free rent adjustments and regular just escalator adjustments that you will see working through year-over-year and that'll have some impact as well.

Eric Frankel

One last question for Mike, you know your acquisitions this year, you’re pretty focus on growing in the coast. Can you maybe discuss what your underwriting assumptions are for investing in these coastal markets? So obviously it sounds like your existing acquisitions this quarter had a fairly low cap rate and rents that are maybe perhaps at or around market. So maybe you can talk about your growth assumptions are there versus the rest of the year, your 24 markets?

Mike Hagan

We run sensitivities on that to be candid with you and it could range from 3% to something approaching 8% or 9%. I think it’s more focused on getting quality real estate in locations that will stand and test the time. So, again this building that we bought, Carson or in Commence, excuse me, 400,000 square-foot building state-of-the-art stuff today, I am comfortable with that on that lease roles and that building will lease in will get market rents for the back. But I think there’s plenty of upside in that real estate.

The next question is from Tom Catherwood with BTIG. Your line is open.

Tom Catherwood

So, some clarifications for me, it looks like you moved six assets, all fully leased from the industrial portfolio into the office portfolio this quarter. So kind of multipart question here, but what was the rationale behind the reclassification are you planning on selling these assets? And as we kind of look at the legacy flex portfolio that's wrapped into industrial portfolio, how much is office like and could see a reclassification and/or sale in the near term?

Bill Hankowsky

I don't think those were reclassifications, those were part of the sales of some of the suburban office, some of the kind of high finish flex that may have been in the industrial portfolio where will be classified to discontinued ops and then sold. But we haven't had any reclassifications to my knowledge. And the rest of the assets that we've identified for sale, I covered some of that but a lot of -- most of that relates to our suburban office assets that we have targeted for sale for this year.

Tom Catherwood

Okay, so to clarify then, some of the suburban sales work of the higher finished flex type product that may because cost like industrial, but they went out within office type portfolio. Is that correct?

Bill Hankowsky

That is correct. They were all located in the same park. It was sold as one transaction.

Tom Catherwood

Okay and the cap rates on those would be within those the range of the 7 to 7.5 that you are expecting for overall dispositions. Is that correct?

Bill Hankowsky

That’s correct, that goes -- first pieces were we averaged about an eight cap on that, I think if you overall going to be for the year were consistent with that range.

Tom Catherwood

Is that do you think kind of consistent with what the rest of the high finished flex would trade for the market or kind of is the balance that sitting in industrial portfolio would trade for lower caps?

Bill Hankowsky

Well, I don't think we're looking -- I think the industrial much traded, much lower caps in that for sure. I think if you look at what we’re thinking about selling the two largest pieces of that are an 800,000 square-foot park in Tempe its class A office, 100% leased and 880,000 square foot portfolio of build in suburban Pennsylvania are 100% leased to Vanguard, we would expect that to be on the lower end of that cap rate range to drive that average that we gave you.

The next question is from Mike Mueller with J.P. Morgan. Your line is now open.

Mike Mueller

Just a quick numbers question for, Chris. So, on the discount statement, it looks like you have about 6.2 million of NOI for the quarter. How much of that NOI is attributable to assets that were sold in the quarter that effectively was zero starting in Q2 versus how much of that 6.2 million is attributable to the assets held for sale, that’s going to remain there until the assets are sold?

Bill Hankowsky

I don’t have the number off top of my head, but if you look at Page 11, you can see versus what we sold what is still being held for sale at the end of the period. We have about five properties totaling little over 800,000 square feet and we provide a net book. So, I think you can essentially back into, but we can certainly follow-on that off-line.

Showing no more questions at this time, I will turn the call back to the presenters.

Bill Hankowsky

Well, thank you everyone for listening in. Appreciate it. Up to a good start for the year, talk to you in 90 days. Thanks.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect. Thank you.

