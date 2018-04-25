Freeport-McMoRan: Lower Guidance And Continued Uncertainty In Indonesia

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) has just published its first-quarter results. At first glance, the report does not look good. Without further ado, let's look at the key factors.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $0.46 per share, falling way below analysts' estimates. During the first quarter, Freeport sold 993 million pounds of copper, 610,000 ounces of gold and 24 million pounds of molybdenum, mostly in line with the previous guidance. The problem is that the full-year sales guidance has been cut to 3.8 billion pounds of copper, down from the previous expectation of 3.9 billion pounds. Molybdenum sales expectations were increased from 91 million pounds to 95 million pounds, but this won't be able to fully mitigate the negative impact from a 100 million cut in copper sales guidance. Therefore, the operating cash flow guidance was cut from $5.8 billion to $5.6 billion.

This was the first bit of negative news. The second is that there seems to be little progress in Indonesian negotiations. In the report, the CEO commented: "We continue to engage in negotiations with the Indonesian government to restore long-term stability for our Grasberg operations and look forward to reaching a mutually positive resolution."

In the previous report, the comments on Indonesia were as follows: "We are continuing to make significant progress in our ongoing negotiations with the Indonesian government to restore long-term stability for our Grasberg operations as we remain focused on executing our business strategy for the benefit of our shareholders and other stakeholders." In short, the "significant progress" evaporated.

This soap opera starts to look worrisome as Freeport is currently mining the final phase of the Grasberg open pit and will be transitioning to the Grasberg Block Cave underground mine in the first half of 2019. The transition means that investments should be made, but the absence of the deal between Freeport and Indonesia makes investing impossible. Freeport's current export license expires on Feb. 15, 2019, and this looks like a deadline to reach a deal. Sure, there seems to be plenty of time ahead, but those who have followed this story for years know that negotiations progress slowly.

On the brighter side of the report, Freeport stated that it repaid $1.5 billion of debt in Q1 2018 and $454 million of debt in April 2018. At the end of Q1, long-term debt stood at $11.1 billion while cash was $3.7 billion. Given the company's solid operating cash flow (despite the recent guidance cut), we should expect Freeport to continue building cash through this year.

The initial market's reaction to the report was very nervous. The earnings miss, the guidance cut and lack of positive news on Indonesia contributed to the stock's weakness. Generally, the market has recently become better for commodities and commodity-related names, but it's hard to believe that it will easily forgive Freeport-McMoRan for a combination of negative news. The operating cash flow guidance cut of $200 million is nothing to really worry about for a company of Freeport's size, so I don't expect a full-blown panic.

Meanwhile, the lack of progress in Indonesian negotiations is alarming and this will continue to put pressure on the company's shares. Until this matter is solved, it's hard to expect that the company's shares will be able to break through $20 and continue their upside trend. In my opinion, the stock could find itself bound in the wide $16.50-$19.50 range in the coming weeks and maybe even months.

