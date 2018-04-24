Cryptocurrency Developers Are Protecting AMD And Nvidia's Lucrative Ethereum Tailwind

Consequently, we can expect AMD and Nvidia to continue to have a strong tailwind from GPU-centric cryptocurrency miners.

The developers of Monero and Ethereum already announced they will make regular updates or hard forks to make Bitmain ASIC mining hardware obsolete.

The blockchain developers of current GPU-only cryptocurrencies are not going to let Bitmain dominate Post-Bitcoin altcoins like Ether or Monero.

Bitmain's dominance in mining compromised the decentralized design of Bitcoin. I have no proof but I think Bitmain can influence the trading value of Bitcoin.

Chinese firm Bitmain controls 50% of Bitcoin hash rate mining power. It operates the two largest mining pools for Bitcoin, AntPool, and BTC.com.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA) greatly benefited from strong sales of their video cards since Q2 2017. This was due to the massive demand for discrete GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) from Ethereum miners. As per Jon Peddie Research, over 3 million (worth $776 million) discrete GPUs were sold to cryptocurrency miners last year. Jon Peddie Research identified AMD as the main beneficiary of the Ethereum GPU mining craze last year.

AMD denied this and said cryptocurrency sales only accounted for a single-digit percentage of its $5.33 billion revenue last year.

I opine Jon Peddie's 2017 valuation estimate was low because we all know how expensive Radeon RX 480 and GTX 1070 GPUs are. Those two are older generation GPUs and yet they still command high prices. The latest and best Ethereum GPUs like AMD's Radeon RX Vega 56 and RX Vega 64 products are even more expensive and very hard to find.

(Source: HotHardware)

Bitcoin's biggest mining pool operator, Bitmain confirmed earlier this month that it has upcoming ASIC (Application Specific Integrated Circuit) mining hardware products which could mine previously GPU-only cryptocurrencies. Nvidia and AMD's stocks are still bruised and blue from the beat down they received after Bitmain's Ethereum-friendly ASIC miner was unveiled.

The $800 Bitmain Antminer E3 can mine Ethereum and it will ship out this coming July. The extreme efficiency of an ASIC mining hardware is already apparent - the Antminer E3 can reportedly do 800 MH/s hash rate using 800 Watts of electricity. The $999 MSI GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X 11G can only do 31.775 MH/s using 333 Watts of power. A clever dude was able to tweak his RX Vega 64 to reach 43.5 MH/s Ethash using 165 Watts of power.

(Source: CryptoCompare)

At first glance, Antminer E3 looks like a real threat to AMD and Nvidia's pricey (and hard to find) Ethereum-mining discrete GPUs. Fortunately for AMD and NVDA investors, cryptocurrency miners are not yet enthusiastic in pre-ordering the Antminer 3. This is because Ethereum Foundation developers Piper Merriam and Vlad Zamfir already proposed a hard fork to fight ASIC hardware miners.

Merriam and Zamfir's hard fork is similar to the reaction of Monero developers after Bitmain also unveiled its Monero-specific ASIC hardware miner, Antminer X3. Like Ethereum, Monero is a GPU-centric cryptocurrency and its developers declared war against Bitmain ASIC miners last February. Monero's developers explained in a blog post how they will issue regular updates to render $800 Bitmain ASIC miners obsolete.

Bitmain's attempt to expand its ASIC business into Ethereum and Monero is going to face a Kamikaze-level of resistance from cryptocurrency developers. China has the cheapest electricity rates and largest solar farms. Without drastic measures, Bitmain will likely dominate Ether/Monero mining like it did with Bitcoin. This reality is why Ethereum and Monero developers are now working hard to disrupt Bitmain's ambitious expansion plan.

Like Monero, Ethereum's blockchain algorithm has built-in anti-ASIC defenses. Its algorithm requires miners to hash data from a randomly selected block which makes ASIC hardware sub-optimal for Ethereum mining. Ethereum also has "poison-the-well" contracts. Large-scale GPU Ethereum miners can create contracts that will make ASIC mining hardware impotent. They can unanimously incapacitate a specific mining hardware like the Antminer E3 if it is causing a centralization in hash rate compute.

This calcifying resistance against Bitmain's new ASIC miners protects AMD and Nvidia's tailwind from cryptocurrency miners. Bitmain's ASIC miner customers are going to lose money if cryptocurrency programmers make constant changes to the algorithm. Unlike discrete GPUs which can be used for other purposes (like gaming, computer design acceleration, datacenter acceleration), the $800 Ether-mining Antminer E3 is rendered obsolete/useless once blocked by Ethereum Foundation's algorithm updates or poison-the-well contracts.

Why Cryptocurrency Developers Loath Bitmain

Post-Bitcoin, cryptocurrency blockchain developers, miners, and traders will do everything in their power to prevent Bitmain from expanding its business to Monero, Ethereum, and other GPU-centric cryptocurrencies. These people despise Bitmain's current dominance in Bitcoin mining. Bitmain's mining monopoly obviously compromises Bitcoin's decentralized design. I do not have real evidence but Bitmain can influence/manipulate the trade value of Bitcoin.

It is common knowledge that a business monopoly like Intel (INTC) could dictate Xeon prices because AMD failed to keep up with the server processors of Intel. The same logic applies to Bitmain's dominance in ASIC mining of Bitcoin or BTC. Bitmain's leadership in Bitcoin mining operation is why it made $3 billion to $4 billion in operating profits last year (higher than Nvidia's and AMD's).

China-based Bitmain was only put up in 2013. It started as a designer and vendor of ASIC miners for Bitcoin mining. However, the Chinese mind is always opportunistic when it comes to making money. Instead of just being a mere vendor of ASIC miners, Bitmain quickly transformed itself as the planet's largest Bitcoin mining pool operator with around 50% of the total hash rate power. Bitmain owns AntPool and BTC.com. Bitmain is also a large investor in ViaBTC.

(Source: Wolverine Cryptotrading)

Post-Bitcoin, Altcoin developers fear that giant mining pool operators like Bitmain are creatively manipulating trading values of cryptocurrencies. After Bitmain's quick conquest of the Bitcoin industry, Ethereum, Monero, and other GPU-specific currencies were specifically created to be ASIC-resistant.

Chastened by losing the Bitcoin industry to the Chinese, the Russian/European developers of Ethereum and Monero will fight hard and dirty to exterminate Bitmain ASIC mining hardware and mining pools.

Conclusion

The fierce anti-ASIC emotion of cryptocurrency developers is why I am endorsing AMD and NVDA as strong buys. AMD will do its Q1 earnings report tomorrow, and I am highly confident that Ethereum miners again boosted Radeon GPU sales.

Nvidia and AMD are the ultimate beneficiaries from Ether/Monero developers' war against Bitmain. Shareholders of Nvidia and AMD will also likely appreciate it if a few programmers (of those two companies) can help Ethereum and Monero developers accelerate their algorithm updates. The ideal scenario is that $800 Bitmain ASIC miners are rendered obsolete every two or three months.

At current Ether prices/hash rate difficulty, it takes more than 110 days before a miner can recoup his $800 Antminer E3 investments.

Ethereum is now the second-most valuable cryptocurrency. The Russian/Europeans/American developers, miners, and traders behind the Ethereum success have $66.99 billion reasons to vigilantly defend against Bitmain.

(Source: Coinmarketcap.com)

The last time I checked Amazon and Lazada, discrete GPUs are still expensive (trading well above their MSRP). The obvious explanation is that Ether miners are still crazy for them. The 8GB Radeon RX Vega 64 still commands a $1,300 price tag.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD, INTC, NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.