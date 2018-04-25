It's A Good Time To Short Autohome

It will be hard for the company to keep up P/E ratio at close to 40. It’s a good time to short.

There have been powerful competitors rushing into online auto channel business, which may hurt the future growth of its business.

Investment Thesis

The revenue growth of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) has shown sign of slowing down, and a number of competitors will shake their leading position as well. On the other side, the integration with Ping An Group's (OTCPK:PNGAY) financial business is far from material for ATHM. At P/E ratio (TTM) close to 40, I believe the stock is in SHORT range.

The Company

Autohome was designated as No.1 automotive website and automotive internet channel, which went IPO in 2013. ATHM has experienced a great year in 2017, with stock price went up from US$ 25 (at beginning of 2017) to close to US$100 as of today.

Based on my understanding, the reasons behind the rally since 2017 include:

Good financial performance: In ATHM's Q4 earnings release, in 2017, net income attributable to Autohome Inc. increased 63.0% to RMB 2,001.6 million ($307.6 million) from RMB 1,227.9 million in 2016. Basic and diluted earnings per share and per ADS ("EPS") were RMB17.20 ($2.64) and RMB16.95 ($2.61), respectively, compared with basic and diluted EPS in 2016 of RMB10.75 and RMB10.58, respectively, representing about 60% rise as well;

Potential growth opportunity from integration with Ping An Group: in May 2016, China Ping An Group acquired 47.7% stake in Autohome from Telstra (OTCPK:TLSYY), Australia's largest telecommunications company. In February 2017, Telstra sells its remaining stake in Autohome (6.5%) to Ping An Group, which led to a majority 54.2% shareholding position for Ping An Group.

Financials: Slowing Revenue Growth, Rising P/E

Although the earnings results look good for Q4 2017, the fact that ATHM's revenue growth has slowed down is obvious. Net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2017 were RMB 1,751.4 million ($269.2 million) compared to RMB 2,014.9 million in the corresponding period of 2016.

Out of the three main revenue sources, online marketplace revenues dropped dramatically to RMB 65.4 million ($10.1 million), compared to RMB 726.5 million in the corresponding period of 2016, while revenues from media services and leads generation have increased 32.3% and 29%, respectively, compared to the corresponding period of 2016.

The change in revenue structure indicates that the firm is gradually transferring itself into a "light-asset" business, with more focus on bridging customers to auto brands and earning commissions out of it. The transform has been successful, which can be told from the rising earnings and P/E ratio, which shows that the market has taken the transform as a good sign as well.

Source: Zacks Investment Research

I have no question that the "light-asset" business has better profit margin than direct auto sales business, but is the 38 P/E ratio really justifiable? The following section on competitors will probably give you more clues.

Online Auto Channels: Sharks Have Smelled the Blood

Auto media service and leads generation have profitable business, which can be witnessed from ATHM's financial results, as well as Ping An's huge capital gain from the acquisition. It's not possible that other tech giants would let go this flesh without even trying, since they have already smelled the blood in the water.

One major rising competitor in online auto channel business is the recent APP developed by TouTiao (one of China's next-generation tech giants which focuses on customized news feeds) called "DongCheDi" (meaning expert who knows auto very well). This app not only includes information on different auto brands/models but also connects users with marketing system, aiming to build a one-stop for people in auto searching and purchasing process.

Source: screenshot from "DongCheDi"

As a fast rising tech giant, TouTiao is famous for their advanced recommendation algorithm, which significantly increases users' stickiness of the product. I think it's safe to say that, once TouTiao has entered into the auto channel business, it will quickly steal large amount of users from current market leaders such as ATHM and Yiche (BITA).

Furthermore, TouTiao has added the function of short video clips into the Auto Channel, which is quite unique among the competitors. Given the recent success of other short video apps in China (such as KuaiShou, HuoShan, etc.), and the fact that TouTiao is one of the leading players in this field (HuoShan app was created by TouTiao), I think this will add to DongCheDi's competitiveness, especially among younger generations.

Source: short video clips channel in DongCheDi

It's true that pure online marketing channel is more of a "light-asset" business and thus has higher profit margin, but it is also a field that can easily attract more competitors. Once they come, they won't leave with empty hands.

Auto Finance Business: Far from Material

Another story that investors like to tell is the integration of ATHM and Ping An, which will lead to a high growth potential in auto finance and auto insurance business. In fact, ATHM has already established an internal finance product called "JiaJia Finance", covering auto loans and lease, auto insurance, etc. Revenues from auto finance business also contributed to the growth of ATHM's media service revenue as reported in Q4 earnings.

Source: ATHM's Webpage

My take on this, however, is that it's going to be more beneficial on Ping An Group, instead of ATHM itself. ATHM won't have any bargaining power in commission with Ping An Group, and Ping An won't allow ATHM to carry finance products from any other finance companies as well. For ATHM, this business is far from turning to be material.

Risk Factors

For my proposed short thesis, the biggest risk factor is that ATHM will maintain the growing momentum and keep performing well financially. This is possible because it did survive through competition with other auto internet portals through the past decade. It is highly unlikely though, in my opinion, that ATHM will walk away unaffected this time, as the competitor it is facing now has shown huge success in media service field already, and it's not going to leave with empty hands.

Conclusion

With overall revenue declining and powerful competitors entering into the online auto channel business, I believe the company won't be able to sustain current P/E level. It's now a good time to short.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in ATHM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.