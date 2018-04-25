Alphabet Is Still A Buy After Q1

Key Financial Highlights

Alphabet’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) results in Q1 confirmed the company’s great shape and the growing momentum of the whole business, despite the huge scale. The revenue growth rate was the highest since Q4 2013, and both sales and EPS were above consensus. Seeking Alpha reported:

Alphabet [NASDAQ:GOOG]: Q1 EPS of $9.93 beats by $0.64. Revenue of $31.15B (+25.9% Y/Y) beats by $870M.

The double beat was not enough to spark the market’s enthusiasm, and shares were down slightly at the end of the trading session. There were positives and negatives in the earnings release, but I don’t think the negatives were numerous or strong enough to offset the strong top-line growth and the positive expectations shared by the management.

Alphabet delivered strong revenue growth as sales were up 26% year-on-year and up 23% in constant currency, driven by the strong performance in sites revenue thanks to the positive momentum of mobile search. Other revenues grew 35.8%, highlighting the growing contribution of non-ad businesses such as cloud, hardware and Play. The performance was strong in every region and didn’t show a very high dispersion, with U.S. revenues up 20% to $14.1 billion, up 20% year-over-year, EMEA revenues up 29% to $10.5 billion, and APAC revenues up 33% to $4.8 billion, while Other America revenues were up 36% to $1.7 billion.

The main negative is that the company reported another quarter of EBIT margin contraction, although the decline decelerated significantly from the previous quarters.

For the first time in years, both COGS and operating expenses were up as a percentage of revenue. Total cost of revenues, including traffic acquisition costs, was up 37%, which means it grew 1,100 basis points faster than revenue. Other cost of revenues was up 39%, mainly driven by costs associated with data centers, content acquisition costs primarily for YouTube, and hardware related costs. Operating expenses were up 27%, only slightly faster than revenue, with R&D expenses up due to continued investment in technical talent and sales and marketing expenses driven by advertising investments in cloud, hardware and the Assistant. G&A expense was affected by the performance fees related to the recognition of equity security gains, only in part offset by the reallocation of certain expenses from G&A. Overall, operating income was up only 7% versus last year, and operating margin fell to 22%.

There is no doubt that Alphabet’s core businesses have momentum despite the larger scale. The main problem I see is the apparently less favorable economics of the mobile business as opposed to the traditional desktop business. Total traffic acquisition costs in Q1 were $6.3 billion, which means 24% of total advertising revenues, a 36% increase from the corresponding period of 2017. This doesn’t seem to be a short-term phenomenon, as some fast-growing businesses such as mobile search and programmatic carry higher traffic acquisition costs, and will likely continue to act as a dilutive force for the foreseeable future.

Besides that, there were no particular negatives worth mentioning. The top line has actually accelerated, and non-core businesses continue to grow faster than the core segment, slowly increasing the company’s diversification. The balance sheet continues to be extremely solid, with a net cash position of roughly $8 billion, which rises to almost $100 billion if we include marketable securities.

Recent Dip; Future Prospects

I don’t think the recent correction is a result of the increasing awareness that the same revenue growth may translate into a lower bottom-line growth compared to the past, but should be read more into the context of the macroeconomic concerns that have affected the overall market. These concerns are mainly related to the trade war talk between the United States and China and the fears of rising interest rates. As we have seen, the whole market corrected in the past few months, reporting a sharper decline compared to GOOG and GOOGL.

The business’s momentum is clear and despite some competitive pressures in relatively new businesses such as cloud, the business’s moat in its core businesses looks absolutely intact. If we had to find reasons not to be positive about Alphabet’s prospects, we could only mention the recent margin contraction. The secular growth of the mobile search and programmatic businesses will keep pressuring margins but the management is forecasting a softer growth in TAC as soon as this quarter. In its own words:

What is clear to me from the management words in this excerpt and in the rest of the earnings call is that improving margins is definitely not a priority at the moment. The goal of delivering long-term revenue and profit growth doesn’t necessarily imply a different margin trend. Alphabet will continue to invest to enhance the user and advertiser experience, leverage machine learning and to expand in the newer markets, which may continue to pressure margins for the foreseeable future.

In any case, those costs are borne to create additional growth options in correlated and uncorrelated businesses, while the company’s leadership and wide moat in the core search and video businesses are absolutely intact. While it’s obvious that competition in newer markets such as cloud computing, smart speakers or AI home assistant is fierce, it’s difficult to imagine how Alphabet’s leading position in the search and video business may start to deteriorate. Google and YouTube are still the first and second most visited websites in the world, and there are no competitive threats worth mentioning in the respective markets. Even the streaming giant Netflix (NFLX) accounts for a fraction of YouTube in terms of time spent on the platform, and even Netflix’s management often points out the huge gap with YouTube to give investors an idea of the potential size of its market. Starting from this position of undisputed leadership, the company continues to find ways to improve its core business. Some recent improvements include “Subscribe with Google,” a feature developed in close collaboration with publishers, which lets people use their Google account to buy a subscription on participating news sites, a tool that attracted the interest of more than 300 publishers so far. Moreover, machine learning-powered products like Google Photos and Google Lens continue to get better every day, which is just a small example of how AI is helping the core business.

With the dominant and defendable position in its core businesses (which are still enjoying secular growth), several fast-growing non-core businesses, a myriad of additional growth options and a rock-solid balance sheet that may offer huge growth optionality whenever the company may see a compelling opportunity, it’s obvious that Alphabet’s business is in a perfect position to deliver many more years of growth.

On the other side, it's worth taking into account the management's expectations of a deceleration in TAC as a percentage of revenue, which means the operating margin trend should start to improve soon. This may act as a catalyst in the near term, leading to a re-acceleration in bottom-line growth.

Attractive Valuation, The Stock is a Buy

Although a sum-of-the-parts valuation would be more appropriate in Alphabet’s case, it’s easy to see why the current valuation is still an attractive entry point. With EPS of $48.31 expected in 2019, the stock would be currently trading at a next-year EPS multiple of 21, which becomes just 18 when we subtract $141 of cash and cash equivalents. It’s very difficult to find similarly solid and dominant businesses trading at these valuations. I see the stock is down more than 4% during a weak trading session for the whole stock market, and I still think the market is, once again, throwing out the baby with the bathwater. The recent dip looks like another good opportunity to buy an extremely solid and industry-leading business with excellent growth prospects in its core businesses and several growth options at a very attractive valuation.

