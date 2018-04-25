AT&T: Focus Shift To 5G

As the market focuses on the DOJ trial over the Time Warner (TWX) merger and higher interest rates, the real key to the AT&T (T) investment thesis is the move toward 5G and the dividend support. The wireless giant clearly has a marketing lead and first mover advantage that will fend off competitors for now.

Source: Fierce Wireless

Results Improving

When AT&T reports Q1 results on April 25 after the market close, Morgan Stanley forecasts the wireless company improving the crucial postpaid phone net adds or in this case reduce the losses. The wireless giants of AT&T and Verizon Communications (VZ) are expected to report improving trends though still trailing the numbers of Sprint (S) and T-Mobile (TMUS).

The numbers would support why the laggards are supposedly in merger talks yet again. Sprint has clearly lost all momentum in adding subscribers as pricing gimmicks only last so long. While T-Mobile still dominates sub growth and wireless service revenues, the forecasted Q1 numbers suggest a narrowing lead.

5G Evolution

The suggestion is that the combination of the domestic wireless sector moving to 5G in the next few years and a reduction in low-hanging fruit places the leaders back in control. Basically, if a subscriber hasn't switched off the industry giants, the desire to move isn't that evident until the other providers change the network leadership situation.

The prime example being the recent announcement by AT&T of further expansion in the 5G Evolution network. The technology theoretically provides speeds of up to 400 MB/s in over 100 markets now with additional markets utilizing LTE-LAA achieving speeds of up to 1 GB/s in seven markets. The 5G Evolution will reach over 500 markets by the end of the year, questioning whether actual 5G will even matter by the start of 2019.

In addition, the lack of 5G press from Sprint leads to a trend where those looking for the fastest networks and the move to 5G service likely focus on AT&T. For its part, Sprint is still focused on launching the first true 5G mobile network in the 1H of 2019 though the market might not care by then. The Google trends surrounding 5G back up this thesis as AT&T leads Sprint in searches.

Source: Google trends

The key to marketing is that it doesn't matter whether AT&T has the better network, it only matters what consumers think. Sprint continues to promise faster networks in the future and AT&T is delivering faster speeds now.

Basically, AT&T and Verizon maintained high-value users and in most cases Sprint only acquired the cost-conscious users. Until something changes with network rankings and consumer perception, AT&T is likely to see improving results heading into the 2H of the year.

The new 5G Evolution service is only available on newer Samsung devices and a few other options. A big key in the shift to 5G will be which wireless carriers have crucial Samsung devices and iPhones available.

Dividend Supported

With the stock yielding 5.7%, the market only needs a few catalysts for AT&T to rally. The recent surge of the 10-year treasury to 3% reduces the market appeal for dividend stocks, but the high yield of AT&T is a different beast than the typical S&P 500 stock yielding only 2%.

T Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

The annual dividend is $2 and the current EPS estimates now top $3.50. My previous research places the potential for EPS reaching $4 on closing the Time Warner deal.

Either way, the dividend is easily covered now due to tax reform and the shift to 5G still favors the wireless giants of AT&T and Verizon.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AT&T is updating the wireless network and marketing 5G to maintain leadership in the sector. All the stock needs is decent results and/or closing the Time Warner merger for easy coverage of the 5.7% dividend and plenty of upside in the stock.

AT&T is a solid buy around $35.

