Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Alder's Migraine Data, Centene Revenues, Tesaro's Positive Results

Analysis focus: Alder Biopharmaceuticals

In mid-2017, despite seeing success in PROMISE 1, a phase 3 trial assessing Alder Biopharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ALDR) eptinezumab targeting episodic migraine, the stock plummetted sharply. Investors were apparently not happy with the way the drug barely managed to better placebo; the company and its bulls put that down to a strong placebo effect, but the market was not convinced.

Today, the company presented data from the same study at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting in Los Angeles. 70.7% of patients achieved an average 50% or greater reduction of migraine days from baseline, compared to 58.7% for placebo. Again, that is not much, at least in our eyes. Another strong placebo effect, maybe?

However, what seems like a better reason to be happy about the drug is that eptinezumab is administered once every quarter, and these results represented an 8.9% improvement from the reductions observed during the first and second quarterly doses. Obviously, sustained use of the drug is improving benefits compared to both itself and placebo. Also obviously, that in itself should help mitigate any strong placebo effect.

Another positive angle is that for those who are benefiting more from the drug, that benefit also is increasing, and that too increasing more than the other group, which is not benefiting as much. That is how we explain the data that 51.5% of patients achieved at least a 75% reduction in monthly migraine days from baseline versus 38.7% for placebo, a 12.8% improvement compared to the first two doses. These are patients who are achieving a greater (75%) reduction in monthly migraine days. The improvement is about 4% more than the other group. This also goes towards the argument that the drug is proving to be beneficial despite whatever placebo effect we are observing here.

The drug was quite safe, with the most common adverse events being upper respiratory infection (10.5%), common cold (6.8%) and sinusitis (3.6%).

Alder also recently reported data from PROMISE 2, a phase 3 trial assessing the drug in chronic migraine patients, defined as those having migraines at least 15 days a month. On pages 11 and 12 of that report, the company presents comparative trial data which shows how outstanding the eptinezumab data really is compared to competitors. Although the trial designs were different and cannot really be compared with certainty, the large differences are very interesting per se. The company plans to file a BLA later this year, so sometime next year there will be the PDUFA. The stock, depressed as it is now, presents an interesting opportunity.

Stocks in News: Analysis of CNC, ATOS

Centene (NYSE:CNC) reported Q1 revenues

Analysis: Centene is one of the major US managed care companies. The niche sector has been in the news lately because of some M&A consolidation rumors centering around Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Humana (NYSE:HUM) and the like. CNC also recently made a $3.75 billion purchase of Fidelis Care. The company today reported excellent Q1 revenues, which is going to have a positive effect on the $110 stock. Its revenues are up 13%, earnings are up a whopping 145%, though guidance has been lowered marginally, which, given this quarter’s performance, may be more prudence than anything else.

Atossa up 26% premarket on advancement of topical endoxifen

Analysis: Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) was recently previewed in our weekly watchlist summaries in April. What I said there, now, in retrospect, seems pretty prescient. I said: “I usually do not put much stock in a company that doesn’t yet have results from a phase 2 trial. However, I like Atossa Genetics because both its technologies make sense to me. One, endoxifen, is a key metabolite (ingredient) of the widely used preventive breast cancer drug tamoxifen. By isolating this ingredient, Atossa is trying to increase the benefits derived from tamoxifen while avoiding some of the side effects.” The stock is up 26% today, and although the news is not much, those who might have purchased the stock on my call earlier this month made good profits. The news is that an independent safety committee has given endoxifen a green signal in an early-stage trial to proceed to the next dosing level. That must mean the company sees no safety issues - which, as we know, is the key USP of this modified version of breast cancer drug tamoxifen.

In other news

Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO) announced positive data from a late-stage study of ZEJULA (niraparib) in heavily pretreated ovarian cancer patients with and without BRCA mutations. The company will file an NDA later this year.

According to a Business Insider report, Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is being pressured by activist investors to sell its sleep disorder business. This segment is led by XYREM, which accounted for over 73% of the company's 2017 sales of $1,618.7 million.

A Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Aldeyra Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:ALDX) reproxalap for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis has enrolled its first patient. Top line data should be available sometime in late 2019.

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) reported Q1 revenue, which is up 9%. Non-GAAP EPS is up 37%, and 2018 guidance has been raised. This is on the back of outstanding performance from new products Trulicity, Taltz, Jardiance and Lartruvo, and also strong numbers from legacy products like Humalog.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:TKPYY) has sweetened its deal for Shire Plc (NASDAQ:SHPG), raising the bid to 47 pounds/share (~$60 billion).

