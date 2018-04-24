Facebook Earnings Preview

By K C Ma and Zachary Gunn

Under the dark cloud from the Cambridge Analytical scandal, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has repeatedly said, "The company has not seen a business impact." When Facebook reports first-quarter earnings Wednesday (ER), the company will have to face the music of both beating an already high bar of street consensus as well as providing the evidence of invulnerability. Since it is only one day away from the Q1 ER, it seems pointless to speculate the actual outcome. More importantly, in this article, we are more interested in the post-earnings price moves in response to various likely outcomes.

In general, amid the earnings report, stock prices are reacting to revenue surprise, earnings and gross margin surprises, and any guidance surprise or guidance changes. Since Facebook rarely provides guidance, this reduces our work significantly. In order to better estimate the actual price reactions, we identified the historical relationship between Facebook stock price changes to its relevant fundamental metrics, including revenue, earnings and gross margin surprises.

As Facebook practically invented the notion of "social media," we included the "monthly active users (MAU)" and "average revenue per user (ARPU)" in our estimation process for their obvious relevance. We also added in a valuation factor, which captures the short-term share mispricing. It is expected that the market price will revert and correct itself to the fair value in the short term. The mispricing factor is measured by the percentage difference between actual share price and the street median price target among analysts.

We used the complete historical actual ERs, last 24 quarters, to correlate the post-ER 5-day FB stock returns to these factors. The price impacts from various ER metrics are summarized in Table 1. One easy way to read the results is that, for every $100 million revenue beat, the stock price increased by 6.3%, while every 10 cent EPS beat, share price will respond with a 3.6% increase. As the impact from gross margin changes has already been reflected by the EPS beat, it showed little additional significance.

Similarly, as revenue surprise has captured all the impact from the revenue side, MAU and ARPU have little additional impact on stock prices. On the other hand, for every 1% of mispricing, the stock will reverse itself by 4.8%. The different reactions to different beats are uniquely interesting to Facebook shareholders. It appears that, at least for last 6 years, Facebook investors paid more attention to revenue than earnings. However, since revenue beats are often correlated with earnings beats, there may be some statistical ambiguity regarding the relative impact of the two factors.

Likely Post-Q1 Price Impacts

Using the above framework, we will be able to estimate the likely price impact given various ER outcome scenarios. In Table 2, we first present the simple estimates based on the fact if ER beats or not. The price impact ranges from the best "all beats" case of +15% to the worst case of "all misses" case of -15%. Our most likely case of +7% is based on the assumption that all Q1 beats come with an already overvalued stock. Based on a pre-ER price of $160, the most likely post-ER price will be at $168 (Table 2).

Earnings Estimates

In Table 3, earnings estimates provided by various sources are listed. Q1 revenue estimates range from $11.41 billion to $11.46 billion and EPS from $1.35 to $1.48. Based on Whisper Earnings, investor sentiment going into the company's earnings release has 76% expecting an earnings beat. Consensus estimates are for year-over-year earnings growth of 30.77% with revenue increasing by 42.68%. Short interest has increased by 19.3% since the company's last earnings release. Since Q4, earnings estimates have been revised higher. On Thursday, April 5, 2018, 48,898 contracts were bought of the $150.00 put expiring on Friday, May 18, 2018. Option traders are pricing in a 6.2% move on earnings and the stock has averaged a 2.7% move in recent quarters.

Using the street consensus of $11.43 billion Q1 revenue and $1.38 Q1 EPS as benchmark to define "surprise," we were able to use the metrics reported in the last section to estimate more accurately the likely price impact across various actual outcomes, given each combination of actual Q1 EPS and revenue outcome. The predicted 5-day post-ER returns could range from -7.4% to +16.5% (Table 4-A). Based on our forecasts on Q1 revenue ($11.4 billion to $11.5 billion,) and EPS ($1.37 to $1.40), our most likely return estimates are between -0.7% and 6.3% (in red).

There are several moving parts to affect price reactions. We are only able to show the two most important factors at a time, which are revenue and earnings surprises. Say, the pre-ER Facebook closes at $160, the stock may be theoretically traded somewhere between $148 and $186 (Table 4-B) corresponding to the 5-day return estimates (Table 4-A). Our most likely price forecast prices are between $159 and $171, if the pre-ER prices closes at $160.

Cautions

Some may say that it is a futile attempt to predict stock price reactions on the quarterly earnings announcements, since many things can go wrong.

We obviously did not count in, but did not ignore, the overriding market and sector impacts in the recent period. (As I am writing this article, the Dow dropped 400 points due to 10-Year Treasury hitting 3%. Facebook lost 4% in response.) There is clear strong evidence that Facebook returns reacted less to the upside and more to the downside of the market move. However, in order to reflect the market impact into Facebook prices, it would have required us to forecast the future market moves. This is not a challenge we are willing to take on at any point.

We also did not consider the long-term impact of Facebook's recent scandal and negative publicity since we believe that Facebook price has already paid 15% for those events.

Note that this is an article to estimate a short-horizon Facebook stock reaction to Q1 ER, it is not an attempt to value the stock.

If we are not able to persuade you as to what the actual ER outcome will be, at least we are to provide our most likely guesses. If you don't agree with our forecasts, you still can use Table 4-A and Table 4-B to estimate the Facebook price reactions based on your own forecasts of the Q1 revenue and EPS.

Finally, Facebook has been on defense since the election. Look like that the negative news events have affected the company more than anything else has. During this season, maybe it's time investors turn their attention to its fundamentals for a change.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.