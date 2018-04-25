Tesla's Ramp-Up Is Neither That Impressive Nor Rare

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk keeps repeating the same comment that the company's current production ramp-up rate is "extremely rare" or that it is the best ever since the Model T, but this is not really true. In his "leaked" e-mail to Tesla employees, Musk once again said that "... This is more than double Tesla’s weekly production rate last year and an amazing feat in the face of many challenges! It is extremely rare for an automotive company to grow the production rate by over 100% from one year to the next."

Actually, it is not extremely rare, and major companies can ramp up their production rates for their new or existing models at impressive rates almost "at will" as long as they can see that there is demand for their products. Let's look at a few examples.

In 1994, BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) launched the "Spartanburg Manufacturing Plant" located in South Carolina in order to produce its X rated model SUVs X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7. This is the largest BMW manufacturing plant in the world, and it exports cars to 140 countries around the world. Up until 2010, this plant produced about 120,000 vehicles per year. In 2011, the company decided to ramp up production in this plant due to increasing demand for its SUVs all over the world. Next year, the production rate was up to 240,000 per year, and in the following year, 411,000 vehicles were produced here. BMW had no glitches, no struggles and no issues in ramping up its production at this rate, and no major re-work or recalls were needed. During this period, it made a pretty chunky profit on every vehicle it produced and sold. The company invested a total of $1.75 billion over a few years in order to ramp up its production rate from 100k to 400k levels (less than what Tesla has spent on its unfinished Gigafactory so far).

In Tennessee, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) has been busy producing its Passat model cars in its Chattanooga Assembly Plant since 2011. When the company launched Passat production in this assembly plant, the production rate was 22,000 vehicles per year. The very next year, the production rate jumped to 110,000 vehicles, and to nearly 200,000 in the following year. To put things into better perspective, the first Passat in this plant was produced on April 18, 2011. The 10,000th Passat was produced six months later on September 8, 2011. The 50,000th Passat was produced only five months after this (in February 2012), and the 100,000th Passat was produced only 3 months after that in May. By next May (2013), Volkswagen had produced its 250,000th Passat. How is this for impressive ramp-up, especially considering the fact that the company didn't have to pull people from other projects, didn't have to do re-work, didn't have to introduce 24/7 shifts and it didn't lose any money in the process? Meanwhile, the Chattanooga Assembly Plant employs 2,000 employees, which is one-fifth the number of employees in Tesla's Fremont plant (10,000 according to Bloomberg).

When General Motors (NYSE:GM) moved its production of the Chevy Colorado brand to its Wentzville Assembly Plant in Missouri in 2014, the company was able to ramp up its production rate from 11,000 vehicles per year to 114,000 vehicles per year, a nearly tenfold increase. In the following year, the production rose to 150,000, and it could have risen a lot more if the demand were stronger. As I said before, other companies can ramp up their production rates "at will" as long as they see that there is demand, and they can ramp up much faster than Tesla can since they have many decades of experience in this, while Tesla is still in its early stages of learning.

I can give many more examples, such as how Ford (NYSE:F) was able to ramp up "Ford Focus" production back in 1998 from 5,000 to 55,000 and then from 60,000 to nearly 300,000 within 2 years, or how Ford Escape production in Ohio jumped from 3,000 to 42,000 and to 164,000 within 2 years until the production of the truck was moved to Louisville, KY. Chrysler increased its production of Jeep Cherokee in Toledo Complex from 26,000 to 178,000 and to 295,000 within 2 years between 2013 and 2015. I can give maybe 50-100 examples like this, but would like to keep things short. My point is clear: Tesla's recent ramp-up rate is not that impressive, it's not that rare and it's a piece of cake for any major car maker, from Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF) to GM. As a matter of fact, you name any major car company and I will tell you at least 3-4 models that it was able to ramp up at a faster rate than Tesla's current ramp-up, not to mention problem-free and profitable ramp-ups.

So why is this important for Tesla shareholders?

This is important to Tesla shareholders for several reasons I will list below:

Elon Musk is "misinformed" or simply wrong about ramp-up rates of other car companies, to say the least. If he is not well-informed about the industry he is in, as an investor who likes to engage in due diligence I really wouldn't feel comfortable with investing into his company. This really comes down to being able to fully trust a company's management as well as all their forecasts and knowledge that shape their decision-making process. If Tesla is having huge issues with ramping up its production rates while other car companies don't even break a sweat while accomplishing it, this shows that Tesla is facing a huge competitive disadvantage. Until now, Tesla bulls kept telling us that the reason the company has been having so many production issues was because of its "impressive and extremely rare" ramp-up rate, but now that we established this not to be true, Tesla bulls need to think hard about this argument. Tesla bulls often call traditional car companies "dinosaurs", saying that Tesla will capture electric vehicle market so fast that the other companies will be left behind, eating dust of Tesla in process. They say that the "good old dinosaur" car companies can't move fast enough to keep up with Tesla. Well, this is not true, since those "dinosaur" companies can change or ramp their production rates very quickly whenever they want to. Even if customers suddenly stop buying ICE cars and jump to BEV cars overnight, major car companies could switch to this market very quickly and easily, since they have decades of experience in ramping up quickly at truly impressive rates without having any issues, glitches or reworks. After the recession in 2008, gas prices fell globally, and as a result of this, SUVs, small trucks and crossovers became the hottest things in the car market. What did the major car companies do as a reaction? They quickly introduced a bunch of new SUV, crossover and truck models, because they can adapt very quickly to changes as they are not "dinosaurs" that Tesla bulls claim they are. Tesla's competition is much more adaptable, much more agile and much more resourceful than Tesla bulls give them credit for. This reduces the company's supposed "competitive advantage" drastically, since Tesla is currently priced as if it will keep growing forever while major car companies will just sit there and watch helplessly. Ramping up the production rate greatly is only impressive if you are executing it flawlessly such that you won't have to pull resources from other projects, working overtime, sleeping on the factory floor, doing rework, huge recalls, losing money on every vehicle produced... etc. When Ford ramps up one of its models from 100k to 200k annually, its CEO isn't losing any sleep, the company isn't suffering any problems and it continues to produce the rest of its 25+ models with tens of versions at full rates while the ramp-up is going on because it doesn't have to pull people from other cars to produce one car it's ramping up.

Is Elon Musk losing his influence on the stock?

In the past, every time Tesla's stock price dropped significantly, Elon Musk could post a tweet, make an announcement or give an interview and pump the stock up anywhere from 5% to 10%. Lately, most of his tweets, "leaked" e-mails or announcements are having hardly any effect on the company's share price. The latest "leaked" e-mail was able to barely push the stock price up 2%, and all the gains were erased the very next day. This is also bad news for Tesla longs, because Elon's ability to "pump the stock at will" always provided a floor for the stock and investors could always rely on him coming out and saving the day, but now it doesn't seem to work anymore.

But why?

Well, one could say that it is now harder to pump Tesla's stock simply because the company's market cap got too big. It is easier to manipulate a stock if its market cap is $5 billion versus $50 billion, and at the current market cap of Tesla, we might be reaching the end of Musk's magical powers.

Another explanation is that this is a battleground stock. Tesla's believers are already invested in the stock, and the company's doubters are already staying away or shorting it. Since the lines are drawn very sharply, there isn't much conversion between the two groups. One rarely goes from long to short or short to long, since most people are highly committed to their original position in battleground stocks. Existing Tesla bulls might not have a lot of free cash laying around in order to buy up more shares, and it will take more effort to convert more people into Tesla bulls in order to bring more cash into the stock.

There is also one more explanation. Elon Musk is losing credibility, and people don't believe him anymore after he failed to meet most of his forecasts or promises from the past. But do you blame people for not trusting his promises and forecasts anymore after these events:

In 2012, Musk saw Tesla becoming cash flow positive by November and saw no need for a capital raise. In reality, the company lost money and had to raise capital to stay alive.

In 2013, he saw Tesla producing self-driving cars by 2016.

In 2013, he said that Tesla owners would soon be able to swap batteries in Supercharger locations.

In 2014, Musk said that Tesla would start producing cars in China in a few years.

In 2014, he said that Tesla's auto driving will be 10 times safer than human drivers.

In 2014, he said that Tesla would be cash flow positive by the third quarter of 2015.

In Q1 of 2015, Musk said that Tesla would be cash flow positive by 4th quarter.

In Q4 of 2015, he said that Tesla would shoot for cash flow positive in the first quarter of 2016.

In 2015, he said that BEVs with a 620-mile range were only a couple years away, and that by 2020, the range of a Tesla vehicle would be 1,200 kms (800 miles).

In 2016, Musk saw Tesla producing 500k cars annually by the end of 2018.

In 2016, he saw the company achieving full-year profitability during the year.

In 2016, he said that Tesla will not need to raise capital anytime soon.

In 2017, Musk said that Tesla could be cash flow positive by 4th quarter.

In 2017, he said that "full self-driving" ability was only a few months away.

The list above is by no means a comprehensive one. It would take many hours to produce a list that's anything close to comprehensive when it comes to Elon Musk's failed forecasts and promises, and now we are expected to believe that Tesla will become profitable in the second half of the year.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while Elon Musk can brag about Tesla's "ultra-impressive and extremely rare" ramp-up rates, other car companies are able to accomplish this almost at will without breaking a sweat, and profitably so, without any glitches, issues or reworks, not to mention their CEOs sleeping comfortably at home on their expensive king-sized beds while all this is happening.

I'm bearish on Tesla, and this is not because I hate the company or Elon Musk himself. I actually like what the company is trying to accomplish, I just don't think the current valuation of the company makes sense, because it's based on wrong assumptions, such as that Tesla will take over the car world while major car makers are asleep on the wheel and too big, slow and clumsy to adopt a changing environment, which is not true at all. Other car companies are big, resourceful, agile and adaptable. Just look at how quickly they've been adapting to changing consumer tastes since 2009 with newly launched SUVs, crossovers and small trucks of all kinds.

If Tesla's ramp-up is just like that of any other company, and if the company doesn't possess an "extremely rare" advantage, then perhaps it doesn't deserve the premium valuation it currently enjoys. While other car companies trade for anywhere from 1.1 times to 1.5 times of their book value, Tesla is trading for 11 times its book value, as investors see this company differently than other car companies because of all the promises Elon Musk has been making. If Tesla had developed a new technique or new technology that allowed it to ramp up its production at truly rare levels, I'd understand the premium pricing, but the current facts don't support this valuation premium for the company.

I could see Tesla surviving as a niche player and selling 100-150 thousand cars per year and becoming the next Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF), but if it wants to become a major car maker like GM, it will have to work hard, really hard to get there. The problem is, Tesla's market cap is already there at $55 billion, so there won't be much upside for the investors even if the company eventually becomes as big as it aspires to be.

